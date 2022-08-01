Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Anaheim 1 Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing - Anaheim 1 Timed Qualifying

1/8/2022 11:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/8/2022 11:00 AM

It's go time!!!

WhatsStoppingU

1/8/2022 11:01 AM

HOLESHOT!

patrickadizzle

1/8/2022 11:02 AM

One of the best times of the year smile

Johnny Ringo

1/8/2022 11:03 AM

Heeeerrrreee we GO

loftyair

1/8/2022 11:03 AM

Hip hip!

-MAVERICK-

1/8/2022 11:04 AM

Hunter Sayles and Cheyenne Harmon are out. Both tested positive for Covid.

WhatsStoppingU

1/8/2022 11:05 AM

My first holey in over 4 years. Just happened to refresh the page and saw GD’s thread.

GD2

1/8/2022 11:06 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
GD2

1/8/2022 11:08 AM

Something new this year...we're using Octopi (Garth Milan, Ryne Swanberg) for photos now that GuyB has moved on, in addition to any photos ML takes.

aeffertz

1/8/2022 11:08 AM

WhatsStoppingU wrote:

My first holey in over 4 years. Just happened to refresh the page and saw GD’s thread.

...more

Too bad it was only a practice start. wink

Moto213

1/8/2022 11:09 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Hunter Sayles and Cheyenne Harmon are out. Both tested positive for Covid.

...more

A virus so deadly, you don’t even know you have it

Boomslang

1/8/2022 11:11 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Hunter Sayles and Cheyenne Harmon are out. Both tested positive for Covid.

...more

Hello Mav, help a idiot out here but what time will the heat races start, South African time? I worked it out like 5am Sunday morning for us bastards. If correct I may as well piss off to bed...with a sleeping pill to supress the excitement. Thanks bud.

GD2

1/8/2022 11:11 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
GD2

1/8/2022 11:12 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Hunter Sayles and Cheyenne Harmon are out. Both tested positive for Covid.

...more
Moto213 wrote:

A virus so deadly, you don’t even know you have it

...more

We ain't diving into virus talk today. Don't start.

Prntscrn

1/8/2022 11:13 AM

GD2 wrote: Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
...more

Jeez Plessinger and Webb, Red Bull KTM has gone full redneck

GD2

1/8/2022 11:13 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Hunter Sayles and Cheyenne Harmon are out. Both tested positive for Covid.

...more
Boomslang wrote:

Hello Mav, help a idiot out here but what time will the heat races start, South African time? I worked it out like 5am Sunday ...more

...more

You've got a little under 8 hours. So 5 AM your time I believe?

gt80rider

1/8/2022 11:14 AM

Time to send it!!! Damn nice the off season is finallyyyyy over!!

skeef

1/8/2022 11:16 AM

APs redbull cowboy hat is fkn awesome.

kongols

1/8/2022 11:20 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Hunter Sayles and Cheyenne Harmon are out. Both tested positive for Covid.

...more
Boomslang wrote:

Hello Mav, help a idiot out here but what time will the heat races start, South African time? I worked it out like 5am Sunday ...more

...more
GD2 wrote:

You've got a little under 8 hours. So 5 AM your time I believe?

...more

That`s right. He`s in a same time zone as me in Eastern Europe.

-MAVERICK-

1/8/2022 11:22 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Hello Mav, help a idiot out here but what time will the heat races start, South African time? I worked it out like 5am Sunday ...more

...more

Yeah. Races start at 5am your time.

-MAVERICK-

1/8/2022 11:24 AM

Is AC cool enough to pull this off? Or is no one cool enough to pull that off? grin

Photo

MXWebmaster

1/8/2022 11:24 AM

Been so ready for this season to start! Interested to see how Tomac will do on the Yammy, and Plessinger on the KTM.

JJO741

1/8/2022 11:24 AM

I can’t even begin to explain how excited I am. So happy Anaheim is back. Let’s enjoy a great day of racing and hopefully everyone stays healthy cool

Boomslang

1/8/2022 11:25 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Hunter Sayles and Cheyenne Harmon are out. Both tested positive for Covid.

...more
Boomslang wrote:

Hello Mav, help a idiot out here but what time will the heat races start, South African time? I worked it out like 5am Sunday ...more

...more
GD2 wrote:

You've got a little under 8 hours. So 5 AM your time I believe?

...more

Geezuz....my ol sack of bones may aswell go to sleep now and wake up at 04h30 am. Thank you GD2. Much appreciated.

Hopefully by then someone can rustle up a link for me.

Happiness buy...the season has started.

I have this feeling Marvin gonna win this opener...long shot but my Glass Ball reckons its Marv.

aeffertz

1/8/2022 11:25 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Is AC cool enough to pull this off? Or is no one cool enough to pull that off? grin

Photo

...more

Only a Dixie cup can pull that off.

-MAVERICK-

1/8/2022 11:25 AM

UK rider Jack Brunell got a fill in ride in the AJE GasGas team.

Photo
Photo

crt32

1/8/2022 11:28 AM

GD2 wrote: Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
...more

Mumford looks massive now, dude definitely had a growth spurt.

-MAVERICK-

1/8/2022 11:29 AM

Bar X Suzuki's look great.

Photo
Photo

ProKawi24

1/8/2022 11:33 AM

Just an hour and a half until qualifying!!!

aeffertz

1/8/2022 11:37 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Bar X Suzuki's look great.

Photo
Photo

...more

Man, that set up looks killer!

