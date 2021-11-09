Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Hangtown Motos

Bench Racing - Hangtown Motos

GD2

Posts: 9001

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/11/2021 12:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 9/11/2021 12:30 PM

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

1911

Posts: 2024

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: NV, USA

9/11/2021 12:31 PM

Holeshot?

Grenader26

Posts: 193

Joined: 5/17/2013

Location: Denton, TX USA

9/11/2021 12:33 PM

Weeeeee!

Forty

Posts: 2305

Joined: 7/27/2009

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

9/11/2021 12:34 PM
Edited Date/Time: 9/11/2021 12:34 PM

In. I had the HS but I ran over my own foot. Damn. !

gt80rider

Posts: 5520

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

9/11/2021 12:36 PM

Woot woot!! Raceeee day!!!! Not many left this year

Die Antwoord

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 29476

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/11/2021 12:36 PM

Real battle today is between Eli and Roczen for 2nd in the standings.

Does Eli take it?

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Dirtbikeracer

Posts: 98

Joined: 8/27/2021

Location: Mankato, MN USA

9/11/2021 12:42 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Real battle today is between Eli and Roczen for 2nd in the standings.

Does Eli take it?

They are both good at this track, should be epic

ProKawi24

Posts: 868

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

9/11/2021 12:43 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Real battle today is between Eli and Roczen for 2nd in the standings.

Does Eli take it?

It's only supposed to get up to around 90-92 degrees this afternoon with no humidity so I think Roczen should have a better result. Still though ET3 is on a hot streak right now and is my pick to sweep both motos.

motomike137

Posts: 5328

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

9/11/2021 12:45 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Real battle today is between Eli and Roczen for 2nd in the standings.

Does Eli take it?

What's the gap? 9 points? Eli 1-1 vs Ken 3-3 or worse? Could happen.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 29476

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/11/2021 12:48 PM

motomike137 wrote:

What's the gap? 9 points? Eli 1-1 vs Ken 3-3 or worse? Could happen.

9 points.

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 4509

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: NLD

9/11/2021 12:57 PM

Last one of the season, lets go!

ocscottie

Posts: 66814

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

9/11/2021 12:59 PM

Eli takes it. Like said earlier, he on a roll.

Hammer 663s

Posts: 1383

Joined: 6/2/2016

Location: Forest Grove, OR USA

9/11/2021 1:07 PM

Track is going to be very fast. Tomac’s kind of surface. Outside lines.

mx_phreek

Posts: 1511

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

9/11/2021 1:08 PM

Live timing seems to be working????

ocscottie

Posts: 66814

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

9/11/2021 1:09 PM

oh 450's going first again, thought that was over with for some reason.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 29476

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/11/2021 1:10 PM

ocscottie wrote:

oh 450's going first again, thought that was over with for some reason.

Title fight in the 250 class is still on, so they switched the order.

Mavetism

Posts: 745

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

9/11/2021 1:12 PM

DAMN what a start, let's fucking go guys!

ocscottie

Posts: 66814

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

9/11/2021 1:12 PM

Damn Kenny! That was sick.

chrisg19

Posts: 302

Joined: 10/6/2014

Location: Castle Rock, CO USA

9/11/2021 1:12 PM

Not the fucking drone again…

1911

Posts: 2024

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: NV, USA

9/11/2021 1:12 PM

Two turns into the race, need some dramamine already! silly

Buckland

Posts: 100

Joined: 1/23/2017

Location: FL, USA

9/11/2021 1:13 PM

Jfc this drone bs again...

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 29476

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/11/2021 1:13 PM

Tomac has work to do.

ocscottie

Posts: 66814

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

9/11/2021 1:13 PM

ocscottie wrote:

oh 450's going first again, thought that was over with for some reason.

Makes sense

ProKawi24

Posts: 868

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

9/11/2021 1:13 PM

Woohoo! Love getting those FFL points.

Sully22

Posts: 2039

Joined: 9/9/2009

Location: NV, USA

9/11/2021 1:15 PM

Later fellas, done for the day… can’t take this drone, makes me sick.

1911

Posts: 2024

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: NV, USA

9/11/2021 1:16 PM

Sully22 wrote:

Later fellas, done for the day… can’t take this drone, makes me sick.

#metoo sick sick

romain524

Posts: 282

Joined: 1/14/2015

Location: CA, USA

9/11/2021 1:17 PM

Only 2 Husqvarna on track, two privateers and they are running 9th and 11th.

Yammyam

Posts: 136

Joined: 1/30/2021

Location: GBR

9/11/2021 1:17 PM

They are really over-doing it with the drone footage. It looks really amateur.

Nairb#70

Posts: 654

Joined: 2/25/2020

Location: Ivoryton, CT USA

9/11/2021 1:18 PM

Where's Max?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 29476

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/11/2021 1:18 PM

Ferrandis fastest lap 2:17.225

