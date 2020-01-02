Forum Main Moto-Related Oakland Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Oakland Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8092

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/1/2020 4:45 PM
2/1/2020 4:45 PM



45 minutes until the broadcast starts!

St Ann More

Posts: 2741

Joined: 8/21/2011

Location: GBR

2/1/2020 4:45 PM
2/1/2020 4:46 PM

First Brit to get a holeshot in America?

FerCzD

Posts: 331

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

2/1/2020 4:47 PM

Podium

Monte122

Posts: 1279

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

2/1/2020 4:47 PM

Damn

msj2189

Posts: 31

Joined: 1/5/2013

Location: IN, USA

2/1/2020 4:48 PM
2/1/2020 4:48 PM

Too fast for me🤨

plowboy

Posts: 5656

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/1/2020 4:57 PM

St Ann More wrote:

First Brit to get a holeshot in America?

You are DQ'd. Quarantined for Corona virus.

aeffertz

Posts: 3876

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/1/2020 4:58 PM

Full send on my fantasy team this week. Gonna be some stressful qualifiers!

jeffro503

Posts: 24310

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

2/1/2020 4:59 PM

Man , I know some guys had mentioned they didn't like this track layout , but I honestly think it's awesome. Not super fast , very technical , going to rut up......I think we are in for some great racing tonight. So far , I love this track.

daemon616

Posts: 1623

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

2/1/2020 5:00 PM

SUPERCROSS!!! SUPERCROSS!!! SUPERCROSS!!! SUPERCROSS!!! SUPERCROSS!!! SUPERCROSS!!! SUPERCROSS!!! SUPERCROSS!!! SUPERCROSS!!! SUPERCROSS!!!

plowboy

Posts: 5656

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/1/2020 5:03 PM

Why does it say starts at 7:30 ET....That's 6:30 CT...WTF.

Badd127

Posts: 431

Joined: 12/2/2016

Location: SWE

2/1/2020 5:05 PM

St Ann More wrote:

First Brit to get a holeshot in America?

Dedication staying up in the UK! I'm in sweden, and I'm not sure if I will get through 3hrs of racing. It's 2am here at the moment.

JOE_SPROCKETS#1

Posts: 1009

Joined: 2/19/2018

Location: Washington, PA USA

2/1/2020 5:06 PM

Jeffro I love the track layout. How’s my picks?

daemon616

Posts: 1623

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

2/1/2020 5:09 PM

plowboy wrote:

Why does it say starts at 7:30 ET....That's 6:30 CT...WTF.

It starts at 7:30 CT. I'm ready!

Press516

Posts: 827

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

2/1/2020 5:10 PM

jeffro503 wrote:

Man , I know some guys had mentioned they didn't like this track layout , but I honestly think it's awesome. Not super fast , very technical , going to rut up......I think we are in for some great racing tonight. So far , I love this track.

I hope you're right... I just got home and haven't seen anything yet. Just hit the results page to see that AC9 continues to verify that he is the single lap SX FMOTP...

hillbilly

Posts: 8496

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Afton, TN USA

2/1/2020 5:13 PM

While you wait,worth the 7 minutes, no gears,no brakes,and the engine runs on the same thing that comes out my copper corn cooker,

https://m.

Reese95w

Posts: 9792

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/1/2020 5:13 PM

St Ann More wrote:

First Brit to get a holeshot in America?

No you are not. In 1967 Don Rickman holeshot the first moto of the Pepperell Mass Inter-Am race, the first race of that series. Then Dave Bickers holeshot the second moto at Pepperell.

Racingdanger

Posts: 8

Joined: 8/17/2019

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL USA

2/1/2020 5:13 PM

Gonna be buttery tonight 🤘🏻

FerCzD

Posts: 331

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

2/1/2020 5:13 PM

I hope for a new winner tonight, and I would like that to be el hombre

jeffro503

Posts: 24310

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

2/1/2020 5:18 PM

JOE_SPROCKETS#1 wrote:

Jeffro I love the track layout. How’s my picks?

I would swap Jason and cooper. Jason just looked like he had an extra gear out there today.

JOE_SPROCKETS#1

Posts: 1009

Joined: 2/19/2018

Location: Washington, PA USA

2/1/2020 5:18 PM

Track kind of reminds me of the 90s where the jumps are slow and peaking after watching qualifying

JOE_SPROCKETS#1

Posts: 1009

Joined: 2/19/2018

Location: Washington, PA USA

2/1/2020 5:19 PM
2/1/2020 5:21 PM

JOE_SPROCKETS#1 wrote:

Jeffro I love the track layout. How’s my picks?

jeffro503 wrote:

I would swap Jason and cooper. Jason just looked like he had an extra gear out there today.

Agreed Jeffro but made these picks on Wednesday so rolling with them. No whoops is Webb’s strong point though is what I’m hanging my hat on

NMHoleCZ

Posts: 4

Joined: 9/1/2018

Location: Albuquerque, NM USA

2/1/2020 5:20 PM

FerCzD wrote:

I hope for a new winner tonight, and I would like that to be el hombre

Me Too!

DKON

Posts: 164

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

2/1/2020 5:22 PM

JOE_SPROCKETS#1 wrote:

Jeffro I love the track layout. How’s my picks?

jeffro503 wrote:

I would swap Jason and cooper. Jason just looked like he had an extra gear out there today.

Haha! That's almost exactly mine...I threw CR22 in for 13th though...thinking maybe he'll break the top 15 tonight. lol

BMSOBx2

Posts: 1529

Joined: 2/18/2017

Location: Antioch, CA USA

2/1/2020 5:23 PM

Reese95w wrote:

No you are not. In 1967 Don Rickman holeshot the first moto of the Pepperell Mass Inter-Am race, the first race of that series. Then Dave Bickers holeshot the second moto at Pepperell.

Pedant of the thread post. I mean that in a good way.

buck nutty

Posts: 34

Joined: 3/14/2016

Location: CAN

2/1/2020 5:24 PM
2/1/2020 5:25 PM

Streams? Can't find the Reddit ones tonight

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19787

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/1/2020 5:26 PM

DKON wrote:

Haha! That's almost exactly mine...I threw CR22 in for 13th though...thinking maybe he'll break the top 15 tonight. lol

Reed's not racing.

rollin64caddy

Posts: 559

Joined: 3/30/2015

Location: San Diego, CA USA

2/1/2020 5:27 PM

FerCzD wrote:

I hope for a new winner tonight, and I would like that to be el hombre

I wouldn't be upset if that happened.

JeremyK

Posts: 17

Joined: 12/19/2019

Location: North Tonawanda, NY USA

2/1/2020 5:27 PM

hillbilly wrote:

While you wait,worth the 7 minutes, no gears,no brakes,and the engine runs on the same thing that comes out my copper corn cooker,

https://m.

Steam?

ocscottie

Posts: 65072

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/1/2020 5:28 PM

i knew it, roundy round ball is gonna run long.

Raoul Duke

Posts: 119

Joined: 5/7/2017

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

2/1/2020 5:29 PM

KOGA! KOGA! KOGA!

