Salt Lake City 1 SX - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8859

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/24/2021 3:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/24/2021 3:30 PM

Photo

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
Posts: 14

Joined: 7/23/2018

Location: Greeley, CO USA

4/24/2021 3:32 PM

holeshot

colintrax

Posts: 3906

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

4/24/2021 3:38 PM

So 26 guys in the 250 night show? grin

Monte122

Posts: 1372

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

4/24/2021 3:39 PM

Craig out?

ProKawi24

Posts: 716

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

4/24/2021 3:44 PM

Monte122 wrote:

Craig out?

Word is him and Sexton will both "try" to line up. Also wondering about Benny - didn't see a crash but he also didn't seem to finish the 2nd qualifier.

shortshift5

Posts: 60

Joined: 2/6/2021

Location: Miami, FL USA

4/24/2021 3:47 PM

Craig is fine. Anyone else would have walked off.

FlickitFlat

Posts: 2705

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: ,, WV USA

4/24/2021 3:48 PM

I'm going to miss the first race this season. Freaking cable got broke off the pole and I have no TV no Internet at home. I'm so pissed. I typing this from my place of business wifi but I can't watch the race from my computer.

Is there a place that maybe tomorrow replays the races that any of you know of? I'm looking for a reliable link.

Pembroke36

Posts: 803

Joined: 6/22/2014

Location: Brick, NJ USA

4/24/2021 4:02 PM

DB is already better.

Mavetism

Posts: 556

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

4/24/2021 4:03 PM

LET'S GO BLAIR!!

Lloydcarter

Posts: 426

Joined: 1/23/2019

Location: Sacramento, CA USA

4/24/2021 4:03 PM

Pembroke36 wrote:

DB is already better.

So much better!

motomike137

Posts: 4929

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

4/24/2021 4:04 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/24/2021 4:10 PM

Will is gorgeous.

CJ Hadwin

Posts: 220

Joined: 6/3/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

4/24/2021 4:04 PM

Why is the gate so empty in 250 heat 1?

motomike137

Posts: 4929

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

4/24/2021 4:04 PM

JBone is an awesome addition to the broadcast!

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 4434

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

4/24/2021 4:05 PM

Lets go! Hoping for some fun good racing tonight.

Logan_724

Posts: 148

Joined: 2/20/2021

Location: Greenville, SC USA

4/24/2021 4:05 PM

Slim gate. Wow

Mavetism

Posts: 556

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

4/24/2021 4:06 PM

Damn the 250 field just looks so sad. Excited for the shootout next weekend!

cwel11

Posts: 475

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

4/24/2021 4:06 PM

Geez 13 guys on the gate

Markee

Posts: 3239

Joined: 4/15/2013

Location: Suffolk, VA USA

4/24/2021 4:07 PM

motomike137 wrote:

JBone is an awesome addition to the broadcast!

Damn right

MOTOXSTATION

Posts: 254

Joined: 8/17/2006

Location: Media, PA USA

4/24/2021 4:07 PM

This is awesome RC, Dan, Jeremy!

DK23

Posts: 195

Joined: 11/27/2020

Location: PA, USA

4/24/2021 4:07 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/24/2021 4:09 PM

FlickitFlat wrote:

I'm going to miss the first race this season. Freaking cable got broke off the pole and I have no TV no Internet at home. I'm so pissed. I typing this from my place of business wifi but I can't watch the race from my computer.

Is there a place that maybe tomorrow replays the races that any of you know of? I'm looking for a reliable link.

NBCSN usually broadcasts the race later in the week.

Edit: Tuesday at 3pm EST on NBCSN

Beeby

Posts: 1343

Joined: 9/3/2009

Location: Chicago, IL USA

4/24/2021 4:07 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/24/2021 4:09 PM

Damn JBone and Blair. I have no idea where the regular people are and I’d missed this was gonna happen but it’s awesome. Blair already sounds better and JBone will be great, get him down in the pits getting the insights

ProKawi24

Posts: 716

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

4/24/2021 4:08 PM

This is so weird having only 13 guys in a heat.

DB is already a breath of fresh air, loving him in the booth.

jd418

Posts: 281

Joined: 10/12/2010

Location: Saint Louis, MO USA

4/24/2021 4:08 PM

Damn, guy pinned under his bike and the other guy just pushes him further under to get his own bike free. Who was that?

Markee

Posts: 3239

Joined: 4/15/2013

Location: Suffolk, VA USA

4/24/2021 4:09 PM

Photo
FlickitFlat

Posts: 2705

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: ,, WV USA

4/24/2021 4:09 PM

FlickitFlat wrote:

I'm going to miss the first race this season. Freaking cable got broke off the pole and I have no TV no Internet at home. I'm so pissed. I typing this from my place of business wifi but I can't watch the race from my computer.

Is there a place that maybe tomorrow replays the races that any of you know of? I'm looking for a reliable link.

DK23 wrote:

NBCSN usually broadcasts the race later in the week.

Edit: Tuesday at 3pm EST on NBCSN

Thanks, I caught it on replay once by accident. I didn't know if it was a regular thing they reaired it or not. But I haven't searched nor sought out replays because I've watched them all live so far. This is killing me lol.

JJO741

Posts: 2319

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

4/24/2021 4:09 PM

Damn I could almost qualify for a main event in this field.

MXWebmaster

Posts: 391

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

4/24/2021 4:10 PM

I can already tell that Blair is awesome at this race call thing. Him and RC are working good together. We need to make this permanent if we can't bring Fro back.

aeffertz

Posts: 5761

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

4/24/2021 4:10 PM

Only 13 guys in this heat and 3 DNF’d in the first 10 seconds...

ElliotB16

Posts: 533

Joined: 6/10/2019

Location: Cairo, GA USA

4/24/2021 4:11 PM

Crazy how depleted this 250 field is

buck nutty

Posts: 94

Joined: 3/14/2016

Location: CAN

4/24/2021 4:11 PM

Anyone else with the supercross live app experiencing choppy audio?

