Bench Racing - Spring Creek National Timed Qualifying

30 minutes until timed qualifying starts!
Go Flo or no go…
Ill wait for Sunday...
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Is there any way to watch 1st practice/qualifying?
Or only live timing.
Exactly what I'm doing, live timing, Vital and some bits n pieces on RacerX. Damn, I really miss Peacock.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
It's what I've been doing since the beginning of the season . The only live motos I've watched were on NBC . Other than that I've watched replays and highlights on youtube .
250 B Qualifying 1:
Morning fellas. One point...who leaves with the red plate today?
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Yeah Ty, putting privateer bike into 2nd
250 A Qualifying 1:
Shaned9326 wrote:
Bet it’s on a blue bike by 5 pmShaned9326 wrote:
Bet it’s on a blue bike by 5 pm🤑🤑🤑🤑
No bet
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Just the first session, but that's still a big delta...
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
With ZachO retired, it's JA21 and AP for me...
TG243 fan!
Been doing this for years. Dont like chasing the matrix of the season to view. Just part of life in this fringe sport. Dungey for a podium would be cool as hell today!!
I have watched every one live on youtube with no issues.
I don't have to be as smart as you hope to be some day anymore.
Starting with the second session though... Yes it's been good. But to keep track of the first session it's live timing or bust...
I don't know what your looking at.
1.5 on jet
2.0 on hunter and jo
Tomac going purple!
Agree, my screen must have been frozen... All good.
Please PM the Link when you find one. I tried watching Southwick live on YouTube but the stream was bombarded with spam and shit.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Anderson not able to get a lap in so far....
Works every time....
Has practice stream started?
450 A Qualifying 1:
1 hour'ish away.
Wheres Levi?