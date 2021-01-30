Forum Main Moto-Related Indianapolis 1 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Indianapolis 1 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing Indianapolis
Bench Racing Indianapolis
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 235 16 671 179 767 7885 107 6

Posts: 8652

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/30/2021 9:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/30/2021 9:00 AM

Photo

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 421 24338 111 1

Posts: 24767

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/30/2021 9:04 AM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Mugeneco

Vital MX member Mugeneco 76051 Mugeneco /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mugeneco,76051/all 10/13/19 2 213 2

Posts: 215

Joined: 10/13/2019

Location: ANT

1/30/2021 9:04 AM

Roczen for the win

|

KMC440

Vital MX member KMC440 4785 KMC440 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4785/avatar/c50_627412278_1212695120.jpg?1294182034 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KMC440,4785/all 04/01/08 6 1 232 6863 126 1

Posts: 7095

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

1/30/2021 9:04 AM

193 Hunter makin the main tonight !

|

ShawdowGlen

Vital MX member ShawdowGlen 83746 ShawdowGlen https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/83746/avatar/c50_2_1609524466.jpg?1609523571 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ShawdowGlen,83746/all 01/01/21 144 1

Posts: 144

Joined: 1/1/2021

Location: La Mesa, CA USA

1/30/2021 9:07 AM

Photo
|

I was raised just off HWY 126 in the 80's.

Teejay

Vital MX member Teejay 64726 Teejay https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64726/avatar/c50_CC3BEBB7_EC37_4E6F_A3F3_86C939800F6A_1537212523.jpg?1537212517 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Teejay,64726/all 07/03/18 7 117 1

Posts: 124

Joined: 7/3/2018

Location: Nottingham, GBR

1/30/2021 9:08 AM

Podium for Ferrandis I reckon:

|

I'vegotthenutz

Vital MX member I'vegotthenutz 51793 I'vegotthenutz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/51793/avatar/c50_1_multipart_3_image_1490457963.jpg?1490457364 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ivegotthenutz,51793/all 04/09/16 1 8 318 16

Posts: 326

Joined: 4/9/2016

Location: Alberta, CAN

1/30/2021 9:12 AM

Good mornin fella's!!

|

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2240_2_1603906420.jpg?1603906050 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 9 1274 10 1

Posts: 1284

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

1/30/2021 9:16 AM

Track looks good... Expecting a great race today.

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

WCRider

Vital MX member WCRider 59185 WCRider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59185/avatar/c50_106053383_10151445230779955_1689469278604222781_n_1593120516.jpg?1593119578 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WCRider,59185/all 08/19/17 13 9 2051 16

Posts: 2061

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

1/30/2021 9:17 AM

Good track for Ken.

|

Skuzzy29

Vital MX member Skuzzy29 43945 Skuzzy29 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43945/avatar/c50_f138518e_8e3a_4913_bdf1_d3acf2af8098_1426451413.jpg?1426450488 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Skuzzy29,43945/all 07/28/14 15 645 7 1

Posts: 660

Joined: 7/28/2014

Location: Central CA, CA USA

1/30/2021 9:19 AM

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 72 1412 1

Posts: 1484

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/30/2021 9:23 AM

This track is so sick. Gonna be great racing.

I agree that Roczen will win this one.

|

TeamGreen

Vital MX member TeamGreen 13095 TeamGreen https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13095/avatar/c50_Rip_Beach_SHot.jpg?1354830123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TeamGreen,13095/all 11/25/08 14 362 20433 30

Posts: 20795

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

1/30/2021 9:26 AM

ShawdowGlen wrote: Photo

That's gotta be the funniest pic I've seen around here in quite a while.

Classic!

|

I ripped a start from Egypt and I was happy about that.

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 421 24338 111 1

Posts: 24767

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/30/2021 9:28 AM

Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2240_2_1603906420.jpg?1603906050 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 9 1274 10 1

Posts: 1284

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

1/30/2021 9:29 AM

Glad they addressed the possible "conflict" on the start... Track looks like it's good for Adam too.

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 421 24338 111 1

Posts: 24767

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/30/2021 9:31 AM

Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

kkawboy14

Vital MX member kkawboy14 47611 kkawboy14 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kkawboy14,47611/all 06/05/15 1 389 10627 2

Posts: 11017

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

1/30/2021 9:48 AM

Tight tracks never seem good for Tomac

|

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2240_2_1603906420.jpg?1603906050 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 9 1274 10 1

Posts: 1284

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

1/30/2021 9:53 AM

Looks like we're still going to be in the 40's for lap times. I was hoping for 52-53.

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 72 1412 1

Posts: 1484

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/30/2021 9:54 AM

kkawboy14 wrote:

Tight tracks never seem good for Tomac


Compared to Houston this track seems more open though doesn't it?
|

mgifracing

Vital MX member mgifracing 1247 mgifracing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_peoria_1601145335.jpg?1601144467 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all 01/25/07 2 4 1233 18

Posts: 1237

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

1/30/2021 9:55 AM

kkawboy14 wrote:

Tight tracks never seem good for Tomac

I'm to the point with Tomac that I don't know what track suits him anymore, I think it boils down to where his head is at on any given race day whether the track is going to work for him or not?

|

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 235 16 671 179 767 7885 107 6

Posts: 8652

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/30/2021 9:59 AM

250 B Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 72 1412 1

Posts: 1484

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/30/2021 10:00 AM

kkawboy14 wrote:

Tight tracks never seem good for Tomac

mgifracing wrote:

I'm to the point with Tomac that I don't know what track suits him anymore, I think it boils down to where his head is at on any given race day whether the track is going to work for him or not?


Tomac seems to need a head of steam to get going. Thoroughbreds gotta breathe.
|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 158 11082 22 1

Posts: 11241

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

1/30/2021 10:01 AM

HOLESHOT!
(in a parallel universe)
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

mx 219

Vital MX member mx 219 21857 mx 219 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/21857/avatar/c50_ELI_1583332880.jpg?1583332834 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx-219,21857/all 08/15/10 2 143 2681 4

Posts: 2824

Joined: 8/15/2010

Location: South Central, PA USA

1/30/2021 10:03 AM

Skuzzy29 wrote:

I dont understand why they got rid of the whoop section since they made the change for the first lap to cut across the start into the flat turn after the under/over.

|

jorgechavez

Vital MX member jorgechavez 56516 jorgechavez https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56516/avatar/c50_CR3A6017_600x400_1489959416.jpg?1489959157 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jorgechavez,56516/all 03/01/17 38 3529 6

Posts: 3569

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: CAN

1/30/2021 10:10 AM

kkawboy14 wrote:

Tight tracks never seem good for Tomac

mgifracing wrote:

I'm to the point with Tomac that I don't know what track suits him anymore, I think it boils down to where his head is at on any given race day whether the track is going to work for him or not?

I just think he needs to be comfortable or he isn’t willing to push it. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that since 2015 he has missed one race due to injury (Houston 2018) while most of his peers have missed multiple. If he isn’t comfortable he backs it down, sometimes to an alarmingly slow pace.

|

TeamGreen

Vital MX member TeamGreen 13095 TeamGreen https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13095/avatar/c50_Rip_Beach_SHot.jpg?1354830123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TeamGreen,13095/all 11/25/08 14 362 20433 30

Posts: 20795

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

1/30/2021 10:14 AM

Been a "Jo Shmo" fan since Dallas last year. Love watching him as he progresses & gains better results.

|

I ripped a start from Egypt and I was happy about that.

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 235 16 671 179 767 7885 107 6

Posts: 8652

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/30/2021 10:14 AM

250 A Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

scrubbin

Vital MX member scrubbin 5708 scrubbin https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/5708/avatar/c50_Woody_1545532600.jpg?1545532035 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/scrubbin,5708/all 04/01/08 1 9 153 11

Posts: 162

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

1/30/2021 10:17 AM

Seems odd that the Yamaha 250f is the fastest bike yet only Christian and Colt are riding them in the seeded 250 practice.

|

skeef

Vital MX member skeef 64975 skeef https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64975/avatar/c50_IMG_1865_1608233363.jpg?1608232424 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/skeef,64975/all 07/18/18 11 375

Posts: 387

Joined: 7/18/2018

Location: AZ, USA

1/30/2021 10:21 AM

Is their a reason why my Pcock isn't streaming practice yet?

|

visser62

Vital MX member visser62 38734 visser62 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38734/avatar/c50_Musashi_ts_pic_1418178769.jpg?1418177983 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/visser62,38734/all 05/02/13 21 1905 1

Posts: 1926

Joined: 5/2/2013

Location: Seattle, WA USA

1/30/2021 10:22 AM

skeef wrote:

Is their a reason why my Pcock isn't streaming practice yet?

They don't stream free practice. They'll start at 11 for the qualifiers.

|

WCRider

Vital MX member WCRider 59185 WCRider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59185/avatar/c50_106053383_10151445230779955_1689469278604222781_n_1593120516.jpg?1593119578 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WCRider,59185/all 08/19/17 13 9 2051 16

Posts: 2061

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

1/30/2021 10:25 AM

Red flag shocked

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Indianapolis 1 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest