Bench Racing - Fox Raceway 2 Main Races

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Race day boys let's fkin go!
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
Just off the podium, shit.
Man I can't wait anymore, soooo excited, this week was brutal.
RV2! Nice to hear from him.
So excited and bummed at the same time. What a great summer but today is the end.
So what was the final decision? 30 or 25 minute motos?
They should have set a temperature threshold...like...100 or above = 25 minutes. 99 and below is normal 30 minutes. Going off the "forecast" was just silly.
If I had to guess...the broadcast liked the 25 minute deal.
Anyone have a stream?
Going to be Tomac's day today. Perfect farewell for his last outdoor race of his career.
Any decent link available gents? I'm desperate here..cant find anything. Thanks
Is the stream quality worse for this weekend for anybody else?
Flo apparently streaming races on youtube today. That's cool.
Yeah, audio seems… muffled? Like it’s not as sharp.
So dam excited what a hell of a way to end the season usually the last race race of season snooze fest but this going be a battle so dam cool
It’s been good so far.. Flo app on Roku
Jett has really matured ( not that there was anything wrong with him) into a well spoken young man. The hype has calmed a little and he is rising. I can't wait to see what he achieves in the coming seasons.
Working ok here streaming off my laptop and haven’t had any problems with it . I tried the app on iPhone and that didnt work well but no problems at all with laptop
Yeah it’s not just you, def muffled and under 1080pi. I’m just happy it’s working at this point I’ll take it 😂🙄
Even the audio sounds like it's from 2005 today. Flo has been reliable for me as far as not crashing like Mav did, but the quality at best has been 720. More like 480 lately.
Last week the preview only ran for 15 minutes.
Watching the website stream on a large monitor tied into my desktop. All good here. edit: I'm using headphones and I did notice that the audio seemed a little off
That would be a bummer. What a shit show haha
Cooper... ROLL!
