Bench Racing - Hangtown Motos

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Holeshot?
Weeeeee!
In. I had the HS but I ran over my own foot. Damn. !
Woot woot!! Raceeee day!!!! Not many left this year
Real battle today is between Eli and Roczen for 2nd in the standings.
Does Eli take it?
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
They are both good at this track, should be epic
It's only supposed to get up to around 90-92 degrees this afternoon with no humidity so I think Roczen should have a better result. Still though ET3 is on a hot streak right now and is my pick to sweep both motos.
What's the gap? 9 points? Eli 1-1 vs Ken 3-3 or worse? Could happen.
9 points.
Last one of the season, lets go!
Eli takes it. Like said earlier, he on a roll.
Track is going to be very fast. Tomac’s kind of surface. Outside lines.
Live timing seems to be working????
oh 450's going first again, thought that was over with for some reason.
Title fight in the 250 class is still on, so they switched the order.
DAMN what a start, let's fucking go guys!
Damn Kenny! That was sick.
Not the fucking drone again…
Two turns into the race, need some dramamine already!
Jfc this drone bs again...
Tomac has work to do.
Makes sense
Woohoo! Love getting those FFL points.
Later fellas, done for the day… can’t take this drone, makes me sick.
Only 2 Husqvarna on track, two privateers and they are running 9th and 11th.
They are really over-doing it with the drone footage. It looks really amateur.
Where's Max?
Ferrandis fastest lap 2:17.225
