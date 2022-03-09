Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Fox Raceway 2 Main Races

Bench Racing - Fox Raceway 2 Main Races

Related: Bench Racing Fox Raceway
Bench Racing Fox Raceway
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 331 16 671 145 940 8628 118 6

Posts: 9568

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/3/2022 12:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 9/3/2022 12:30 PM

Photo

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 7 521 20

Posts: 529

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/3/2022 12:30 PM

Photo
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

ProKawi24

Vital MX member ProKawi24 62218 ProKawi24 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62218/avatar/c50_NEWmeWITHbike_1519963622.jpg?1519962689 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ProKawi24,62218/all 02/20/18 9 13 1320 6

Posts: 1333

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

9/3/2022 12:31 PM

Race day boys let's fkin go!

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 7 1327 1

Posts: 1334

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

9/3/2022 12:38 PM

Just off the podium, shit.

Man I can't wait anymore, soooo excited, this week was brutal.

|

YamahaJT1

Vital MX member YamahaJT1 46517 YamahaJT1 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46517/avatar/c50_USA_1430849131.jpg?1430848818 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/YamahaJT1,46517/all 03/17/15 1 21 1180 1

Posts: 1201

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

9/3/2022 12:40 PM

RV2! Nice to hear from him.

|

.

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 4 121 8365 27

Posts: 8488

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

9/3/2022 12:42 PM

So excited and bummed at the same time. What a great summer but today is the end.pinch

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 7 521 20

Posts: 529

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/3/2022 12:52 PM

So what was the final decision? 30 or 25 minute motos?

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

dsc131

Vital MX member dsc131 85771 dsc131 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dsc131,85771/all 08/04/21 6 22

Posts: 28

Joined: 8/4/2021

Location: Temecula, WY USA

9/3/2022 12:55 PM
Edited Date/Time: 9/3/2022 12:56 PM

Reese95w wrote:

So what was the final decision? 30 or 25 minute motos?

...more

Weege said 25+2

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 4 121 8365 27

Posts: 8488

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

9/3/2022 12:55 PM
Edited Date/Time: 9/3/2022 12:57 PM

Reese95w wrote:

So what was the final decision? 30 or 25 minute motos?

...more

They should have set a temperature threshold...like...100 or above = 25 minutes. 99 and below is normal 30 minutes. Going off the "forecast" was just silly.

If I had to guess...the broadcast liked the 25 minute deal.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 163 5884 69

Posts: 6047

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

9/3/2022 12:56 PM

Mavetism wrote:

Just off the podium, shit.

Man I can't wait anymore, soooo excited, this week was brutal.

...more

I was never good off the gate. Hell yes this should be good.

|

jaun

Vital MX member jaun 85031 jaun /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jaun,85031/all 04/27/21 5 229 1

Posts: 234

Joined: 4/27/2021

Location: MEX

9/3/2022 12:57 PM

Anyone have a stream?

|

jeffro503

Vital MX member jeffro503 1897 jeffro503 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all 07/22/07 69 53 630 25300 61 18

Posts: 25930

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

9/3/2022 1:02 PM

Going to be Tomac's day today. Perfect farewell for his last outdoor race of his career.

|

" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images.jpeg_12_1661189482.jpg?1661189231 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 150 4551 4

Posts: 4701

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

9/3/2022 1:03 PM

Any decent link available gents? I'm desperate here..cant find anything. Thanks

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

gym_jackets

Vital MX member gym_jackets 60052 gym_jackets https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60052/avatar/c50_OC_Scottie_RIP_1649378195.jpg?1649378085 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gym-jackets,60052/all 10/13/17 1 507

Posts: 508

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

9/3/2022 1:03 PM

Is the stream quality worse for this weekend for anybody else?

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 7 1327 1

Posts: 1334

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

9/3/2022 1:04 PM

Flo apparently streaming races on youtube today. That's cool.

|

thatswhathappens

Vital MX member thatswhathappens 54543 thatswhathappens https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54543/avatar/c50_7625CBF8_C55A_473A_B56D_A77C67771C9C_1545277049.jpg?1545276244 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/thatswhathappens,54543/all 10/11/16 1 17 987 20

Posts: 1004

Joined: 10/11/2016

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

9/3/2022 1:05 PM

gym_jackets wrote:

Is the stream quality worse for this weekend for anybody else?

...more

Yeah, audio seems… muffled? Like it’s not as sharp.

|

caviar&cigarettes338

Vital MX member caviar&cigarettes338 11350 caviar&cigarettes338 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11350/avatar/c50_629528198_1217683572.jpg?1294185627 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/caviar-cigarettes338,11350/all 07/29/08 1 9 21 602 2

Posts: 623

Joined: 7/29/2008

Location: CAN

9/3/2022 1:05 PM

So dam excited what a hell of a way to end the season usually the last race race of season snooze fest but this going be a battle so dam cool

|

AS64

Vital MX member AS64 33973 AS64 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33973/avatar/c50_2014_James_Stewart_Number_Plate_1559077002.jpg?1559076276 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/AS64,33973/all 05/14/12 5 1629 18

Posts: 1634

Joined: 5/14/2012

Location: CAN

9/3/2022 1:05 PM

gym_jackets wrote:

Is the stream quality worse for this weekend for anybody else?

...more

It’s been good so far.. Flo app on Roku

|

Has science gone too far?

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images.jpeg_12_1661189482.jpg?1661189231 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 150 4551 4

Posts: 4701

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

9/3/2022 1:06 PM

Mavetism wrote:

Flo apparently streaming races on youtube today. That's cool.

...more

Preview or all the the racing?

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 163 5884 69

Posts: 6047

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

9/3/2022 1:07 PM

Jett has really matured ( not that there was anything wrong with him) into a well spoken young man. The hype has calmed a little and he is rising. I can't wait to see what he achieves in the coming seasons.

|

caviar&cigarettes338

Vital MX member caviar&cigarettes338 11350 caviar&cigarettes338 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11350/avatar/c50_629528198_1217683572.jpg?1294185627 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/caviar-cigarettes338,11350/all 07/29/08 1 9 21 602 2

Posts: 623

Joined: 7/29/2008

Location: CAN

9/3/2022 1:07 PM

gym_jackets wrote:

Is the stream quality worse for this weekend for anybody else?

...more
thatswhathappens wrote:

Yeah, audio seems… muffled? Like it’s not as sharp.

...more

Working ok here streaming off my laptop and haven’t had any problems with it . I tried the app on iPhone and that didnt work well but no problems at all with laptop

|

mx196

Vital MX member mx196 25962 mx196 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25962/avatar/c50_IMG_5238_1660604503.jpg?1660603913 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx196,25962/all 02/07/11 35 440

Posts: 475

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: MA, USA

9/3/2022 1:08 PM

gym_jackets wrote:

Is the stream quality worse for this weekend for anybody else?

...more

Yeah it’s not just you, def muffled and under 1080pi. I’m just happy it’s working at this point I’ll take it 😂🙄

|

davis224

Vital MX member davis224 286 davis224 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/286/avatar/c50_LRM_EXPORT_60157302808549_20190809_084711083_1567031015.jpg?1567030411 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/davis224,286/all 08/15/06 17 1 192 4840 17 4

Posts: 5033

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Cornland, IL USA

9/3/2022 1:08 PM

gym_jackets wrote:

Is the stream quality worse for this weekend for anybody else?

...more

Even the audio sounds like it's from 2005 today. Flo has been reliable for me as far as not crashing like Mav did, but the quality at best has been 720. More like 480 lately.

|

DownSouth

Vital MX member DownSouth 10910 DownSouth https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10910/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649282963.jpg?1649281994 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DownSouth,10910/all 07/05/08 4 88 88 9310 15

Posts: 9398

Joined: 7/5/2008

Location: Tallapoosa, GA USA

9/3/2022 1:08 PM

Mavetism wrote:

Flo apparently streaming races on youtube today. That's cool.

...more
Boomslang wrote:

Preview or all the the racing?

...more

Last week the preview only ran for 15 minutes.

|

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 3 53 7458 17 2

Posts: 7511

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

9/3/2022 1:08 PM

CLEVELAND

|

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 163 5884 69

Posts: 6047

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

9/3/2022 1:09 PM
Edited Date/Time: 9/3/2022 1:12 PM

gym_jackets wrote:

Is the stream quality worse for this weekend for anybody else?

...more
thatswhathappens wrote:

Yeah, audio seems… muffled? Like it’s not as sharp.

...more
caviar&cigarettes338 wrote:

Working ok here streaming off my laptop and haven’t had any problems with it . I tried the app on iPhone and that didnt work ...more

...more

Watching the website stream on a large monitor tied into my desktop. All good here. edit: I'm using headphones and I did notice that the audio seemed a little off

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 7 1327 1

Posts: 1334

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

9/3/2022 1:10 PM

Mavetism wrote:

Flo apparently streaming races on youtube today. That's cool.

...more
Boomslang wrote:

Preview or all the the racing?

...more
DownSouth wrote:

Last week the preview only ran for 15 minutes.

...more

That would be a bummer. What a shit show haha

|

ProKawi24

Vital MX member ProKawi24 62218 ProKawi24 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62218/avatar/c50_NEWmeWITHbike_1519963622.jpg?1519962689 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ProKawi24,62218/all 02/20/18 9 13 1320 6

Posts: 1333

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

9/3/2022 1:14 PM

crusty_xx wrote:

CLEVELAND

...more

Going to a book club without reading the book is so HaRdCoRe.

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

YamahaJT1

Vital MX member YamahaJT1 46517 YamahaJT1 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46517/avatar/c50_USA_1430849131.jpg?1430848818 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/YamahaJT1,46517/all 03/17/15 1 21 1180 1

Posts: 1201

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

9/3/2022 1:15 PM

Cooper... ROLL!

|

.

sumdood

Vital MX member sumdood 38041 sumdood https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38041/avatar/c50_MALCOM_FOR_PREZ.jpg?1365581618 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/sumdood,38041/all 03/11/13 6 161 3531

Posts: 3692

Joined: 3/11/2013

Location: San Clemente, CA USA

9/3/2022 1:16 PM

Mavetism wrote:

Flo apparently streaming races on youtube today. That's cool.

...more

We’ll there goes the chores around the house down toilet awesome !

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Fox Raceway 2 Main Races

The Latest