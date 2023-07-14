Silly Season is still swinging right along and there has been some movement over the past few weeks. With that, we thought it was about time we do a bit of an update and clean up the list a little bit.

We now have over 150 team positions listed and over 70 riders either in their locked-in home or the rumor of where they could end up. Any surprises in here for you?

Team Honda HRC

NEWS:

Team Honda HRC has some minor changes but for the most part will look familiar. The Lawrence brothers will be at Anaheim 1 aboard 450s, while Chance Hymas will have a new 250 teammate in Jo Shimoda.

Incoming Riders:

Jo Shimoda (250 SX and MX): Jo Shimoda rejoins Honda and will enter his first year of racing for Team Honda HRC on a two-year contract for 2024 and 2025. We expect his gear situation to look similar to his Pro Circuit days, the biggest question mark will be if he's in a Fox or Bell helmet. We're also unsure who his mechanic will be in 2024. We also expect Jo to continue as a Monster Energy athlete.

Gear: Bell helmets, Scott goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

Returning Riders:

#18 Jett Lawrence (450 SX and MX): 2024 will mark the first full-time 450 season for Jett Lawrence. We expect Jett to continue in his current gear deals. Jett continues as a Red Bull athlete.

Gear: Alpinestars helmets, 100% goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#96 Hunter Lawrence (450 SX and MX): Hunter Lawrence is extremely likely to step up to the 450 full-time alongside his brother for 2024. Hunter continues as a Red Bull athlete and head-to-toe Alpinestars.

Gear: Alpinestars helmets, Alpinestars goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Chance Hymas (250 SX And MX): Chance Hymas enters the second year of his pro deal for 2024, which runs through 2025. We expect him to continue with all his personal sponsors, including Fly and Monster Energy.

Gear: Fly Racing helmets, Scott goggles, Fly Racing gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Departing Riders:

#23 Chase Sexton: Chase Sexton departs Team Honda HRC after four-and-a-half years. Reference Red Bull KTM.

#45 Colt Nichols: Colt Nichols has joined the new Factory Beta team for 2024 and 2025. Reference Liqui Moly Beta.

Staff:

Team Manager - Lars Lindstrom

Crew Chief (450) - Grant Hutcheson

Crew Chief (250) - Jordan Troxell (Moved to this position before Nationals in 2023)

Chassis R&D - Shane Drew

R&D/Electronics and Development - Ricki Rock

H Lawrence Mechanic - Cameron Camera

J Lawrence Mechanic - Christien Ducharme

Chance Hymas Mechanic - Thomas Harris

Jo Shimoda Mechanic - ?

Engine R&D (450) - Robert Reichman

Engine Technician (450) - David Presler

Engine R&D (250) - Gilbert Lujan

Engine Technician (250) - Mick Fallins

Engine/Test Technician - Brandon Rappaport

Parts Coordinator - Todd Flickinger

Technical Truck Driver - Mike Spraker

Hospitality Truck Driver - Tom Poage

Race Team Coordinator - Latricia Barbee

Communications Manager - Danny Gonzalez

Team Consultant / Test Rider - Trey Canard

Red Rider Program Coordinator - Jose Monge

Phoenix Racing

NEWS:

Phoenix Racing will likely downsize for 2024 in their Supercross program to be more focused on their returning riders. The long-time Honda team also has other manufacturers approaching them but nothing is set in stone for 2024, yet.

Team Gear: 6D helmets, Scott goggles, Moose gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Returning Riders:

Cullin Park (250 East): We expect Cullin Park to return to Phoenix Racing in 2024.

Kyle Peters (#1 in AX and 250 East): Kyle Peters will be returning from a near career-ending neck injury. Right now it sounds like Peters will focus solely on defending his #1 plate in Arenacross but after their season is wrapped up, we may see Kyle at a few later rounds of 250 East Coast SX.

Coty Schock (250 East): We expect Coty Shock to return to Phoenix Racing in 2024.

Departing Riders:

Jace Owen: Jace Owen will not return to Phoenix Racing in 2024.

Caden Braswell: Caden Braswell will not return to Phoenix Racing in 2024.

Staff:

Team Owner - David Eller

Team Manager - Heath Harrison

Team Coordinator - Keith King

Schock's Mechanic - Dalen Vernazza

Park's Mechanic - Kris McCraken

Engine Technician - Gino Aponte

Transporter Driver - Brian "Rabbit" Swead

Monster Energy Kawasaki

NEWS:

Things to be status quo for the Monster Energy Kawasaki squad for 2024. Adam Cianciarulo has an existing contract in play for the new season and we believe Jason Anderson will return on a new contract as his current one expires after the 2023 season. What about rumors of Dylan Ferrandis? We don't expect them to come true as the team looks to retain Anderson and there's not the budget to go for a third top-level rider.

Returning Riders:

#9 Adam Cianciarulo: Adam Cianciarulo enters the second year of his current deal with Kawasaki.

Gear: Fox helmets, Fox goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

#21 Jason Anderson: Jason Anderson will return to the Factory Kawasaki squad on a new contract.

Gear: Airoh helmet, Scott goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Staff:

Team Manager - Dan Fahie

Adam Cianciarulo's Crew Chief - Oscar Wirdeman

Adam Cianciarulo's Mechanic - Justin Shantie

Jason Anderson's Crew Chief - Theo Lockwood

Jason Anderson's Mechanic - Jason "Rango" Montoya

Parts and Testing Coordinator - Kurt Rood

Transport Driver - Brian "BigB" Barnhart

Test Mechanic: Brian Kranz

Test Rider - Broc Tickle

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

NEWS:

Mitch Payton's legendary team has some movement going into 2024. Three returning riders, one incoming, two departing, and another maybe. Read below for more details on the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad.

Team gear: Bell helmets, Scott goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

Incoming Riders:

Levi Kitchen: Pro Circuit's big signing for 2024, as they beat out both Red Bull KTM and Triumph Racing for Levi Kitchen's services. Kitchen joins the team on a two-year deal and we've heard unlike the other riders on the team, he may have the freedom to ride and train outside of California. The Dogpound in Florida, possibly?

Returning Riders:

Austin Forkner: With recent rule changes, Austin Forkner is no longer on the bubble to be bumped out of the 250 class. He has been retained for the 2024 season at Pro Circuit. He has also changed his program up quite a bit, parting ways with long-time coach Robby Reynard, and now linking up with Ryan Hughes for on-the-bike coaching, along with Charles Dao handling his fitness and off-the-bike work.

Seth Hammaker: Hammaker begins the second year of his current two-year deal in 2024. Meaning 2024 is a contract year for Seth Hammaker.

Cameron McAdoo: McAdoo begins the second year of his current two-year deal in 2024. Meaning 2024 is a contract year for Cameron McAdoo.

Rumored Riders:

Maximus Vohland: Pro Circuit is one of a couple of places that Maximus Vohland could land for 2024 and at the moment it seems to be the team he has the strongest link to.

Carson Mumford: Originally it sounded like Carson Mumford was a possibility at PC but with it being more likely that Vohland will get the spot, Mumford is now more heavily linked to MotoConcepts.

Departing Riders:

Jo Shimoda: Jo Shimoda had multiple teams after him for 2024 and has ultimately decided to move on from Pro Circuit. Reference HRC Honda.

Jett Reynolds: Jett Reynolds will not continue on with Pro Circuit in 2024. As of now, he doesn't have a home for 2024.

Ryder DiFrancesco: Ryder DiFrancesco will not continue on with Pro Circuit in 2024. Reference TLD GasGas.

Staff:

Team Manager - Mitch Payton

Crew Chief - Ian Southwell

R&D - Ryan Cox

Austin Forkner's Mechanic - Tony Archer

Seth Hammaker's Mechanic - Jacob Martin

Cameron McAdoo's Mechanic - Derek Dwyer

Levi Kitchen's Mechanic - Matt Goodwin? (If Matt isn't going with Shimoda to HRC)

Maximus Vohland - Ryan Hughes (If Maximus joins PC, we expect Ryan Hughes to be his wrench. Ryan worked for Jett Reynolds in 2023)

Showa Suspension Technician - Dave Cruz (replaced Adrian Bernal halfway through the 2023 Pro Motocross series)

Pro Circuit Suspension R&D - Luke Boyk

Team Transporter Driver - James "Jimmy Jack" Shofner

Rockstar Husqvarna Factory Racing

NEWS:

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team will see a lot of returning faces and possibly one change-up on the 250 side of things. There was also speculation that Rockstar Energy would continue with the team after 2023, as their contract was coming to an end. While not 100% confirmed, it's looking very likely that Rockstar Energy will renew with Factory Husqvarna on a multi-year deal for 2024 and beyond.

250 Team Gear: Fly Racing helmet, Scott goggles, Fly Racing gear, and Gaerne boots.

Incoming Riders:

Guillem Farres (250 SX and MX): The Spanish sensation, Guillem Farres, joins Husqvarna Factory Racing for at least 2024. With this deal not being announced, yet, we're not sure if it's a one or two-year contract. Farres was with Star Racing in 2023.

Returning Riders:

#27 Malcolm Stewart (450 SX and MX): Stewart will begin 2024 on a new two-year contract.

Gear: Shoei helmets, Scott goggles, Seven gear (DUH), and Gaerne boots

#28 Christian Craig (450 SX and MX): Craig enters the second year of his two-year deal with Husqvarna.

Gear: Fox helmets, Fox goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

#24 RJ Hampshire (250 SX and MX): RJ started 2023 on a one-year contract now he has a new two-year deal with options beyond 2025.

Casey Cochran (SX Futures, 250 SX East and MX): Cochran begins his A class/Pro season. We believe you'll see Casey participate in the opening rounds of SX Futures, then head to East Coast Supercross, and then a full season of Pro Motocross...

Rumored Riders:

Maximus Vohland: It looks like the Austrian trio has moved on in keeping Vohland within their brands.

Jalek Swoll: While we're fairly certain that Jalek Swoll is locked in at Triumph, there are still whispers about him potentially staying at Husqvarna. Reference Triumph.

Jo Shimoda: Shimoda was approached by the team for 2024 but ultimately signed for HRC. Reference Team Honda HRC.

Departing Riders:

Talon Hawkins: Hawkins looks to have landed a home with AEO for 2024. Reference AEO Powersports KTM.

Staff:

Team Manager - Nate Ramsey

Team Coordinator - Sean Murphy

Crew Chief - Tony Hall

Test Mechanic - Chris Loredo

Christian Craig's Mechanic - Jared Warrik

Stewart's Mechanic - Tyler Thomas

Hampshire's Mechanic - Anthony Amos

450 Suspension Technician - ? (Adrian Bernal replaced Todd Brown, who has moved on from WP and is working for BarX to round out 2023. But then Adrian left WP a few weeks into his tenure.)

250 Suspension Technician - ? (Prior 250 suspension technician, Craig Monty, is no longer with the team)

Technical Transporter Driver - John Addison

Hospitality Transporter Driver - Paul Delaurier

Factory Red Bull KTM

NEWS:

The Red Bull KTM team is having a few major changes for 2024. Cooper Webb has departed the team, and KTM snatches Chase Sexton away from Team Honda HRC. Maximus Vohland is likely out, and a rookie is incoming, along with long-time lead mechanic (Carlos Rivera) moving to a crew chief role.

Incoming Riders:

#23 Chase Sexton (450 SX and MX): After four and a half years at HRC, Chase Sexton makes the switch and leads the roster for the Red Bull KTM squad. This contract will of course be multi-year, two or three, at least. We've also heard that Fox has approached Sexton for 2024, but we believe he has re-signed with Alpinestars.

Gear: Alpinestars helmet, Oakley goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Julian Beaumer (250 SX and MX): We fully expect Julian Beaumer to make his pro debut with the Red Bull KTM squad in 2024 and replace Maximus Vohland. JuJu is under the guidance of Davi Millsaps as he prepares for 2024.

Gear: Alpinestars helmet, Scott goggles, O'Neal gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Returning Riders:

#7 Aaron Plessinger (450 SX and MX): Aaron Plessinger begins a new one-year extension with Red Bull KTM for 2024. It's rumored that Plessinger will be in Fly for 2024.

Gear: Fly Racing helmet, 100% goggles, Fly Racing gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Tom Vialle (250 SX and MX): The two-time MX2 World Champion will begin the second year of his two-year deal in 2024.

Gear: Airoh Helmets, 100% Goggles, Thor Gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Rumored Riders:

#25 Marvin Musquin (450 SX Only): Could Marvin Musquin give it one more go for Supercross? Possibly.

Gear: Airoh helmet, 100% goggles, O'Neal gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Departing Riders:

#2 Cooper Webb: Cooper Webb departs Red Bull KTM mid-way through Pro Motocross in 2023. Reference Star Racing.

#34 Maximus Vohland: We don't expect Maximus Vohland to continue with Red Bull KTM in 2024. Reference Pro Circuit and Husqvarna.

Staff:

Team Manager - Ian Harrison

Team Coordinator - Frankie Latham

Crew Chief - Carlos Rivera (Moved to this position for Pro Motocross in 2023)

Chase Sexton's Mechanic - Kyle Defoe or Brandon Zimmerman (This spot isn't confirmed, however, we wouldn't be surprised to see Brandon Zimmerman follow Chase to KTM)

Aaron Plessinger's Mechanic - Jade Dungey

Tom Vialle's Mechanic - Richard "Pedro" Sterling

Marvin Musquin's Mechanic - Kyle Defoe

Julian Beaumer's Mechanic - Austin Watterson

Suspension Technician - Ryo Okuda

Race Transporter Driver - Cory Flewellen

Hospitality Transporter Driver - Pat Muras

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

NEWS:

The Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team has some big decisions to make this off-season with the 450 team but their 250 squad is pretty much locked in. Cooper Webb is returning, Dylan Ferrandis is out, and Eli Tomac is back for at least Supercross.

Gear for all 250 riders: Alpinestars helmets, 100% goggles, Thor gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders

#2 Cooper Webb (450 SX and MX): Returning to the team that gave him his shot as a pro, Cooper Webb will likely be on a two-year deal with a similar look as his KTM tenure...minus red Bull and adding Monster Energy. We've also heard he will switch from 100% to Scott goggles. When will we see Cooper Webb and his #2 back aboard a Yamaha? We suspect it'll happen for the 2023 SuperMotocross races, ahead of the 2024 season. Mechanic? Adam Campbell if we're the betting kind.

Gear: Bell helmets, Scott goggles, Thor gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Gavin Towers (SX Futures and 250 MX?): Similar to Daxton Bennick's deal in 2023, amateur racer Gavin Towers is on a tryout/handshake deal with Star Racing that will take the young racer through SX Futures. If it goes well, we suspect to see him on the line at some Pro Motocross rounds. Maybe even the whole season?

Returning Riders

#3 Eli Tomac (450 SX Only): Eli Tomac has confirmed he is coming back in 2024 and as of now it's a Supercross-only deal. We wouldn't be shocked if he has an option for Pro Motocross but that will ultimately be up to Eli to decide if wants to do it or not. Either way, we're excited to see ET give it another go!

Gear: Bell helmets, Oakley goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#32 Justin Cooper (450 SX and MX): Justin Cooper himself has stated he has a full-time 450 deal lined up for 2024. We suspect that it's at the team he's been with for his whole pro career. We're not sure what his gear deal will look like as of yet though.

Gear: Unknown

#38 Haiden Deegan: 2024 will mark the second year on a contract that takes Haiden Deegan through at least 2025 with the Star 250 squad (with an option for 2026).

Nate Thrasher: For the fourth season, Nate Thrasher will be racing with Star.

Stilez Robertson: 2024 will mark the second year of a two-year deal for Stilez Robertson.

Jordan Smith: 2024 will mark the second year of a two-year deal for Jordan Smith.

Daxton Bennick: After going to Star Racing on a hand shake agreement for SX Futures in 2023, Daxton Bennick has been rewarded with a two-year deal taking him into 2024 and 2025 with the team.

Nick Romano: Last we asked, Nick Romano doesn't have a contract for 2024 but it seems the team intends to keep him for the future.

Departing Riders:

#14 Dylan Ferrandis: After multiple championships with Star Racing, Dylan Ferrandis and the team will part ways at the end of 2023. There is no solid source for 2024 and retirement is possible.

Levi Kitchen: Levi Kitchen departs the team he turned pro with, Star Racing. Reference Pro Circuit.

Guillem Farres: The Spanish surprise! Farres is off to Husqvarna for 2024.

Staff:

Owner of Star Racing 250 - Bobby Reagan

Co-Owner of Star Racing 250 and Team Principal of Star 450 - Brad Hoffman

450 Team Manager - Jeremy Coker

250 Team Manager - Jensen Hendler

450 Crew Chief: Rich Simmons

450 Engine Technician - Brian Calma

250 Engine Technician - Trevor Carmichael

250 Engine Technician - Georgie Frye

450 Suspension Technician - Ricky Gilmour

250 Suspension Technician - Jake Price (Replaces Drew Hopkins, who departed from the team early into 2023 outdoors)

Eli Tomac's Mechanic - Josh "Jelly" Ellingson

Cooper Webb's Mechanic - Alex Cambell

Stilez Robertson's Mechanic - Colin Burgh

Justin Cooper's Mechanic - Mikey Germain (Daniel Castloo departed the team mid-way through the 2023 Nationals, Germain was assigned to Farres in 2023)

Nick Romano's Mechanic - Hunter Layton

Nate Thrasher's Mechanic - Christian Kauffman

Jordon Smith's Mechanic - Justin Hopson

Haiden Deegan's Mechanic - Brent Duffe

Daxton Bennick's Mechanic - Morgan Hunt

450 Transporter Driver - Ken Stultz

250 Transporter Driver - Joe Danno

Triumph Racing (Monster Energy Triumph Racing?)

NEWS:

Triumph Racing is something we're all waiting to see fully confirmed. The rider lineup seems to be pretty well known but not official, and there are some decent rumors out there about the look of the team including Alpinestars boots and helmets and potentially being sponsored by Monster Energy. As of this past week, a few gear brands have mentioned being in contact with the team.

Team Gear: Alpinestars helmet and Alpinestars boots.

Rumored Riders:

Joey Savatgy: Savatgy is the latest to be strongly linked to Triumph. However, due to his status as a pointed-out rider in 250 regional Supercross, he would only be able to compete in 250 Pro Motocross with the team. If this is true, it would likely leave Joey helping out with 450 development during Supercross season, in preparation for that bike's debut in 2025.

Jalek Swoll: Strongly linked to Triumph, it sounds likely that Jalek Swoll will reunite with Bobby Hewitt and other staff.

Michael Mosiman: Strongly linked to Triumph, it sounds likely that Michael Mosiman will reunite with Bobby Hewitt and other staff.

Evan Ferry: Strongly linked to Triumph, it sounds likely that Evan Ferry will reunite with Bobby Hewitt and other staff. However, it sounds more like Ferry's deal will be a development deal with SX Futures and potentially some amateur races before he goes pro. (Yes, all four of these riders have ridden for Bobby Hewitt when he ran Husqvarna Factory Racing or his prior KTM/Suzuki teams)

Dylan Ferrandis: Honestly, at this point, Ferrandis' future is in extreme limbo. One suggested path is that he could sign for Triumph a year ahead of their 450 debut in 2025. Taking a sort of racing sabbatical and helping with development in 2024? If Monster Energy is truly involved with Triumph, this could help the chances of this happening as Dylan is still within their ranks.

Staff:

Team Principal and Manager - Bobby Hewitt

Crew Chief and Assistant Team Manager - Steve Westfall

Director of Chassis Research and Development - Dave Arnold

Director of Engine Research and Development - Dudley Cramond

Data Manager / Electronics - Alex Bergendahl

Suspension Technician - Drew Hopkins (Was with Star Racing for nine years, left mid-way through 2023)

Rider Mechanic - Pat Thrall

Test Track and Equipment Manager - Raymond Stripling

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing

NEWS:

The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas team has one continuing rider, one re-upped, and an incoming rider as well. After early off-season rumors of going with two 450 riders and one 250, the team has stuck with their more traditional layout with one 450 rider and two 250 riders.

Gear for all team riders: Troy Lee Designs helmets, Oakley goggles, Troy Lee Designs gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders:

Ryder DiFrancesco: The long-time Kawasaki racer, Ryder DiFrancesco, will join the TLD squad for 2024 and 2025.

Returning Riders:

#51 Justin Barcia: BamBam is back and has a new two-year contract in hand. Justin Barcia remains the team's sole 450 rider in 2024 and will be with the team through 2025.

Pierce Brown: 2024 will mark the second and final year of Pierce Brown's current agreement with the team.

Departing Riders:

Michael Mosiman: Michael Mosiman departs the TLD squad after 2023. Reference Triumph Racing.

Staff:

Team Manager - Max Lee

Crew Chief - Olly Stone

Justin Barcia's Mechanic - Cody Champagne

Ryder DiFrancesco's Mechanic - TBC

Pierce Brown's Mechanic - Jake Isaac

Engine Technician - Jay Burgess

Suspension Technician - Hunter Falk

Transport Driver - Tony Modica

HEP Racing

NEWS:

The HEP team could face an interesting off-season, as they're one of a couple of teams that are rumored to be in discussions with other OEMs. The most likely avenue if they were to leave Suzuki would be Kawasaki. This was also a strong rumor last year but seemed to drift too far into off-season to really lead anywhere.

Returning Riders:

#94 Ken Roczen: Technically speaking, Roczen only has a one-year contract at HEP that is ending in 2023 but as of now, there's no doubt in our mind he will return to the team...but first they have to figure out what brand they're riding, suspension in use, and a few other items.

#11 Kyle Chisholm: Chisholm enters his second year back at HEP, part of a multi-year deal for racing and bike development. We expect Chiz to race US Supercross, select Nationals, and WSX in 2023.

Rumored Riders:

#14 Dylan Ferrandis: The HEP squad is one of a few teams that Dylan Ferrandis has been suggested to be speaking to.

Marshal Weltin: We wouldn't be surprised to see Marshal Weltin return in some shape of form in 2024.

Departing Riders:

Dilan Schwartz: Dilan Schwartz departed the team mid-year for BarX and won't return for 2024.

Staff:

Team Owner - Dustin Pipes

Co-Team Owner - Aaron Pipes

Team Manager - Larry Brooks

Ken Roczen's Mechanic - Travis Soules

Suspension Technician - Matt Andruk (joined the team mid-way through 2023 Supercross season to replace Dave Cruz)

Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha Racing

NEWS:

ClubMX is an interesting position going into 2024, they already have almost their entire team locked in rider-wise but their OEM deal is currently up in the air. The team could continue with Yamaha but there is talk of a serious offer from KTM. The KTM deal is rumored to include things such as a dealership and WP service center on the facilities' property, factory engines, and more.

Team gear: FXR/6D helmets, Factory Ride goggles, FXR gear, and Gaerne boots.

Returning Riders:

#6 Jeremy Martin (450 MX Only?): Right before his injury, Jeremy Martin signed a three-year extension with the team which has yet to be announced. We've heard rumors of Jeremy finally making the move to the 450? We'll have to see.

Garrett Marchbanks (250 SX / 450 MX): After racing the Pro Motocross season on a 450, it sounds like we'll see a split schedule for Garrett Marchbanks again next year. 250 indoors and 450 outdoors. For 2024, he's entering the second year of a two-year deal.

Enzo Lopes (250 SX and WSX): Yup, no Pro Motocross in 2024 for Enzo Lopes, as he continues with the team for AMA Supercross and FIM WSX.

Phil Nicoletti (250 and 450 MX): It's pretty much a guarantee that Phil Nicoletti will return for 2024 with the team.

Rumored Riders:

Preston Kilroy: Starting Pro Motocross as a fill-in, Preston Kilroy could continue with the team in 2024.

Maximus Vohland: As of recent, sources state that ClubMX has made an offer to Vohland, but we still believe it's more likely he'll land at Pro Circuit.

Staff:

Owner - Brandon Haas

Co-Owner - Scott Jeffery

Team Manager - Mike Bonacci

Crew Chief - Greg Chidgey

Engineer - Lucas Joyner

Mechanic - Cameron Callaghan

Mechanic - Tyler Morgan

Mechanic - Jason McCarty

Mechanic - Greg Chidgey

Liqui Moly Beta Racing

NEWS:

Beta Racing is finally making its US Supercross debut with their new 450 motocross bike. Liqui Moly will be the title sponsor

Incoming Riders:

#45 Colt Nichols (450 SX Only): Colt Nichols has been announced as Beta USA's second factory rider. Similar to Benny's deal, it's Supercross only. Nichols has signed a two-year deal with the Beta team.

Gear: Bell helmets, 100% goggles, O'Neal gear, and Alpinestars boots

Benny Bloss (450 SX Only): Beta has named Benny Bloss as their first US Supercross factory rider.

Gear: Arai helmets, Oakley goggles, FXR gear, and Alpinestars boots

Staff:

Team Manager - Carlen Gardner

Nichols Mechanic - Taylor Muto

AEO Powersports KTM Racing

NEWS:

It looks like AEO Powersports will gain more KTM support heading into 2024, they will be in a new full-sized rig/semi, and the team is rumored to be growing to a three-rider operation

Team gear: 6D helmets, Shot gear, Oakley goggles, and Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders:

Tallon Hawkins (250 West SX and 250 MX): It looks like the KTM group has found a home for Tallon Hawkins after his unexpected pro season at Factory Husqvarna, linking him up with the AEO support team.

Returning Riders:

Derek Kelly (250 West SX and 450 MX): Derek Kelley returns to AEO KTM in 2024 and it looks like he'll be 250 indoors and 450 outdoors for the first time with the team.

Rumored Riders:

Ryder McNabb (SX Futures and 250 MX?): Canadian MX2 Champion Ryder McNabb is heavily rumored to be joining the AEO team for 2024, if so he would likely race SX Futures and then a full season of AMA Pro Motocross aboard a 250.

Staff:

Team Owner/Manager: Jeremy Scism

Suspension Technician: Mark Johnson and JR Boyd

Kelly's Mechanic - Scott Youngstand

Mechanic - Joe Dehart

Transporter Driver: TBA

FirePower Honda

NEWS:

The Australian-founded FirePower Honda team is entering its second year based out of MTF in Georgia with Martin Davalos handling the management duties. With WSX in limbo, we're not 100% sure how this affects them going forward.

Team Gear: Fly Racing helmets, Oakley goggles, Fly Racing gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Returning Riders:

#15 Dean Wilson (450 SX Only): Dean Wilson enters his second year on a two-year deal with the Firepower Honda team.

Max Anstie (250 East): Anstie enters the second year of a two-year deal, with an option for a third year. We expect him to be on 250 East and WSX if it continues. If WSX falls through, we could see Anstie on a 450 in Pro Motocross or maybe select MXGP races? We'll have to wait and see.

Will Campbell (SX Futures): Will was supported by the team last year and for 2024 he'll be racing SX Futures.

Rumored Riders:

Brodie Connolly (SX Futures and 250 East?): It's rumored that Firepower Honda's junior racer from Australia, Brodie Connolly, could be joining their US program in 2024.

Departing Riders:

Gage Linville: Gage Linville, who made his pro debut with the team, will not continue with them in 2024

Staff:

Team Owners - Yarrive Konsky / Troy Campbell

Team Manager/Co-Owner - Martin Davalos

R&D Engine - Dave Walls

Engine Technician - Jessie Wik

R&D Electronics - Jamie Ortiz

Dean Wilson Mechanic - Craig Brown

Max Anstie Mechanic - Nate Alexander

Brodie Connolly Mechanic - Lachie Mills

Will Campbell Mechanic - TBC

250 Suspension - Factory Connection (250)

450 Suspension - SHOWA (450)

Communications - Jack Williamson

Logistics - Wes Cumberland

Heartbeat Hot Sauce Solitaire Yamaha

NEWS:

Solitaire partnered up with Heartbeat Hot Sauce in 2023 and now for 2024 they have locked in a multi-year deal for the brand to be title sponsor.

Team Gear: Leatt helmets, Leatt goggles, Leatt gear, and Leatt boots.

Incoming Riders:

Robbie Wageman (250 West SX): After leaving Solitaire at the end of 2022 to race for BarX Suzuki in 2023, Robbie is returning to his long-time home for 2024.

Returning Riders:

Cole Thompson (250 West SX): Thompson joins the team in 2023 after privateering 2022.

Rumored Riders:

Nique Thury: Nique may continue with the team in 2024 but in a slightly different racing role in Arenacross and East coast 250 Supercross.

Staff:

Team Owners - Ryan Clark and Chris Elliott

Thompson's Mechanic - Joe Buttas

Wageman's Mechanic - Eric Angelski

Transport Driver - Ken Weckwurth

Videographer - Cullen Boswell

Partzilla PRMX Kawasaki

Returning Riders:

Cade Clason (450 SX): Clason has signed a two-year extension with PRMX.

Josiah Natzke (Canadian Nationals): After racing 250 Supercross with the team in 2023, Natzke is continuing with the team but choosing to focus solely on Canadian Nationals.

Rumored Riders:

Hunter Yoder: Hunter raced for the team in 2023 and there's an offer for him to return in 2024.

Aaron Tanti: Australian champ Aaron Tanti is rumored to have a 450 Supercross deal in place with PRMX.

Departing Riders:

Chase Marquier: After one season with the team, Chase Marquier will not be back with PRMX in 2024.

Staff:

Team Owner/Manager: Julien Perrier

Crew Chief: TBC

Engine Development: Jesse Williams

Engine Technician: David Gringas

Suspension Technician: Tim Bennett (TCD)

Rider Mechanic: Joseph Kremkow

Rider Mechanic: Dillan Stanfield

HBI Racing

NEWS:

HBI Racing looks to expand in 2024 and returns with multiple riders they picked up throughout the 2023 season.

Team Gear: TBD helmets, FXR gear, TBD goggles, and Alpinestars boots

Returning Riders:

Ty Masterpool (450SX and MX?): After joining HBI mid-way into outdoors, it looks like he'll be continuing with them and possibly on a 450 all year.

Caden Braswell (250 East SX): Braswell is set to stay with HBI in 2024.

Cole Bradford (250 East SX): Cole was injured on and off in 2023 but returns for 2024.

Staff:

Team Owner and Manager: Matt Bell