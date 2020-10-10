Fox Raceway - Main Races Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Final bench racing thread of the year. 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Hmm...?
Holeshot
Bad news for JGR today. Troll Train broke his lower leg, Fast Freddie broke his kneecap & Savatgy ankle still bad. None of them are racing today. Teasdale is ready!— Racer X (@racerxonline) October 10, 2020
^^DAMN!
Lets hand out some titles! Pretty happy we still got a series of racing this year with everything that has been going on in the world.
GD2 wrote:
That sucks! I was hoping troll train might get lucky and sneak back into 3rd overall.
GD2 wrote:
The JGR curse continues.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Top ten
GD2 wrote:
-MAVERICK- wrote:
The JGR curse continues.
Just how big is that black cloud??
GD2 wrote:
Fuck, can't get any worse.
Edited Date/Time:
GD2 wrote:
Mavetism wrote:
Fuck, can't get any worse.
Careful. Teasdale is still lining up!
Dammit. I wish Freddie would have ended the season healthy. He is one of my favorites to watch.
Tomac and/or Anderson for 2020.....
Hope Sexton can channel some of that MJ energy today.
GD2 wrote:
Well hell. So bummed.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
I think Cooper's nickname should be "Serial Killer".
this will be good! jett or justin?
Ferraris has this.
Jett & Cooper at the front
Will nice guy J-Mart try and take out Ferrandis if given half a chance?
These two are going at it!
2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w
plowboy wrote:
Ferraris has this.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Ferraris? Not doing shit in F1
Lol...you got me. Damn auto correct.
Jett and Cooper are flying, love to see it! Also funny and interesting given the social media drama bs involved
Where is Hunter Lawrence?
Will Cooper crack? Lawrence putting him under pressure...but here comes Dylan.
Ferrandis starting to make a push. 2.6 secs back.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Damn Jett looks incredible through that section.
Unleaded tastes a little tangy. Supreme is kinda sour, and diesel tastes pretty good.