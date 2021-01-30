Indianapolis 1 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

kkawboy14 wrote: Tight tracks never seem good for Tomac mgifracing wrote: I'm to the point with Tomac that I don't know what track suits him anymore, I think it boils down to where his head is at on any given race day whether the track is going to work for him or not?

I just think he needs to be comfortable or he isn’t willing to push it. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that since 2015 he has missed one race due to injury (Houston 2018) while most of his peers have missed multiple. If he isn’t comfortable he backs it down, sometimes to an alarmingly slow pace.