Bench Racing - High Point Timed Qualifying

30 minutes until practice starts!
Holeshot! Practice
Well ok then
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
250 B Qualifying 1:
250 A Qualifying 1:
450 A Qualifying 1:
Is Fredrik Noren still out with back problems?
Jettson faster then eli in qualy 1
All the usual suspects up top. This is gonna be good fellas
450 B Qualifying 1:
Big shout to Matt Burkeen getting on it on the YZ 👍
Early for us west coasters... Got some live timing and scoring in this morning. Now to catch some youTube qualy action.
Also, can't overlook that time from Matt. Should easily make the show if he keeps that up. And honestly, really close to scoring points. Who doesn't love that???
I love the early a.m./East Coast races.
Get to watch some practice/qualifying.
Go for a ride out on the trails.
Come home, watch the races and have some lunch!
Someone go tell those dumb asses to turn the power on.
🤣
Same
Track looks amazing. So happy to have Broc back.
How is there a rider out there that every showing has been 30-40 seconds a lap off being in the top 40? Almost a solid minute off the leader. At what point do you call them a hazard and say go home?
Same here
Live on YouTube but not on mavtv plus?
250 B Qualifying 2:
Youtube live is on free, my paid stream doesn't work.. im so confused..
Was once there, now old, fat and tired... require much more horsepower now...
Is the stream working for anyone?
Nothing but the error page.
This is a tad bit frustrating.
No MavTV+ stream here - Roku -
Anybody got a youtube linlk?