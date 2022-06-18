Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - High Point Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing - High Point Timed Qualifying

GD2

Posts: 9438

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/18/2022 4:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/18/2022 4:30 AM

Photo

30 minutes until practice starts!

MotoChris

Posts: 333

Joined: 12/12/2016

Location: Vilonia, AR USA

6/18/2022 4:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/18/2022 4:31 AM

Holeshot! Practice

plowboy

Posts: 7803

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/18/2022 4:53 AM

Well ok thencool

GD2

Posts: 9438

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/18/2022 5:17 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

GD2

Posts: 9438

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/18/2022 5:37 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

GD2

Posts: 9438

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/18/2022 6:07 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

8500rpm

Posts: 129

Joined: 12/31/2020

Location: SWE

6/18/2022 6:09 AM

Is Fredrik Noren still out with back problems?

mx313

Posts: 482

Joined: 10/5/2021

Location: AUS

6/18/2022 6:11 AM

Jettson faster then eli in qualy 1

plowboy

Posts: 7803

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/18/2022 6:15 AM

All the usual suspects up top. This is gonna be good fellasw00t

Cygrace74

Posts: 538

Joined: 7/2/2017

Location: Westport, MA USA

6/18/2022 6:21 AM

mx313 wrote:

Jettson faster then eli in qualy 1

...more

It's a faster practice. Do you think hammaker is beating Anderson?

GD2

Posts: 9438

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/18/2022 6:27 AM

450 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

Richy

Posts: 666

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

6/18/2022 6:35 AM

Big shout to Matt Burkeen getting on it on the YZ 👍

Press516

Posts: 1945

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

6/18/2022 6:52 AM

Early for us west coasters... Got some live timing and scoring in this morning. Now to catch some youTube qualy action.

Also, can't overlook that time from Matt. Should easily make the show if he keeps that up. And honestly, really close to scoring points. Who doesn't love that???

DKmxFAN

Posts: 269

Joined: 1/16/2017

Location: Big Lake, MN USA

6/18/2022 6:55 AM

Really excited for some east coast racing!

mb60

Posts: 3457

Joined: 3/7/2010

Location: GRAPEVINE, TX USA

6/18/2022 7:01 AM

Richy wrote:

Big shout to Matt Burkeen getting on it on the YZ

...more

Letting that 250 bark in the B practice. Hell yeah

Reese95w

Posts: 511

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/18/2022 7:01 AM

Photo
toroP

Posts: 3528

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

6/18/2022 7:04 AM

Error
resource unavailable
[ERROR: -1008]

TeamGreen

Posts: 23551

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

6/18/2022 7:04 AM

Press516 wrote:

Early for us west coasters... Got some live timing and scoring in this morning. Now to catch some youTube qualy action.

Also, ...more

Also, ...more

...more

I love the early a.m./East Coast races.

Get to watch some practice/qualifying.
Go for a ride out on the trails.
Come home, watch the races and have some lunch!

face biter

Posts: 433

Joined: 2/25/2019

Location: Lake Dallas, TX USA

6/18/2022 7:04 AM

Someone go tell those dumb asses to turn the power on.
🤣
🤣

Moto520

Posts: 2663

Joined: 2/4/2013

Location: Schaumburg, IL USA

6/18/2022 7:05 AM

toroP wrote:

Error
resource unavailable
[ERROR: -1008]

...more

Same

str8line

Posts: 2177

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/18/2022 7:06 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/18/2022 7:07 AM

Track looks amazing. So happy to have Broc back.

zlowery

Posts: 192

Joined: 12/6/2010

Location: Scenery Hill, PA USA

6/18/2022 7:06 AM

How is there a rider out there that every showing has been 30-40 seconds a lap off being in the top 40? Almost a solid minute off the leader. At what point do you call them a hazard and say go home?

300exc

Posts: 76

Joined: 3/5/2018

Location: Elma, WA USA

6/18/2022 7:06 AM

Same here

Fox88

Posts: 527

Joined: 2/11/2012

Location: Galveston Island, TX USA

6/18/2022 7:07 AM

Live on YouTube but not on mavtv plus?

GD2

Posts: 9438

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/18/2022 7:08 AM

250 B Qualifying 2:
Photo

goinrcn44h

Posts: 327

Joined: 9/20/2011

Location: Sedro Woolley, WA USA

6/18/2022 7:09 AM

Youtube live is on free, my paid stream doesn't work.. im so confused..

scootch

Posts: 316

Joined: 1/24/2017

Location: Fort Worth, TX USA

6/18/2022 7:09 AM

Is the stream working for anyone

300exc

Posts: 76

Joined: 3/5/2018

Location: Elma, WA USA

6/18/2022 7:10 AM

Nothing but the error page.
This is a tad bit frustrating.

katooom

Posts: 357

Joined: 9/3/2010

Location: Broad Run, VA USA

6/18/2022 7:11 AM

No MavTV+ stream here - Roku -

Anybody got a youtube linlk?

matze

Posts: 967

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

6/18/2022 7:12 AM

scootch wrote:

Is the stream working for anyone?

...more

Yes

