Florida MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Time to go racing! Broadcast starts in 30 minutes.
Holeshot!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Let’s go!
Hey, yesterday was the first day of summer. Summer is here and you know what that means.
Excited to see what Pierce Brown can do. Qualified right with Mcadoo and Drake, actually right ahead of them.
250 o/a
196, 92, 34
450 o/a
1, 16, 4
Its the stream bitches!
Bit nippy out there it looks like.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
250 o/a: 92, 34, 23
450 oa: 1, 94, 16
Am I seeing a will nip? 😍 I thought it's hot there 🤔
Any results for the last chance qualifications? Can't find it online
Even though it's his home ground I think Adam Chihuahua won't dominate this week.
1. Roczen
2. Anderson
3. Baggett
1. AC
2. Ferrandis
3. Cooper
Going out on a limb that Tomac falters in the heat.
Big number, orange bike, Drake reminds me of the original "AC".
Drake holeshot and checking out ? impressive
Track is bitchin!
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Bit nippy out there it looks like.
LOL! Saw that. I am old, but not dead....
Jesus save some energy Drake. He's flying!
Though track lacks any natural terrain it still looks like it would be awesome to race on!!
Ferrandis couldnt get a start if it was handed to him. He really really sucks at starting lol
That white/teal Shift gear looks good.
Shit... Drake down
Where's the butthole that said earlier this week that this track is shit? This fucker is awesome.
GO SEXTON!
Covinton did quali but isnt racing ...
A/C is wide open
This track is a good addition. Looks awesome.