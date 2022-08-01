Bench Racing - Anaheim 1 Timed Qualifying

Edited Date/Time:
It's go time!!!
HOLESHOT!
One of the best times of the year
Heeeerrrreee we GO
Alright Lunger, Let's Do It
Hip hip!
Hunter Sayles and Cheyenne Harmon are out. Both tested positive for Covid.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
My first holey in over 4 years. Just happened to refresh the page and saw GD’s thread.
Something new this year...we're using Octopi (Garth Milan, Ryne Swanberg) for photos now that GuyB has moved on, in addition to any photos ML takes.
My first holey in over 4 years. Just happened to refresh the page and saw GD’s thread.
Too bad it was only a practice start.
A virus so deadly, you don’t even know you have it
Hello Mav, help a idiot out here but what time will the heat races start, South African time? I worked it out like 5am Sunday morning for us bastards. If correct I may as well piss off to bed...with a sleeping pill to supress the excitement. Thanks bud.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
We ain't diving into virus talk today. Don't start.
Hello Mav, help a idiot out here but what time will the heat races start, South African time? I worked it out like 5am Sunday morning for us bastards. If correct I may as well piss off to bed...with a sleeping pill to supress the excitement. Thanks bud.
You've got a little under 8 hours. So 5 AM your time I believe?
Time to send it!!! Damn nice the off season is finallyyyyy over!!
www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord
APs redbull cowboy hat is fkn awesome.
Hello Mav, help a idiot out here but what time will the heat races start, South African time? I worked it out like 5am Sunday morning for us bastards. If correct I may as well piss off to bed...with a sleeping pill to supress the excitement. Thanks bud.
That`s right. He`s in a same time zone as me in Eastern Europe.
Hello Mav, help a idiot out here but what time will the heat races start, South African time? I worked it out like 5am Sunday morning for us bastards. If correct I may as well piss off to bed...with a sleeping pill to supress the excitement. Thanks bud.
Yeah. Races start at 5am your time.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Is AC cool enough to pull this off? Or is no one cool enough to pull that off?
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Been so ready for this season to start! Interested to see how Tomac will do on the Yammy, and Plessinger on the KTM.
I can’t even begin to explain how excited I am. So happy Anaheim is back. Let’s enjoy a great day of racing and hopefully everyone stays healthy
Hello Mav, help a idiot out here but what time will the heat races start, South African time? I worked it out like 5am Sunday morning for us bastards. If correct I may as well piss off to bed...with a sleeping pill to supress the excitement. Thanks bud.
Geezuz....my ol sack of bones may aswell go to sleep now and wake up at 04h30 am. Thank you GD2. Much appreciated.
Hopefully by then someone can rustle up a link for me.
Happiness buy...the season has started.
I have this feeling Marvin gonna win this opener...long shot but my Glass Ball reckons its Marv.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Is AC cool enough to pull this off? Or is no one cool enough to pull that off?
Is AC cool enough to pull this off? Or is no one cool enough to pull that off?
Only a Dixie cup can pull that off.
UK rider Jack Brunell got a fill in ride in the AJE GasGas team.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Bar X Suzuki's look great.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Just an hour and a half until qualifying!!!
Bar X Suzuki's look great.
Bar X Suzuki's look great.
Man, that set up looks killer!