Bench Racing - Oakland Night Show

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
holeshot
Can someone please tell me why there is no sound. Trying to establish if the problem is on my end. Thanks
I get sound from my movies and music i have on the laptop so it must be the dudes in the box are not speaking.
Beer time 🍻
The show isn’t even being broadcasted right now.
I have to wake up for work in 7 hours. Watch live or watch the replay?
I'm giving up on Vital again....it appears ML has the whole damn server in pieces agsin...slow as fuck here.
I can't see any spectators?
Why no sound?
Ok...sound has just appeared....
Now that I have sound it sounds like an Abdul marketplace....17 people talking at once...wtf?
Ok...its a cacophony of commentary at the moment...everyone jabbering at the same time.
Vital and the broadcast need oil changes lol
Why are we getting stadium sound now? They can't get it right from the start of the show, this is not good..
man 4 am in eu, but im hyped lets see if i can last to the mains. Hopefuly safer heat races than last week lol. Also the international stream has some weird stadium sound channel and not ricky and the booth lol.
Damn, the live feed hit the gate on the start too! At least it’s fixed now.
Can NBC please find a somewhat competent producer? Good god
Was that roczen crash in the whoops during opening ceremonies? My sound was off
During qualifying
Gosh so much anger.
Qualifying
Let's go shimoder
Musquin and Mookie had to go to the principals office. Wow.
