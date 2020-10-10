Forum Main Moto-Related Fox Raceway - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Fox Raceway - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 223 16 671 186 749 7801 104 6

Posts: 8550

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/10/2020 7:04 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/10/2020 7:05 AM

Photo

55 minutes until timed qualifying starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Question

Vital MX member Question 43631 Question https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43631/avatar/c50_20150109_194212_1471296972.jpg?1471296739 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Question,43631/all 06/26/14 17 2482 22 3

Posts: 2499

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

10/10/2020 7:05 AM

Holeshot ! w00t w00t w00t

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 223 16 671 186 749 7801 104 6

Posts: 8550

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/10/2020 7:08 AM

In case you missed it, this week's injury report:

https://racerxonline.com/2020/10/08/injury-report-fox-raceway

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

jjavaman

Vital MX member jjavaman 46449 jjavaman https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46449/avatar/c50_image_1434326803.jpg?1434326522 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jjavaman,46449/all 03/12/15 1 4 483 12

Posts: 487

Joined: 3/12/2015

Location: CAN

10/10/2020 7:08 AM

Podium

|

Daddyfatsac

Vital MX member Daddyfatsac 45755 Daddyfatsac https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/45755/avatar/c50_5271_1516303701.jpg?1516303519 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Daddyfatsac,45755/all 01/21/15 1 13 52

Posts: 65

Joined: 1/21/2015

Location: Canton, GA USA

10/10/2020 7:36 AM

GD2 wrote:

In case you missed it, this week's injury report:

https://racerxonline.com/2020/10/08/injury-report-fox-raceway

Damn, long list. Would be nice to have several of those guys there and getting in between the 4 title main title hopefuls.

|

Tarz483

Vital MX member Tarz483 14304 Tarz483 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14304/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1453403633145_1453404494.jpg?1453403713 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/all 02/25/09 16 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/setup 440 5294 14

Posts: 5734

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

10/10/2020 7:39 AM

GD2 wrote:

In case you missed it, this week's injury report:

https://racerxonline.com/2020/10/08/injury-report-fox-raceway

Thank you for sharing this stuff all year! Man that injury report looks ugly!

|

Metisse

Vital MX member Metisse 82732 Metisse https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/82732/avatar/c50_20201005_142941_1602342282.jpg?1602341389 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Metisse,82732/all 10/05/20 1

Posts: 1

Joined: 10/5/2020

Location: Saint Louis, MO USA

10/10/2020 7:53 AM

Thor for the win!

|

Cygrace74

Vital MX member Cygrace74 58404 Cygrace74 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/58404/avatar/c50_70247736_2661366923883427_2202115941242765312_n_1569960086.jpg?1569959459 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Cygrace74,58404/all 07/02/17 3 3 53 323

Posts: 376

Joined: 7/2/2017

Location: Westport, MA USA

10/10/2020 8:16 AM

Going to be a sub two minute lap time, lots of laps today

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 223 16 671 186 749 7801 104 6

Posts: 8550

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/10/2020 8:17 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Pakoyz250f

Vital MX member Pakoyz250f 48625 Pakoyz250f https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48625/avatar/c50_IMG_7774_1598637496.jpg?1598636942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pakoyz250f,48625/all 08/27/15 1 13 360 24 1

Posts: 373

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

10/10/2020 8:28 AM

Does anyone have trouble with the racerx web page??

|

Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 391 23170 102 1

Posts: 23569

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/10/2020 8:28 AM

View this post on Instagram

Championship Day 🏆 #LetsTakeItOutside

A post shared by Lucas Oil Pro Motocross (@promotocross) on

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

gym_jackets

Vital MX member gym_jackets 60052 gym_jackets https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60052/avatar/c50_red_number_1_sub10_1507931599.jpg?1507931064 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gym-jackets,60052/all 10/13/17 1 269

Posts: 270

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

10/10/2020 8:29 AM

Pakoyz250f wrote:

Does anyone have trouble with the racerx web page??

I just did rn, some kind of redirect error I think

|

Pakoyz250f

Vital MX member Pakoyz250f 48625 Pakoyz250f https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48625/avatar/c50_IMG_7774_1598637496.jpg?1598636942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pakoyz250f,48625/all 08/27/15 1 13 360 24 1

Posts: 373

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

10/10/2020 8:37 AM

gym_jackets wrote:

I just did rn, some kind of redirect error I think

Ok thanks, tought it was on my end the trouble. Hopefuly the fix it, it's race day and the finale

|

Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 223 16 671 186 749 7801 104 6

Posts: 8550

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/10/2020 8:38 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Pakoyz250f

Vital MX member Pakoyz250f 48625 Pakoyz250f https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48625/avatar/c50_IMG_7774_1598637496.jpg?1598636942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pakoyz250f,48625/all 08/27/15 1 13 360 24 1

Posts: 373

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

10/10/2020 8:48 AM

Wow hard to believe it was 10 years ago the championship battle between Canard and Pourcel!!

It was heart breaking, that was a sick championship, great battles and it turns out the finale is now again in Pala.

|

Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..

Mit12

Vital MX member Mit12 43584 Mit12 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43584/avatar/c50_IMG_0041_1476940152.jpg?1476939625 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mit12,43584/all 06/23/14 35 1291 12

Posts: 1327

Joined: 6/23/2014

Location: Victorville, CA USA

10/10/2020 8:50 AM

I thought Macado was out with broken fingers?

|

smoothwakey

Vital MX member smoothwakey 28379 smoothwakey /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/smoothwakey,28379/all 06/27/11 3 7 445

Posts: 452

Joined: 6/27/2011

Location: AUS

10/10/2020 8:52 AM

Pakoyz250f wrote:

Wow hard to believe it was 10 years ago the championship battle between Canard and Pourcel!!

It was heart breaking, that was a sick championship, great battles and it turns out the finale is now again in Pala.

That is crazy! Hopefully the French can break their bad luck today and not lose it to some bullshit.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 223 16 671 186 749 7801 104 6

Posts: 8550

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/10/2020 8:54 AM

Mit12 wrote:

I thought Macado was out with broken fingers?

I guess he's gonna try to give it a go anyway since this is the last round. We'll see if he makes it through a moto, though.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_752_1582910229.jpg?1582909548 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 21 16 4 37 4208 14

Posts: 4245

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

10/10/2020 9:07 AM

Racerx website was also down for me earlier but seems to be back and working now.
Hopefully good day of racing, lets crown some champions!

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 223 16 671 186 749 7801 104 6

Posts: 8550

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/10/2020 9:08 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Red66

Vital MX member Red66 82277 Red66 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Red66,82277/all 08/18/20 9

Posts: 9

Joined: 8/18/2020

Location: Atlanta, GA USA

10/10/2020 9:08 AM

Go Blake Ashley!

|

Boarddesign

Vital MX member Boarddesign 24327 Boarddesign https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/24327/avatar/c50_Screen_Shot_2018_05_25_at_9.28.33_PM_1527309530.jpg?1527308968 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boarddesign,24327/all 12/13/10 27 964 15 2

Posts: 991

Joined: 12/13/2010

Location: Carlsbad, CA USA

10/10/2020 9:10 AM

Ricky Ryan’s boy Jeremy siting 20th in time practice, his first pro national!

|

https://www.instagram.com/jc53_jack_carrigg/

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 391 23170 102 1

Posts: 23569

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/10/2020 9:11 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/10/2020 9:17 AM

Justin Cooper w00t grin 🐶🍩

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Shaned9326

Vital MX member Shaned9326 48632 Shaned9326 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48632/avatar/c50_image_1471225305.jpg?1471225198 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Shaned9326,48632/all 08/28/15 37 387

Posts: 424

Joined: 8/28/2015

Location: Kill Devil Hills, NC USA

10/10/2020 9:18 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Justin Cooper w00t grin 🐶🍩

Photo

Liking cooper more and more!!

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 223 16 671 186 749 7801 104 6

Posts: 8550

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/10/2020 9:22 AM

The outrage over Justin taking his dog onto the podium was one of the most ridiculous things I've heard in a while. Who fricking cares?

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

BobPA

Vital MX member BobPA 40845 BobPA https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40845/avatar/c50_Engine.F_1455853935.jpg?1455853535 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/BobPA,40845/all 10/31/13 4 122 7003 10 1

Posts: 7127

Joined: 10/31/2013

Location: PA, USA

10/10/2020 9:26 AM

So it looks like Osbourne needs to go 8-9 to secure the championship, providing AC goes 1-1

|

Tomac and/or Anderson for 2020.....

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 223 16 671 186 749 7801 104 6

Posts: 8550

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/10/2020 9:29 AM

450 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Ingjr1

Vital MX member Ingjr1 71951 Ingjr1 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ingjr1,71951/all 05/30/19 1 138 2

Posts: 139

Joined: 5/30/2019

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

10/10/2020 9:39 AM

I know how hard everyone has worked all year for the championship, just hope Osbourne doesn't have any bad luck today and takes home the gold. Been a fan for a loooong time.

|

Pakoyz250f

Vital MX member Pakoyz250f 48625 Pakoyz250f https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48625/avatar/c50_IMG_7774_1598637496.jpg?1598636942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pakoyz250f,48625/all 08/27/15 1 13 360 24 1

Posts: 373

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

10/10/2020 9:39 AM

GD2 wrote:

The outrage over Justin taking his dog onto the podium was one of the most ridiculous things I've heard in a while. Who fricking cares?

Jett did care (which was lame IMO)

|

Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..

Tarz483

Vital MX member Tarz483 14304 Tarz483 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14304/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1453403633145_1453404494.jpg?1453403713 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/all 02/25/09 16 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/setup 440 5294 14

Posts: 5734

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

10/10/2020 9:46 AM

I just realized that we got a new J Law lol Jett Lawrence

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Fox Raceway - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest