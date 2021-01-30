Indianapolis 1 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Free practice starts in 30 minutes!
Roczen for the win
193 Hunter makin the main tonight !
I was raised just off HWY 126 in the 80's.
Podium for Ferrandis I reckon:
Good mornin fella's!!
Track looks good... Expecting a great race today.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
Good track for Ken.
This track is so sick. Gonna be great racing.
I agree that Roczen will win this one.
That's gotta be the funniest pic I've seen around here in quite a while.
Classic!
I ripped a start from Egypt and I was happy about that.
Glad they addressed the possible "conflict" on the start... Track looks like it's good for Adam too.
Tight tracks never seem good for Tomac
Looks like we're still going to be in the 40's for lap times. I was hoping for 52-53.
Tight tracks never seem good for Tomac
I'm to the point with Tomac that I don't know what track suits him anymore, I think it boils down to where his head is at on any given race day whether the track is going to work for him or not?
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
250 B Free Practice:
Tight tracks never seem good for Tomac
I'm to the point with Tomac that I don't know what track suits him anymore, I think it boils down to where his head is at on any given race day whether the track is going to work for him or not?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Tight tracks never seem good for Tomac
I'm to the point with Tomac that I don't know what track suits him anymore, I think it boils down to where his head is at on any given race day whether the track is going to work for him or not?
I just think he needs to be comfortable or he isn’t willing to push it. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that since 2015 he has missed one race due to injury (Houston 2018) while most of his peers have missed multiple. If he isn’t comfortable he backs it down, sometimes to an alarmingly slow pace.
Been a "Jo Shmo" fan since Dallas last year. Love watching him as he progresses & gains better results.
I ripped a start from Egypt and I was happy about that.
250 A Free Practice:
Seems odd that the Yamaha 250f is the fastest bike yet only Christian and Colt are riding them in the seeded 250 practice.
Is their a reason why my Pcock isn't streaming practice yet?
Red flag