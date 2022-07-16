Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Spring Creek National Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing - Spring Creek National Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing Spring Creek MX
Bench Racing Spring Creek MX
GD2

GD2

Posts: 9488

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/16/2022 5:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/16/2022 5:30 AM

Photo

30 minutes until timed qualifying starts!

TXDirt

TXDirt

Posts: 6639

Joined: 7/29/2015

Location: Plano, TX USA

7/16/2022 5:35 AM

Go Flo or no go…

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 4463

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

7/16/2022 5:36 AM

Ill wait for Sunday...

TXDirt

TXDirt

Posts: 6639

Joined: 7/29/2015

Location: Plano, TX USA

7/16/2022 5:38 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Ill wait for Sunday...

Yup. Me to. I’ll just read about it.

mx313

mx313

Posts: 550

Joined: 10/5/2021

Location: AUS

7/16/2022 5:38 AM

Is there any way to watch 1st practice/qualifying?
Or only live timing.

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 4463

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

7/16/2022 5:51 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Ill wait for Sunday...

TXDirt wrote:

Yup. Me to. I’ll just read about it.

Exactly what I'm doing, live timing, Vital and some bits n pieces on RacerX. Damn, I really miss Peacock.

ATKpilot99

ATKpilot99

Posts: 8283

Joined: 4/13/2010

Location: Lake Geneva, WI USA

7/16/2022 5:59 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Ill wait for Sunday...

TXDirt wrote:

Yup. Me to. I’ll just read about it.

It's what I've been doing since the beginning of the season . The only live motos I've watched were on NBC . Other than that I've watched replays and highlights on youtube .

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9488

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/16/2022 6:17 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

plowboy

plowboy

Posts: 8129

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

7/16/2022 6:22 AM

Morning fellas. One point...who leaves with the red plate today?

Fox88

Fox88

Posts: 546

Joined: 2/11/2012

Location: Galveston Island, TX USA

7/16/2022 6:31 AM

Yeah Ty, putting privateer bike into 2nd

Shaned9326

Shaned9326

Posts: 543

Joined: 8/28/2015

Location: Kill Devil Hills, NC USA

7/16/2022 6:36 AM

plowboy wrote:

Morning fellas. One point...who leaves with the red plate today?

...more

Bet it’s on a blue bike by 5 pm🤑🤑🤑🤑

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9488

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/16/2022 6:37 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:
Photo
Photo

plowboy

plowboy

Posts: 8129

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

7/16/2022 6:42 AM

Shaned9326 wrote:

Bet it’s on a blue bike by 5 pm

...more

No betsilly

plowboy

plowboy

Posts: 8129

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

7/16/2022 6:43 AM

GD2 wrote:

250 A Qualifying 1:
Photo
Photo

...more

Cooper musta found a good line somewhere.

Press516

Press516

Posts: 2055

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/16/2022 6:47 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/16/2022 6:58 AM

plowboy wrote:

Cooper musta found a good line somewhere.

...more

Just the first session, but that's still a big delta...

DA498

DA498

Posts: 1365

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

7/16/2022 6:47 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Exactly what I'm doing, live timing, Vital and some bits n pieces on RacerX. Damn, I really miss Peacock.

...more

Been doing this for years. Dont like chasing the matrix of the season to view. Just part of life in this fringe sport. Dungey for a podium would be cool as hell today!!

FLmxer

FLmxer

Posts: 6081

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: SouthWest, FL USA

7/16/2022 6:49 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/16/2022 6:49 AM

I have watched every one live on youtube with no issues.

Press516

Press516

Posts: 2055

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/16/2022 6:52 AM

FLmxer wrote:

I have watched every one live on youtube with no issues.

...more

Starting with the second session though... Yes it's been good. But to keep track of the first session it's live timing or bust...

mx313

mx313

Posts: 550

Joined: 10/5/2021

Location: AUS

7/16/2022 6:53 AM

GD2 wrote:

250 A Qualifying 1:
Photo
Photo

...more
plowboy wrote:

Cooper musta found a good line somewhere.

...more
Press516 wrote:

Just the first session, but that's still a big delta...

...more

I don't know what your looking at.
1.5 on jet
2.0 on hunter and jo

Press516

Press516

Posts: 2055

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/16/2022 6:57 AM

Tomac going purple!

Press516

Press516

Posts: 2055

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/16/2022 6:58 AM

plowboy wrote:

Cooper musta found a good line somewhere.

...more
Press516 wrote:

Just the first session, but that's still a big delta...

...more
mx313 wrote:

I don't know what your looking at.
1.5 on jet
2.0 on hunter and jo

...more

Agree, my screen must have been frozen... All good.

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 4463

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

7/16/2022 6:59 AM

FLmxer wrote:

I have watched every one live on youtube with no issues.

...more

Please PM the Link when you find one. I tried watching Southwick live on YouTube but the stream was bombarded with spam and shit.

crusty_xx

crusty_xx

Posts: 7408

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

7/16/2022 7:01 AM

GD2 wrote:

250 A Qualifying 1:
Photo
Photo

...more
plowboy wrote:

Cooper musta found a good line somewhere.

...more

Found something on the bike

Press516

Press516

Posts: 2055

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/16/2022 7:03 AM

Anderson not able to get a lap in so far....

Press516

Press516

Posts: 2055

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/16/2022 7:04 AM

Press516 wrote:

Anderson not able to get a lap in so far....

...more
wink Works every time....
mx_phreek

mx_phreek

Posts: 1686

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

7/16/2022 7:06 AM

Has practice stream started?

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9488

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/16/2022 7:09 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:
Photo
Photo

Press516

Press516

Posts: 2055

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/16/2022 7:09 AM

mx_phreek wrote:

Has practice stream started?

...more

1 hour'ish away.

steve.hackler.1

steve.hackler.1

Posts: 374

Joined: 3/24/2015

Location: Lawrenceville, GA USA

7/16/2022 7:09 AM

Wheres Levi?

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9488

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/16/2022 7:09 AM

mx_phreek wrote:

Has practice stream started?

...more

50 more minutes.

