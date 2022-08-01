Bench Racing - Anaheim 1 Timed Qualifying

-MAVERICK- wrote: Hunter Sayles and Cheyenne Harmon are out. Both tested positive for Covid. -MAVERICK- wrote: Hunter Sayles and Cheyenne Harmon are out. Both tested positive for Covid. ...more

Hello Mav, help a idiot out here but what time will the heat races start, South African time? I worked it out like 5am Sunday morning for us bastards. If correct I may as well piss off to bed...with a sleeping pill to supress the excitement. Thanks bud.