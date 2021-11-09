Bench Racing - Hangtown Motos

-MAVERICK- wrote: Real battle today is between Eli and Roczen for 2nd in the standings.



It's only supposed to get up to around 90-92 degrees this afternoon with no humidity so I think Roczen should have a better result. Still though ET3 is on a hot streak right now and is my pick to sweep both motos.