Arlington 3 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Posts: 8786

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/20/2021 4:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/20/2021 4:30 PM

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
daemon616

Posts: 1934

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

3/20/2021 4:30 PM

hole shot

jk367

Posts: 503

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: NV, USA

3/20/2021 4:31 PM

Second place

jk367

Posts: 503

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: NV, USA

3/20/2021 4:32 PM

616 has been taking classes from moranz

levi_southern

Posts: 80

Joined: 8/2/2016

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

3/20/2021 4:33 PM

cant wait.

Reese95w

Posts: 11848

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/20/2021 4:41 PM

I could have gotten the Holeshot, but I wanted to give you other poor blighters a chance.

matze

Posts: 931

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

3/20/2021 5:00 PM

Reese95w wrote:

I could have gotten the Holeshot, but I wanted to give you other poor blighters a chance.

so, any drinking game for you tonight?

Reese95w

Posts: 11848

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/20/2021 5:01 PM

daemon616

Posts: 1934

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

3/20/2021 5:02 PM

Reese95w wrote:

I could have gotten the Holeshot, but I wanted to give you other poor blighters a chance.

Thank you. I looked at the last thread and noted the time and then at 6:30 started spamming F5 rofl. Just let me have this one I've never done it. Yes I'm a sad sad man.

WCRider

Posts: 2122

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

3/20/2021 5:03 PM

Let's go.

Reese95w

Posts: 11848

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/20/2021 5:03 PM

Reese95w wrote:

I could have gotten the Holeshot, but I wanted to give you other poor blighters a chance.

matze wrote:

so, any drinking game for you tonight?

I'm just sipping on a Long Island Ice Tea now. No triggers needed.

smoothwakey

Posts: 519

Joined: 6/27/2011

Location: AUS

3/20/2021 5:03 PM

The Webb wagon graphic is banter

byke

Posts: 922

Joined: 8/12/2015

Location: Auburn, CA USA

3/20/2021 5:04 PM

Is "caughten" a word?

Reese95w

Posts: 11848

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/20/2021 5:06 PM

byke wrote:

Is "caughten" a word?

"Paging Falcon"

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25850

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/20/2021 5:09 PM

Photo
patrickadizzle

Posts: 1550

Joined: 7/5/2011

Location: San Diego, CA USA

3/20/2021 5:09 PM

R E S I D E N CY

tuttle425

Posts: 499

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

3/20/2021 5:10 PM

Of course I picked smith for fantasy this week

Hcallz5

Posts: 1701

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

3/20/2021 5:10 PM

Chili Peppers!!

Husky807

Posts: 54

Joined: 5/4/2018

Location: GBR

3/20/2021 5:10 PM

Who the hell put a curse on Smith?!? The dude can’t catch a break

levi_southern

Posts: 80

Joined: 8/2/2016

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

3/20/2021 5:11 PM

wow. bummed for smith.

patrickadizzle

Posts: 1550

Joined: 7/5/2011

Location: San Diego, CA USA

3/20/2021 5:11 PM

God damn that was brutal. Smith just cannot catch a break.

vdrsnk04

Posts: 249

Joined: 9/5/2018

Location: IL, USA

3/20/2021 5:12 PM

Anddddd RC just talked about taller riders advantage in whoops. Just drank my first shot. Cmon RC how many shots will you make me take lmao.

daemon616

Posts: 1934

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

3/20/2021 5:12 PM

First drink, he's tall

hellbillyohio

Posts: 438

Joined: 4/6/2017

Location: Columbus, OH USA

3/20/2021 5:12 PM

Smith is a hazard

Ryan625

Posts: 766

Joined: 9/14/2019

Location: Lynnwood, WA USA

3/20/2021 5:12 PM

patrickadizzle wrote:

God damn that was brutal. Smith just cannot catch a break.

Yeah that one was HARD. Sucks for Harrison too. He had nowhere to go

Reese95w

Posts: 11848

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/20/2021 5:12 PM

RC saying "Taller Riders" now instead of "Long Legs".

PRM31

Posts: 1944

Joined: 8/7/2009

Location: Bristow, VA USA

3/20/2021 5:14 PM

Smith really cross jumped. Not intentional as I think he was moving away from a guy to his right.

JJO741

Posts: 2310

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

3/20/2021 5:14 PM

Thats a shoulder for Smith. Very similar impact on how I dislocated mine. I cannot believe the shit luck he has. It is very sad to see how promising his amateur career was, the glimpses he showed as a pro, to how utter downfall with injuries.

150ripper

Posts: 337

Joined: 12/30/2018

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

3/20/2021 5:14 PM

Smith might be done with moto based on his body language. Poor dude.

Reese95w

Posts: 11848

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/20/2021 5:14 PM

Shit! They are dropping like flies!

