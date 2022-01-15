Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Oakland Night Show

Bench Racing - Oakland Night Show

GD2

1/15/2022 6:30 PM
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

aeffertz

1/15/2022 6:30 PM

holeshot

ArmPumped

1/15/2022 6:31 PM

aeffertz wrote:

holeshot

...more

You flinched and I got stuck in the gate

Boomslang

1/15/2022 6:32 PM

Can someone please tell me why there is no sound. Trying to establish if the problem is on my end. Thanks

Boomslang

1/15/2022 6:34 PM

I get sound from my movies and music i have on the laptop so it must be the dudes in the box are not speaking.

CPR

1/15/2022 6:38 PM

Beer time 🍻

aeffertz

1/15/2022 6:39 PM

Boomslang wrote:

Can someone please tell me why there is no sound. Trying to establish if the problem is on my end. Thanks

...more

The show isn’t even being broadcasted right now.

colintrax

1/15/2022 6:39 PM

I have to wake up for work in 7 hours. Watch live or watch the replay?

TropicPilot

1/15/2022 6:43 PM

aeffertz wrote:

holeshot

...more
ArmPumped wrote:

You flinched and I got stuck in the gate

...more

F*ck y'alls holeshot. I can start eighth and still have the best post.

BlackForestCO

1/15/2022 6:43 PM

colintrax wrote:

I have to wake up for work in 7 hours. Watch live or watch the replay?

...more

Live (with beers, of course) and deal with the struggle tomorrow…worth it.

Boomslang

1/15/2022 6:47 PM

I'm giving up on Vital again....it appears ML has the whole damn server in pieces agsin...slow as fuck here.

Photo


Boomslang

1/15/2022 6:48 PM

I can't see any spectators?

Boomslang

1/15/2022 6:49 PM

Why no sound?

Boomslang

1/15/2022 6:49 PM

Ok...sound has just appeared....

Boomslang

1/15/2022 6:52 PM

Now that I have sound it sounds like an Abdul marketplace....17 people talking at once...wtf?

bowl

1/15/2022 6:57 PM

Boomslang wrote:

Now that I have sound it sounds like an Abdul marketplace....17 people talking at once...wtf?

...more

There is music on my feed , night show not started!!!!!!!

Boomslang

1/15/2022 7:01 PM

Boomslang wrote:

Now that I have sound it sounds like an Abdul marketplace....17 people talking at once...wtf?

...more
bowl wrote:

There is music on my feed , night show not started!!!!!!!

...more

Ok...its a cacophony of commentary at the moment...everyone jabbering at the same time.

JJO741

1/15/2022 7:01 PM

Vital and the broadcast need oil changes lol

USA

1/15/2022 7:03 PM

Why are we getting stadium sound now? They can't get it right from the start of the show, this is not good..

Ryan625

1/15/2022 7:03 PM

JJO741 wrote:

Vital and the broadcast need oil changes lol

...more

Absolutely 😂😂

Sandwarrior752

1/15/2022 7:03 PM

man 4 am in eu, but im hyped lets see if i can last to the mains. Hopefuly safer heat races than last week lol. Also the international stream has some weird stadium sound channel and not ricky and the booth lol.

aeffertz

1/15/2022 7:03 PM

Damn, the live feed hit the gate on the start too! At least it’s fixed now.

tuttle425

1/15/2022 7:03 PM

Can NBC please find a somewhat competent producer? Good god

thatswhathappens

1/15/2022 7:04 PM

Boomslang wrote:

I'm giving up on Vital again....it appears ML has the whole damn server in pieces agsin...slow as fuck here.

Photo


...more

No issues here.

Jeremy A.K.

1/15/2022 7:05 PM

Was that roczen crash in the whoops during opening ceremonies? My sound was off

jd418

1/15/2022 7:05 PM

Jeremy A.K. wrote:

Was that roczen crash in the whoops during opening ceremonies? My sound was off

...more

During qualifying

B Gotti

1/15/2022 7:06 PM

Gosh so much anger.

jevyguy

1/15/2022 7:06 PM

Jeremy A.K. wrote:

Was that roczen crash in the whoops during opening ceremonies? My sound was off

...more

Qualifying

Sachmo831

1/15/2022 7:06 PM

Let's go shimoder

Teej317

1/15/2022 7:06 PM

Musquin and Mookie had to go to the principals office. Wow.

