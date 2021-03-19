Forum Main Moto-Related Arlington 3 Supercross Links

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Arlington Supercross 2021
Round 12 - Arlington 3 (Wednesday, March 20th)
Photo

Tickets

250 Entry List
450 Entry List
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on Peacock TV at 11:00 AM Pacific, 2:00 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on Peacock TV at 5:00 PM Pacific, 8:00 PM Eastern
Night Show TAPE DELAYED on NBCSN at 7:30 PM Pacific, 10:30 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy a subscription to Peacock TV here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Central Time):
Photo

