Oakland Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

45 minutes until the broadcast starts!
First Brit to get a holeshot in America?
Podium
Damn
Too fast for me🤨
You are DQ'd. Quarantined for Corona virus.
Full send on my fantasy team this week. Gonna be some stressful qualifiers!
Man , I know some guys had mentioned they didn't like this track layout , but I honestly think it's awesome. Not super fast , very technical , going to rut up......I think we are in for some great racing tonight. So far , I love this track.
Why does it say starts at 7:30 ET....That's 6:30 CT...WTF.
Dedication staying up in the UK! I'm in sweden, and I'm not sure if I will get through 3hrs of racing. It's 2am here at the moment.
Jeffro I love the track layout. How’s my picks?
I hope you're right... I just got home and haven't seen anything yet. Just hit the results page to see that AC9 continues to verify that he is the single lap SX FMOTP...
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
No you are not. In 1967 Don Rickman holeshot the first moto of the Pepperell Mass Inter-Am race, the first race of that series. Then Dave Bickers holeshot the second moto at Pepperell.
Gonna be buttery tonight 🤘🏻
I hope for a new winner tonight, and I would like that to be el hombre
Track kind of reminds me of the 90s where the jumps are slow and peaking after watching qualifying
Agreed Jeffro but made these picks on Wednesday so rolling with them. No whoops is Webb’s strong point though is what I’m hanging my hat on
Haha! That's almost exactly mine...I threw CR22 in for 13th though...thinking maybe he'll break the top 15 tonight. lol
Streams? Can't find the Reddit ones tonight
i knew it, roundy round ball is gonna run long.
KOGA! KOGA! KOGA!