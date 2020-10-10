Forum Main Moto-Related Fox Raceway - Main Races Bench Racing

Fox Raceway - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

10/10/2020 12:30 PM
Final bench racing thread of the year. 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Links
loftyair

10/10/2020 12:31 PM

Hmm...?

10/10/2020 12:31 PM

Holeshot

GD2

10/10/2020 12:32 PM

AHRMA361

10/10/2020 12:35 PM

^^DAMN!

Sandwarrior752

10/10/2020 12:35 PM

Lets hand out some titles! Pretty happy we still got a series of racing this year with everything that has been going on in the world.

Reese95w

10/10/2020 12:38 PM

#434 wrote:

Holeshot

loftyair got it.

Photo

fullfloater

10/10/2020 12:41 PM

GD2 wrote:

That sucks! I was hoping troll train might get lucky and sneak back into 3rd overall.

-MAVERICK-

10/10/2020 12:42 PM

GD2 wrote:

The JGR curse continues.

wildbill

10/10/2020 12:46 PM

Top ten

RTDRacing

10/10/2020 12:48 PM

GD2 wrote:

-MAVERICK- wrote:

The JGR curse continues.

Just how big is that black cloud??

Mavetism

10/10/2020 12:50 PM

GD2 wrote:

Fuck, can't get any worse.

aeffertz

10/10/2020 12:52 PM
GD2 wrote:

Mavetism wrote:

Fuck, can't get any worse.

Careful. Teasdale is still lining up!

BobPA

10/10/2020 12:53 PM

Dammit. I wish Freddie would have ended the season healthy. He is one of my favorites to watch.

visser62

10/10/2020 1:00 PM

Hope Sexton can channel some of that MJ energy today.

plowboy

10/10/2020 1:06 PM

GD2 wrote:

Well hell. So bummed.

Reese95w

10/10/2020 1:11 PM

I think Cooper's nickname should be "Serial Killer".

-MAVERICK-

10/10/2020 1:11 PM

Reese95w wrote:

I think Cooper's nickname should be "Serial Killer".

Why?

Hrzk75

10/10/2020 1:12 PM

this will be good! jett or justin?

plowboy

10/10/2020 1:14 PM

Ferraris has this.

Sandwarrior752

10/10/2020 1:14 PM

Jett & Cooper at the front w00t

-MAVERICK-

10/10/2020 1:15 PM

plowboy wrote:

Ferraris has this.

Ferraris? Not doing shit in F1 grin

Reese95w

10/10/2020 1:19 PM

Will nice guy J-Mart try and take out Ferrandis if given half a chance?

Hcallz5

10/10/2020 1:21 PM

These two are going at it!

plowboy

10/10/2020 1:22 PM

plowboy wrote:

Ferraris has this.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Ferraris? Not doing shit in F1 grin

Lol...you got me. Damn auto correct.

Sandwarrior752

10/10/2020 1:23 PM

Jett and Cooper are flying, love to see it! Also funny and interesting given the social media drama bs involved

vitalriderCrf

10/10/2020 1:24 PM

Where is Hunter Lawrence?

plowboy

10/10/2020 1:25 PM

Will Cooper crack? Lawrence putting him under pressure...but here comes Dylan.

-MAVERICK-

10/10/2020 1:25 PM

Ferrandis starting to make a push. 2.6 secs back.

Rickyisms

10/10/2020 1:25 PM

Damn Jett looks incredible through that section.

