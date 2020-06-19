Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 7 SX Links

Salt Lake City 7 SX Links

Related: Bench Racing Salt Lake City Supercross 2020
Bench Racing Salt Lake City Supercross 2020
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 183 16 671 197 720 7677 103 6

Posts: 8397

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/19/2020 11:25 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/19/2020 11:44 PM

Round 17 - Salt Lake City 7 (Sunday, June 21st)
Photo
Animated Track Map

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 9:30 AM Pacific, 12:30 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 12 PM Pacific, 3 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 12 PM Pacific, 3 PM Eastern with LIVE Switchover to NBC at 1 PM Pacific, 4 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Mountain Time):
Photo

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Instagram
Vital MX Twitter
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 365 20980 94

Posts: 21353

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/19/2020 12:08 PM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10069 19 1

Posts: 10227

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/19/2020 4:27 PM

Photo
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

KTMBRO362

Vital MX member KTMBRO362 40534 KTMBRO362 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KTMBRO362,40534/all 09/29/13 6 51

Posts: 57

Joined: 9/29/2013

Location: San Carlos, CA USA

6/19/2020 10:09 PM

Wednesday June 21st???

|

RalphS

Vital MX member RalphS 79677 RalphS /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RalphS,79677/all 02/26/20 1 63

Posts: 64

Joined: 2/26/2020

Location: North Hollywood, CA USA

6/19/2020 10:18 PM

KTMBRO362 wrote:

Wednesday June 21st???

Good catch!

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 183 16 671 197 720 7677 103 6

Posts: 8397

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/19/2020 11:45 PM

KTMBRO362 wrote:

Wednesday June 21st???

My bad. It has been corrected to Sunday.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 7 SX Links

The Latest