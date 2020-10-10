Fox Raceway - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
55 minutes until timed qualifying starts!
Holeshot !
In case you missed it, this week's injury report:
https://racerxonline.com/2020/10/08/injury-report-fox-raceway
Podium
Damn, long list. Would be nice to have several of those guys there and getting in between the 4 title main title hopefuls.
Thank you for sharing this stuff all year! Man that injury report looks ugly!
Thor for the win!
Going to be a sub two minute lap time, lots of laps today
250 B Qualifying 1:
Does anyone have trouble with the racerx web page??
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
I just did rn, some kind of redirect error I think
Ok thanks, tought it was on my end the trouble. Hopefuly the fix it, it's race day and the finale
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
250 A Qualifying 1:
Wow hard to believe it was 10 years ago the championship battle between Canard and Pourcel!!
It was heart breaking, that was a sick championship, great battles and it turns out the finale is now again in Pala.
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
I thought Macado was out with broken fingers?
That is crazy! Hopefully the French can break their bad luck today and not lose it to some bullshit.
I guess he's gonna try to give it a go anyway since this is the last round. We'll see if he makes it through a moto, though.
Racerx website was also down for me earlier but seems to be back and working now.
Hopefully good day of racing, lets crown some champions!
450 A Qualifying 1:
Go Blake Ashley!
Ricky Ryan’s boy Jeremy siting 20th in time practice, his first pro national!
Justin Cooper 🐶🍩
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Liking cooper more and more!!
The outrage over Justin taking his dog onto the podium was one of the most ridiculous things I've heard in a while. Who fricking cares?
So it looks like Osbourne needs to go 8-9 to secure the championship, providing AC goes 1-1
Tomac and/or Anderson for 2020.....
450 B Qualifying 1:
I know how hard everyone has worked all year for the championship, just hope Osbourne doesn't have any bad luck today and takes home the gold. Been a fan for a loooong time.
I just realized that we got a new J Law lol Jett Lawrence