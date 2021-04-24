Salt Lake City 1 SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
holeshot
So 26 guys in the 250 night show?
Craig out?
Craig is fine. Anyone else would have walked off.
I'm going to miss the first race this season. Freaking cable got broke off the pole and I have no TV no Internet at home. I'm so pissed. I typing this from my place of business wifi but I can't watch the race from my computer.
Is there a place that maybe tomorrow replays the races that any of you know of? I'm looking for a reliable link.
DB is already better.
LET'S GO BLAIR!!
So much better!
Will is gorgeous.
Why is the gate so empty in 250 heat 1?
JBone is an awesome addition to the broadcast!
Lets go! Hoping for some fun good racing tonight.
Slim gate. Wow
Damn the 250 field just looks so sad. Excited for the shootout next weekend!
Geez 13 guys on the gate
Damn right
This is awesome RC, Dan, Jeremy!
NBCSN usually broadcasts the race later in the week.
Edit: Tuesday at 3pm EST on NBCSN
Damn JBone and Blair. I have no idea where the regular people are and I’d missed this was gonna happen but it’s awesome. Blair already sounds better and JBone will be great, get him down in the pits getting the insights
This is so weird having only 13 guys in a heat.
DB is already a breath of fresh air, loving him in the booth.
Damn, guy pinned under his bike and the other guy just pushes him further under to get his own bike free. Who was that?
Thanks, I caught it on replay once by accident. I didn't know if it was a regular thing they reaired it or not. But I haven't searched nor sought out replays because I've watched them all live so far. This is killing me lol.
Damn I could almost qualify for a main event in this field.
I can already tell that Blair is awesome at this race call thing. Him and RC are working good together. We need to make this permanent if we can't bring Fro back.
Only 13 guys in this heat and 3 DNF’d in the first 10 seconds...
Crazy how depleted this 250 field is
Anyone else with the supercross live app experiencing choppy audio?