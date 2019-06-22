Forum Main Moto-Related Florida MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Florida MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 54 10 671 284 635 6973 92 6

Posts: 7608

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/22/2019 9:29 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/22/2019 9:30 AM



Time to go racing! Broadcast starts in 30 minutes.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 246 15303 69

Posts: 15549

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/22/2019 9:30 AM

Holeshot!

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

MXant15

Vital MX member MXant15 14134 MXant15 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14134/avatar/c50_rad_184205_1020_A.jpg?1327901790 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXant15,14134/all 02/11/09 3 5 21 994 1

Posts: 1015

Joined: 2/11/2009

Location: CA, USA

6/22/2019 9:32 AM

Let’s go!

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 157 9561 14

Posts: 9718

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/22/2019 9:32 AM

Hey, yesterday was the first day of summer. Summer is here and you know what that means.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 102 2878 18

Posts: 2980

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/22/2019 9:51 AM

Excited to see what Pierce Brown can do. Qualified right with Mcadoo and Drake, actually right ahead of them.

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 6 184

Posts: 190

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/22/2019 9:52 AM


Going to the gym to watch this in the steam room, just to get the feeling right.
|

CivBars

Vital MX member CivBars 70756 CivBars https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70756/avatar/c50_beastmode_3_1560901739.jpg?1560901333 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CivBars,70756/all 04/13/19 18 342 6

Posts: 361

Joined: 4/13/2019

Location: AZ, USA

6/22/2019 9:55 AM

250 o/a
196, 92, 34

450 o/a
1, 16, 4




|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 157 9561 14

Posts: 9718

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/22/2019 10:01 AM

Its the stream bitches!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 246 15303 69

Posts: 15549

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/22/2019 10:05 AM

Bit nippy out there it looks like.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

scrallex

Vital MX member scrallex 67830 scrallex https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67830/avatar/c50_35357611_2071414529596482_6937485846585016320_o_1545139387.jpg?1545138902 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/scrallex,67830/all 12/18/18 1 160 2 1

Posts: 161

Joined: 12/18/2018

Location: Altus, OK USA

6/22/2019 10:05 AM

250 o/a: 92, 34, 23
450 oa: 1, 94, 16

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 56

Posts: 56

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

6/22/2019 10:06 AM

Am I seeing a will nip? 😍 I thought it's hot there 🤔

|

aees

Vital MX member aees 48521 aees /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aees,48521/all 08/20/15 18 769 8

Posts: 787

Joined: 8/20/2015

Location: USA

6/22/2019 10:06 AM

Any results for the last chance qualifications? Can't find it online

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 157 9561 14

Posts: 9718

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/22/2019 10:08 AM

Even though it's his home ground I think Adam Chihuahua won't dominate this week.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 6 184

Posts: 190

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/22/2019 10:09 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/22/2019 10:10 AM

1. Roczen
2. Anderson
3. Baggett

1. AC
2. Ferrandis
3. Cooper

Going out on a limb that Tomac falters in the heat.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 246 15303 69

Posts: 15549

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/22/2019 10:11 AM

aees wrote:

Any results for the last chance qualifications? Can't find it online

250


450

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 157 9561 14

Posts: 9718

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/22/2019 10:16 AM

Big number, orange bike, Drake reminds me of the original "AC".

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

RichardLoots

Vital MX member RichardLoots 46993 RichardLoots https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46993/avatar/c50_yawning_1559585314.jpg?1559584488 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RichardLoots,46993/all 04/19/15 3 45 3801 6

Posts: 3846

Joined: 4/19/2015

Location: Almere, NLD

6/22/2019 10:16 AM

Drake holeshot and checking out ? impressive

|

the funniest thing about this particular signature is that by the time you realise it doesn't say anything it's to late to stop reading it

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 128 3691 48

Posts: 3820

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

6/22/2019 10:17 AM

Track is bitchin!

|

YamahaJT1

Vital MX member YamahaJT1 46517 YamahaJT1 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46517/avatar/c50_USA_1430849131.jpg?1430848818 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/YamahaJT1,46517/all 03/17/15 1 20 999 1

Posts: 1019

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

6/22/2019 10:17 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Bit nippy out there it looks like.

LOL! Saw that. I am old, but not dead....

|

.

cbuehler767

Vital MX member cbuehler767 50654 cbuehler767 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cbuehler767,50654/all 01/27/16 1 741

Posts: 743

Joined: 1/27/2016

Location: New London, CT USA

6/22/2019 10:17 AM

Jesus save some energy Drake. He's flying!

|

TXDirt

Vital MX member TXDirt 48268 TXDirt https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48268/avatar/c50_lion_1532989134.jpg?1532988907 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TXDirt,48268/all 07/29/15 84 4369 10

Posts: 4453

Joined: 7/29/2015

Location: Plano, TX USA

6/22/2019 10:18 AM

Though track lacks any natural terrain it still looks like it would be awesome to race on!!

|

Sideways

Vital MX member Sideways 35446 Sideways https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/35446/avatar/c50_Skarmavbild_2018_06_05_kl._09.09.28_1528183247.jpg?1528182605 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sideways,35446/all 09/08/12 55 1604 1

Posts: 1659

Joined: 9/8/2012

Location: SWE

6/22/2019 10:18 AM

Ferrandis couldnt get a start if it was handed to him. He really really sucks at starting lol

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 246 15303 69

Posts: 15549

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/22/2019 10:19 AM

That white/teal Shift gear looks good.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

YamahaJT1

Vital MX member YamahaJT1 46517 YamahaJT1 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46517/avatar/c50_USA_1430849131.jpg?1430848818 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/YamahaJT1,46517/all 03/17/15 1 20 999 1

Posts: 1019

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

6/22/2019 10:19 AM

Shit... Drake down

|

.

dickjackson170

Vital MX member dickjackson170 60397 dickjackson170 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60397/avatar/c50_Ron_burgundy_1546467676.jpg?1546467167 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dickjackson170,60397/all 11/07/17 4 403

Posts: 407

Joined: 11/7/2017

Location: Navarre, OH USA

6/22/2019 10:20 AM

Where's the butthole that said earlier this week that this track is shit? This fucker is awesome.

|

level

Vital MX member level 633 level https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/633/avatar/c50_peace_3.jpg?1351001575 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/level,633/all 08/27/06 15 6 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/level,633/setup 898 4364 63

Posts: 5262

Joined: 8/27/2006

Location: Acworth, GA USA

6/22/2019 10:21 AM

Sideways wrote:

Ferrandis couldnt get a start if it was handed to him. He really really sucks at starting lol

No kidding and he would probably have a few wins already also.

|

YamahaJT1

Vital MX member YamahaJT1 46517 YamahaJT1 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46517/avatar/c50_USA_1430849131.jpg?1430848818 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/YamahaJT1,46517/all 03/17/15 1 20 999 1

Posts: 1019

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

6/22/2019 10:22 AM

GO SEXTON!

|

.

RichardLoots

Vital MX member RichardLoots 46993 RichardLoots https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46993/avatar/c50_yawning_1559585314.jpg?1559584488 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RichardLoots,46993/all 04/19/15 3 45 3801 6

Posts: 3846

Joined: 4/19/2015

Location: Almere, NLD

6/22/2019 10:23 AM

Covinton did quali but isnt racing ...

|

the funniest thing about this particular signature is that by the time you realise it doesn't say anything it's to late to stop reading it

dickjackson170

Vital MX member dickjackson170 60397 dickjackson170 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60397/avatar/c50_Ron_burgundy_1546467676.jpg?1546467167 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dickjackson170,60397/all 11/07/17 4 403

Posts: 407

Joined: 11/7/2017

Location: Navarre, OH USA

6/22/2019 10:24 AM

A/C is wide open

|

moto282

Vital MX member moto282 21481 moto282 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/21481/avatar/c50_MyPictures0008_1431706440.jpg?1431705999 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/moto282,21481/all 07/25/10 1 7 1287 9

Posts: 1294

Joined: 7/25/2010

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

6/22/2019 10:27 AM

This track is a good addition. Looks awesome.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Florida MX - Main Races Bench Racing

The Latest