Forum Main Moto-Related Anaheim 3 - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Anaheim 3 - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 301 16 671 156 866 8275 110 6

Posts: 9141

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/12/2022 11:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/12/2022 11:24 AM

Photo

Practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

AzTrooper

Vital MX member AzTrooper 34619 AzTrooper https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/34619/avatar/c50_Z1_1403476161.jpg?1403475405 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/AzTrooper,34619/all 07/05/12 4 6 186 2

Posts: 192

Joined: 7/5/2012

Location: Benson, AZ USA

2/12/2022 11:00 AM

Holeshot?

|

711stretch

Vital MX member 711stretch 65205 711stretch https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65205/avatar/c50_IMG_20150328_084706936_1533255443.jpg?1533254875 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/711stretch,65205/all 08/02/18 2 53 28

Posts: 55

Joined: 8/2/2018

Location: Carlisle, PA USA

2/12/2022 11:03 AM

Podium?

|

hylo

Vital MX member hylo 46222 hylo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46222/avatar/c50_Profilbilde_1507141323.jpg?1507141252 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hylo,46222/all 02/24/15 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hylo,46222/setup 6 160 3

Posts: 166

Joined: 2/24/2015

Location: NOR

2/12/2022 11:04 AM

OTB!

|

2017 KTM 250 Sx

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 555 31004 145

Posts: 31567

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/12/2022 11:05 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 555 31004 145

Posts: 31567

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/12/2022 11:12 AM

The AJE Motorsports Motul team are running special graphics this weekend in honor of the Pfaff Motorsports team first 24 Hour of Daytona win.

Photo
Photo
Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

JJO741

Vital MX member JJO741 22879 JJO741 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22879/avatar/c50_image_1389480579.jpg?1389480371 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JJO741,22879/all 10/07/10 55 2422 5 3

Posts: 2477

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

2/12/2022 11:17 AM

That Whoops section looks really long.

|

gt80rider

Vital MX member gt80rider 9842 gt80rider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9842/avatar/c50_Banksyyyy_1620146421.jpg?1620145973 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gt80rider,9842/all 04/19/08 4 23 50 5771 3

Posts: 5821

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

2/12/2022 11:18 AM

Started in third and bogged out of the gate.... close but no cigar.... stoked for racing today!!!

|

www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 555 31004 145

Posts: 31567

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/12/2022 11:22 AM

Patrick Evans is lining up on a 2 stroke.

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 555 31004 145

Posts: 31567

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/12/2022 11:25 AM

JJO741 wrote:

That Whoops section looks really long.

...more

It is. There's 14 of them.

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

TK40_FC

Vital MX member TK40_FC 85203 TK40_FC https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85203/avatar/c50_H_1621281473.jpg?1621281213 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TK40-FC,85203/all 05/17/21 104 8

Posts: 104

Joined: 5/17/2021

Location: Canton, OH USA

2/12/2022 11:28 AM

I'm a little surprised they left the switchback lane free of any obstacles. Was expecting them to put a wall there or some of those staggered moguls. Might be a good passing area though, we'll see.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 555 31004 145

Posts: 31567

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/12/2022 11:38 AM

Their worst look so far this year.

Photo
Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

face biter

Vital MX member face biter 69674 face biter /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/face-biter,69674/all 02/25/19 411 1

Posts: 411

Joined: 2/25/2019

Location: Lake Dallas, TX USA

2/12/2022 11:40 AM

gt80rider wrote:

Started in third and bogged out of the gate.... close but no cigar.... stoked for racing today!!!

...more

Go up a tooth or two on the rear sprocket and fan the clutch!
tongue

|

TheGetFresh

Vital MX member TheGetFresh 48429 TheGetFresh https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48429/avatar/c50_0D4A8F24_527A_4221_944F_61FD9C38CD6F_1643266933.jpg?1643266310 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TheGetFresh,48429/all 08/12/15 1 13 912 15

Posts: 925

Joined: 8/12/2015

Location: COOL, GUY

2/12/2022 11:45 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Their worst look so far this year.

Photo
Photo

...more

I’m actually very keen on this one.

|

Dirty Points

Vital MX member Dirty Points 53322 Dirty Points https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53322/avatar/c50_ignition_system_points_1468974232.jpg?1468973781 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dirty-Points,53322/all 07/19/16 1 10 3771 1

Posts: 3781

Joined: 7/19/2016

Location: Sac, CA USA

2/12/2022 11:46 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Patrick Evans is lining up on a 2 stroke.

Photo

...more

The rare black bike that's actually sexy.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 555 31004 145

Posts: 31567

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/12/2022 12:14 PM

Jerry Robin's new theme for this weekend.

Photo
Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

HD1200

Vital MX member HD1200 10070 HD1200 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10070/avatar/c50_IMG_20140918_194513_859_1432415181.jpg?1432415036 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/HD1200,10070/all 05/11/08 3 15 668 2

Posts: 683

Joined: 5/11/2008

Location: Greenville, GA USA

2/12/2022 12:20 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Patrick Evans is lining up on a 2 stroke.

Photo

...more

Making two strokes great again

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 555 31004 145

Posts: 31567

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/12/2022 12:26 PM

Anderson 1:00.392

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 555 31004 145

Posts: 31567

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/12/2022 12:27 PM

Tomac first in the 59's. 59.409

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 555 31004 145

Posts: 31567

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/12/2022 12:28 PM

Anderson back to the top of the board. 59 216

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 555 31004 145

Posts: 31567

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/12/2022 12:30 PM

Anderson again. 58.895

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Looby321

Vital MX member Looby321 67958 Looby321 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Looby321,67958/all 12/23/18 1 466 49

Posts: 467

Joined: 12/23/2018

Location: Ballston Lake, NY USA

2/12/2022 12:30 PM

Webb is my wild card this weekend 🤣

|

tireguy1000

Vital MX member tireguy1000 86392 tireguy1000 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/86392/avatar/c50_vitalmx_thumb_1634239886.jpg?1634239589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tireguy1000,86392/all 10/14/21 2 30

Posts: 32

Joined: 10/14/2021

Location: Apple Valley, CA USA

2/12/2022 12:42 PM

Hilly down hard in free practice. Photo

|

inthebadboycorner

Vital MX member inthebadboycorner 37320 inthebadboycorner https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/37320/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1591476844433_1594453269.jpg?1594452945 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/inthebadboycorner,37320/all 01/22/13 89 2774 5

Posts: 2863

Joined: 1/22/2013

Location: AUS

2/12/2022 12:56 PM

JJO741 wrote:

That Whoops section looks really long.

...more

Roger hasn't walked the track yet!

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 10 607 19

Posts: 617

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/12/2022 1:07 PM

That new pit reported dude looks like he's doing a body movement impression of a young Stevie Wonder while he is talking.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 103 6621 24

Posts: 6726

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/12/2022 1:10 PM

We're hot fellas...cool

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 555 31004 145

Posts: 31567

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/12/2022 1:10 PM

Mumford's RM 250

Photo
Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

ArmPumped

Vital MX member ArmPumped 85308 ArmPumped https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85308/avatar/c50_D4E940B3_EEFF_4863_8E74_71D9D4645EE5_1622329488.jpg?1622328720 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ArmPumped,85308/all 05/29/21 9 224

Posts: 233

Joined: 5/29/2021

Location: CAN

2/12/2022 1:11 PM

How heavy do you guys think those invisible suitcases Zack is holding right now?

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 103 6621 24

Posts: 6726

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/12/2022 1:14 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Mumford's RM 250

Photo
Photo

...more

Hood up...somebody is making a run to the parts store...damn bowtiesdevil

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 103 6621 24

Posts: 6726

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/12/2022 1:18 PM

How cool are those Jetts? I love riding with my bro but this is a level of mega cool.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Forum Main Moto-Related Anaheim 3 - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest