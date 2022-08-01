Forum Main Moto-Related Anaheim 1 Supercross Links

Anaheim 1 Supercross Links

GD2

Posts: 9005

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/8/2022 5:09 AM

Photo

Anaheim 1 - Round 1

Tickets

250 Entry List
450 Entry List

Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on Peacock TV at 1:00 PM Pacific, 4:00 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on Peacock TV at 7:00 PM Pacific, 10:00 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy a subscription to Peacock TV here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Pacific Time):
Photo
Photo

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Instagram
Vital MX Twitter
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter

Warlock

Posts: 58

Joined: 7/11/2019

Location: West Middlesex, PA USA

1/8/2022 8:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/8/2022 8:00 AM

It's also showing live on CNBCHD at 10 pm, channel 355 on my DirecTV guide. cool

buggz

Posts: 168

Joined: 12/14/2007

Location: Out Riding, ID USA

1/8/2022 8:17 AM

Thank you Warlock sharing that too.

Good lookin out 👍🏼

smoker

Posts: 644

Joined: 2/18/2011

Location: Portland, OR USA

1/8/2022 9:29 AM

I see it on YouTube TV, CNBC tonight at 7pm Pacific.

TJ 755

Posts: 1835

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: North Bend, WA USA

1/8/2022 9:38 AM

xfinity has it on CNBC also at 7. My peacock shows quals at 9pm. ??? wtf??

JJO741

Posts: 2364

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

1/8/2022 11:38 AM

Looks like they are starting free practices a little earlier than usual. They usually start when fans start rolling into the stadium.

TannerMxer

Posts: 1395

Joined: 1/5/2010

Location: McKinney, TX USA

1/8/2022 11:51 AM

Is practice no longer livestreamed?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 30827

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/8/2022 11:55 AM

TannerMxer wrote:

Is practice no longer livestreamed?

...more

Starts in 1 hour.

TannerMxer

Posts: 1395

Joined: 1/5/2010

Location: McKinney, TX USA

1/8/2022 11:56 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Starts in 1 hour.

...more

I just feel like free practice was livestreamed as well. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Spat24

Posts: 946

Joined: 10/23/2009

Location: OR, USA

1/8/2022 11:57 AM

for me - peacock also shows qualifying at 9pm as well. this really sucks if true.

