2024 is shaping up and it's about time we start listing out where not only all these riders are going to land, but what some of the staff changes could look like and even some sponsor changes for the sport's largest teams.

This is version one of our 2024 Silly Season list and we'll continue to update it a few times as the year continues to shape up and become more clear. Any surprises in here for you?

Factory HRC Honda

NEWS:

Team Honda HRC has some minor changes but for the most part will look familiar. The Lawrence brothers will be at Anaheim 1 aboard 450s, while Chance Hymas will have a new 250 teammate in Jo Shimoda.

Returning Riders:

#18 Jett Lawrence (450 SX and MX): 2024 will mark the first full-time 450 season for Jett Lawrence. We expect Jett to continue in his current gear deals. Jett continues as a Red Bull athlete.

Gear: Alpinestars helmets, 100% goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#96 Hunter Lawrence (450 SX and MX): Hunter Lawrence is extremely likely to step up to the 450 full-time alongside his brother for 2024. There is rumors of Fly Racing attempting to sign Hunter Lawrence for 2024, but no confirmation as of yet. We lean towards him continuing head-to-toe with Alpinestars. Hunter continues as a Red Bull athlete.

Gear: Alpinestars helmets, Alpinestars goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Chance Hymas (250 SX And MX): Chance Hymas enters the second year of his pro deal for 2024, which runs through 2025. We expect him to continue with all his personal sponsors, including Fly and Monster Energy.

Gear: Fly Racing helmets, Scott goggles, Fly Racing gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders:

Jo Shimoda (250 SX and MX): Jo Shimoda rejoins Honda and will enter his first year of racing for Team Honda HRC on a two-year contract for 2024 and 2025. We expect his gear situation to look similar to his Pro Circuit days, the biggest question mark will be if he's in a Fox or Bell helmet. We're also unsure who his mechanic will be in 2024. We also expect Jo to continue as a Monster Energy athlete.

Gear: Bell helmets, Scott goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

Departing Riders:

#23 Chase Sexton: Chase Sexton departs Team Honda HRC after four-and-a-half years. Reference Red Bull KTM.

#45 Colt Nichols: As of now, Colt Nichols doesn't have a ride at Honda for 2024.

Staff:

Team Manager - Lars Lindstrom

Crew Chief (450) - Grant Hutcheson

Crew Chief (250) - Jordan Troxell (Moved to this position before Nationals in 2023)

Chassis R&D - Shane Drew

R&D/Electronics and Development - Ricki Rock

H Lawrence Mechanic - Cameron Camera

J Lawrence Mechanic - Christien Ducharme

Chance Hymas Mechanic - Thomas Harris

Jo Shimoda Mechanic - ?

Engine R&D (450) - Robert Reichman

Engine Technician (450) - David Presler

Engine R&D (250) - Gilbert Lujan

Engine Technician (250) - Mick Fallins

Engine/Test Technician - Brandon Rappaport

Parts Coordinator - Todd Flickinger

Technical Truck Driver - Mike Spraker

Hospitality Truck Driver - Tom Poage

Race Team Coordinator - Latricia Barbee

Communications Manager - Danny Gonzalez

Team Consultant / Test Rider - Trey Canard

Red Rider Program Coordinator - Jose Monge

Phoenix Racing

NEWS:

Phoenix Racing will likely downsize for 2024 in their Supercross program to be more focused on their returning riders. The long-time Honda team also has other manufacturers approaching them but nothing is set in stone for 2024, yet.

Team Gear: 6D helmets, Scott goggles, Moose gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Returning Riders:

Cullin Park (250 East): We expect Cullin Park to return to Phoenix Racing in 2024.

Kyle Peters (#1 in AX and 250 East): Kyle Peters will be returning from a near career-ending neck injury. Right now it sounds like Peters will focus solely on defending his #1 plate in Arenacross but after their season is wrapped up, we may see Kyle at a few later rounds of 250 East Coast SX.

Coty Schock (250 East): We expect Coty Shock to return to Phoenix Racing in 2024.

Departing Riders:

Jace Owen: Jace Owen will not return to Phoenix Racing in 2024.

Caden Braswell: Caden Braswell will not return to Phoenix Racing in 2024.

Staff:

Team Owner - David Eller

Team Manager - Heath Harrison

Schock's Mechanic - Dalen Vernazza

Park's Mechanic - Kris McCraken

Engine Technician - Gino Aponte

Transporter Driver - Brian "Rabbit" Swead

Monster Energy Kawasaki

NEWS:

Things to be status quo for the Monster Energy Kawasaki squad for 2024. Adam Cianciarulo has an existing contract in play for the new season and we believe Jason Anderson will return on a new contract as his current one expires after the 2023 season. What about rumors of Dylan Ferrandis? We don't expect them to come true as the team looks to retain Anderson and there's not the budget to go for a third top-level rider.

Returning Riders:

#9 Adam Cianciarulo: Adam Cianciarulo enters the second year of his current deal with Kawasaki.

Gear: Fox helmets, Fox goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

#21 Jason Anderson: Jason Anderson will return to the Factory Kawasaki squad on a new contract.

Gear: Airoh helmet, Scott goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Rumored Riders:

#14 Dylan Ferrandis: Kawasaki was one possible landing spot for Dylan Ferrandis in 2024, but it's sounding like that ship has sailed with the team choosing to stick with Jason Anderson and not having the budget/man-power to run a third top-level rider.

Staff:

Team Manager - Dan Fahie

Adam Cianciarulo's Crew Chief - Oscar Wirdeman

Adam Cianciarulo's Mechanic - Justin Shantie

Jason Anderson's Crew Chief - Theo Lockwood

Jason Anderson's Mechanic - Jason "Rango" Montoya

Parts and Testing Coordinator - Kurt Rood

Transport Driver - Brian "BigB" Barnhart

Test Mechanic: Brian Kranz

Test Rider - Broc Tickle

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

NEWS:

Mitch Payton's legendary team has some movement going into 2024. Three returning riders, one incoming, two departing, and another maybe. Read below for more details on the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad.

Team gear: Bell helmets, Scott goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

Incoming Riders:

Levi Kitchen: Pro Circuit's big signing for 2024, as they beat out both Red Bull KTM and Triumph Racing for Levi Kitchen's services. Kitchen joins the team on a two-year deal and we've heard unlike the other riders on the team, he may have the freedom to ride and train outside of California. The Dogpound in Florida, possibly?

Returning Riders:

Austin Forkner: With recent rule changes, Austin Forkner is no longer on the bubble to be bumped out of the 250 class. He has been retained for the 2024 season at Pro Circuit. He has also changed his program up quite a bit, parting ways with long-time coach Robby Reynard, and now linking up with Ryan Hughes for on-the-bike coaching, along with Charles Dao handling his fitness and off-the-bike work.

Seth Hammaker: Hammaker begins the second year of his current two-year deal in 2024. Meaning 2024 is a contract year for Seth Hammaker.

Cameron McAdoo: McAdoo begins the second year of his current two-year deal in 2024. Meaning 2024 is a contract year for Cameron McAdoo.

Rumored Riders:

Maximus Vohland: Pro Circuit is one of a couple of places that Maximus Vohland could land for 2024 and at the moment it seems to be the team he has the strongest link to.

Carson Mumford: Carson Mumford remains on a Pro Circuit bike for practice and training through the 2023 Pro Motocross season but this doesn't reflect a deal for 2024. He currently doesn't have a contract with the team for the next season and if Vohland lands the spot, we don't see room for Mumford.

Departing Riders:

Jett Reynolds: Jett Reynolds will not continue on with Pro Circuit in 2024. As of now, he doesn't have a home for 2024.

Ryder DiFrancesco: Ryder DiFrancesco will not continue on with Pro Circuit in 2024. Reference TLD GasGas.

Staff:

Team Manager - Mitch Payton

Crew Chief - Ian Southwell

R&D - Ryan Cox

Austin Forkner's Mechanic - Tony Archer

Seth Hammaker's Mechanic - Jacob Martin

Cameron McAdoo's Mechanic - Derek Dwyer

Levi Kitchen's Mechanic - ?

Showa Suspension Technician - Dave Cruz (replaced Adrian Bernal halfway through the 2023 Pro Motocross series)

Pro Circuit Suspension R&D - Luke Boyk

Team Transporter Driver - James "Jimmy Jack" Shofner

Rockstar Husqvarna Factory Racing

NEWS:

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team will see a lot of returning faces and possibly one change-up on the 250 side of things. There was also speculation if Rockstar Energy would continue with the team after 2023, as their contract was coming to an end. While not 100% confirmed, it's looking very likely that Rockstar Energy will renew with Factory Husqvarna on a multi-year deal for 2024 and beyond.

Returning Riders:

#27 Malcolm Stewart (450 SX and MX): Stewart will begin 2024 on a new two-year contract.

Gear: Shoei helmets, Scott goggles, Seven gear (DUH), and Gaerne boots

#28 Christian Craig (450 SX and MX): Craig enters the second year of his two-year deal with Husqvarna.

Gear: Fox helmets, Fox goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

#24 RJ Hampshire (250 SX and MX): RJ started 2023 on a one-year contract now he has a new two-year deal with options beyond 2025.

Gear: It is rumored that the Husky 250 team will be allowed to do their own deals in 2024.

Casey Cochran (Amateur to Pro): Cochran begins his second year with the team as he moves to the A class. We believe you'll see Casey participate in SX Futures with some level of pro involvement afterward. Select Pro Motocross races? The full season? We will see...

Rumored Riders:

Maximus Vohland: If the Austrian trio deems they would like to retain Maximus Vohland, a possible swap to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna has been mentioned a few times. However, it's not as likely as other options. Reference Pro Circuit and Star Racing.

Jalek Swoll: While we're fairly certain that Jalek Swoll is locked in at Triumph, there is whispers about him potentially staying at Husqvarna. Reference Triumph.

Talon Hawkins: Hawkins was moved to pro full-time for the season in 2023 at the last minute due to injuries to Jalek Swoll. The team has failed to sign other top prospects and if things continue that way, it wouldn't be out of the question for Talon Hawkins to receive a year extension to his deal.

Jo Shimoda: Shimoda was approached by the team for 2024 but ultimately signed for Team Honda HRC. Reference Honda.

Staff:

Team Manager - Nate Ramsey

Team Coordinator - Sean Murphy

Crew Chief - Tony Hall

Test Mechanic - Chris Loredo

Christian Craig's Mechanic - Jared Warrik

Stewart's Mechanic - Tyler Thomas

Hampshire's Mechanic - Anthony Amos

450 Suspension Technician - Adrain Bernal (replaces Todd Brown, who has moved on from WP and is working for BarX to round out 2023)

250 Suspension Technician - ? (Prior 250 suspension technician, Craig Monty, is no longer with the team)

Technical Transporter Driver - John Addison

Hospitality Transporter Driver - Paul Delaurier

Factory Red Bull KTM

NEWS:

The Red Bull KTM team is having a few major changes for 2024. Cooper Webb has departed the team, and KTM snatches Chase Sexton away from Team Honda HRC. Maximus Vohland is likely out, and a rookie is incoming, along with long-time lead mechanic (Carlos Rivera) moving to a crew chief role.

Incoming Riders:

Julian Beaumer (250 SX and MX): We fully expect Julian Beaumer to make his pro debut with the Red Bull KTM squad in 2024 and replace Maximus Vohland. JuJu is under the guidance of Davi Millsaps as he prepares for 2024.

Gear: Alpinestars helmet, Scott goggles, O'Neal gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Returning Riders:

#7 Aaron Plessinger (450 SX and MX): Aaron Plessinger begins a new one-year extension with Red Bull KTM for 2024.

Gear: Alpinestars helmet, 100% goggles, Thor gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#25 Marvin Musquin (450 SX Only): We suspect that Marvin Musquin will give it one more go for Supercross but this isn't confirmed.

Gear: Airoh helmet, 100% goggles, O'Neal gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Tom Vialle (250 SX and MX): The two-time MX2 World Champion will begin the second year of his two-year deal in 2024.

Gear: Airoh Helmets, 100% Goggles, Thor Gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Departing Riders:

#2 Cooper Webb: Cooper Webb departs Red Bull KTM mid-way through Pro Motocross in 2023. Reference Star Racing.

#34 Maximus Vohland: We don't expect Maximus Vohland to continue with Red Bull KTM in 2024. Reference Pro Circuit and Husqvarna.

Staff:

Team Manager - Ian Harrison

Team Coordinator - Frankie Latham

Crew Chief - Carlos Rivera (Moved to this position for Pro Motocross in 2023)

Chase Sexton's Mechanic - (This spot isn't confirmed, however, we wouldn't be surprised to see Brandon Zimmerman follow Chase to KTM)

Aaron Plessinger's Mechanic - Jade Dungey

Tom Vialle's Mechanic - Richard "Pedro" Sterling

Marvin Musquin's Mechanic - Kyle Defoe

Julian Beaumer's Mechanic - ?

Race Transporter Driver - Cory Flewellen

Hospitality Transporter Driver - Pat Muras

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Team: The Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team has some big decisions to make this off-season with the 450 team but their 250 squad is pretty much locked in. Cooper Webb is returning, Dylan Ferrandis is out, and we're awaiting official news on Eli Tomac. Another rumor is the team will not be in 100% goggles in 2024, but will instead be in Alpinestars goggles.

Gear for all 250 riders: Alpinestars helmets, Alpinestars goggles, Thor gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders

#2 Cooper Webb (450 SX and MX): Returning to the team that gave him his shot as a pro, Cooper Webb will likely be on a two-year deal with a similar look as his KTM tenure...minus red Bull and adding Monster Energy. We've also heard he will switch from 100% to Scott goggles. When will we see Cooper Webb and his #2 back aboard a Yamaha? We suspect it'll happen for the 2023 SuperMotocross races, ahead of the 2024 season. Mechanic? It'll either be Josh Ellingson or Adam Campbell. Campbell if we're the betting kind.

Returning Riders

#38 Haiden Deegan: 2024 will mark the second year on a contract that takes Haiden Deegan through at least 2025 with the Star 250 squad (with an option for 2026).

Nate Thrasher: For the fourth season, Nate Thrasher will be racing with Star.

Stilez Robertson: 2024 will mark the second year of a two-year deal for Stilez Robertson.

Jordan Smith: 2024 will mark the second year of a two-year deal for Jordan Smith.

Daxton Bennick: After going to Star Racing on a hand shake agreement for SX Futures in 2023, Daxton Bennick has been rewarded with a two-year deal taking him into 2024 and 2025 with the team.

Guillem Farres: The Spanish surprise! Guillem Farres was on a one-year contract in 2023 and according to the team, they plan to retain his services for 2024.

Nick Romano: Last we asked, Nick Romano doesn't have a contract for 2024 but it seems the team intends to keep him for the future.

Rumored Riders:

#3 Eli Tomac (450 SX Only? or 450MX?): Yes, we have Eli Tomac listed here. Nothing is confirmed yet but multiple sources indicate a potential two-year deal in the works. One year guaranteed and one year option? Supercross only? Who knows for sure but we're crossing our fingers that this all happens.

Gear: Bell helmets, Oakley goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#32 Justin Cooper (450 SX Maybe? | 250 MX?): Yes, it's a little odd to have Justin Cooper under the rumored line. We're not 100% sure how to label his situation. We're not sure if it'll be a 450 indoor deal and 250 outdoor? 450 full-time? This probably depends on the final Eli Tomac decision.

Maximus Vohland (250 SX and MX): There's still some suggestion that Maximus Vohland is in discussions with Star Racing but we think at this point it's very, very unlikely this goes through. Reference Pro Circuit.

Departing Riders:

#14 Dylan Ferrandis: After multiple championships with Star Racing, Dylan Ferrandis and the team will part ways at the end of 2023. There is no solid source for 2024 and retirement is possible.

Levi Kitchen: Levi Kitchen departs the team he turned pro with, Star Racing. Reference Pro Circuit.

Staff:

Owner of Star Racing 250 - Bobby Reagan

Co-Owner of Star Racing 250 and Team Principal of Star 450 - Brad Hoffman

450 Team Manager - Jeremy Coker

250 Team Manager - Jensen Hendler

450 Engine Technician - Brian Calma

250 Engine Technician - Trevor Carmichael

250 Engine Technician - Georgie Frye

450 Suspension Technician - Ricky Gilmour

250 Suspension Technician - Jake Price (Replaces Drew Hopkins, who departed from the team early into 2023 outdoors)

Tomac's Mechanic - Josh "Jelly" Ellingson

Webb's Mechanic - Alex Cambell

Robertson's Mechanic - Colin Burgh

Cooper's Mechanic - ? (Daniel Castloo departed the team mid-way through the 2023 Nationals)

Farres' Mechanic - Mikey Germain

Romano's Mechanic - Hunter Layton

Thrasher's Mechanic - Christian Kauffman

Smith's Mechanic - Justin Hopson

Deegan's Mechanic - Brent Duffe

450 Transporter Driver - Ken Stultz

250 Transporter Driver - "Big John" Shelburne

Triumph Racing (Monster Energy Triumph Racing?)

NEWS:

Triumph Racing is something we're all waiting to see fully confirmed. The rider lineup seems to be pretty well known but not official, and there are some decent rumors out there about the look of the team including head-to-toe Alpinestars and potentially being sponsored by Monster Energy.

Team Gear: Alpinestars helmet, Alpinestars goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Rumored Riders:

Jalek Swoll: Strongly linked to Triumph, it sounds likely that Jalek Swoll will reunite with Bobby Hewitt and other staff.

Michael Mosiman: Strongly linked to Triumph, it sounds likely that Michael Mosiman will reunite with Bobby Hewitt and other staff.

Evan Ferry: Strongly linked to Triumph, it sounds likely that Evan Ferry will reunite with Bobby Hewitt and other staff. (Yes, all three of these riders were riding for Bobby Hewitt when he ran Husqvarna Factory Racing)

Staff:

Team Principal - Bobby Hewitt

Team Manager - Steve Westfall

Chassis R&D - Dave Arnold

Engine R&D - Dudley Cramond

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing

NEWS:

The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas team has one continuing rider, one re-upped, and an incoming rider as well. After early off-season rumors of going with two 450 riders and one 250, the team has stuck with their more traditional layout with one 450 rider and two 250 riders.

Gear for all team riders: Troy Lee Designs helmets, Oakley goggles, Troy Lee Designs gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders:

Ryder DiFrancesco: The long-time Kawasaki racer, Ryder DiFrancesco, will join the TLD squad for 2024 and 2025.

Returning Riders:

#51 Justin Barcia: BamBam is back and has a new two-year contract in hand. Justin Barcia remains the team's sole 450 rider in 2024 and will be with the team through 2025.

Pierce Brown: 2024 will mark the second and final year of Pierce Brown's current agreement with the team.

Departing Riders:

Michael Mosiman: Michael Mosiman departs the TLD squad after 2023. Reference Triumph Racing.

Staff:

Team Manager - Max Lee

Crew Chief - Olly Stone

Justin Barcia's Mechanic - Cody Champagne

Ryder DiFrancesco's Mechanic - ?

Pierce Brown's Mechanic - Jake Isaac

Engine Technician - Jay Burgess

Suspension Technician - Hunter Falk

Transport Driver - ?

HEP Racing

NEWS:

The HEP team could face an interesting off-season, as they're one of a couple of teams that are rumored to be in discussions with other OEMs. The most likely avenue if they were to leave Suzuki would be Kawasaki. This was also a strong rumor last year but seemed to drift too far into off-season to really lead anywhere.

Returning Riders:

#94 Ken Roczen: Technically speaking, Roczen only has a one-year contract at HEP that is ending in 2023 but as of now, there's no doubt in our mind he will return to the team...but first they have to figure out what brand they're riding, suspension in use, and a few other items.

#11 Kyle Chisholm: Chisholm enters his second year back at HEP, part of a multi-year deal for racing and bike development. We expect Chiz to race US Supercross, select Nationals, and WSX in 2023.

Rumored Riders:

#14 Dylan Ferrandis: The HEP squad is one of a few teams that Dylan Ferrandis has been suggested to be speaking to. However, the latest rumors point towards this deal going no further.

Marshal Weltin: We wouldn't be surprised to see Marshal Weltin return in some shape of form in 2024.

Cullin Park: Currently, Cullin Park is racing for the team in WSX and while we have him listed with Phoenix Racing for 2024, we also wouldn't be shocked to see the HEP team make a run at keeping him.

Departing Riders:

Dilan Schwartz: Dilan Schwartz departed the team mid-year for BarX and won't return for 2024.

Staff:

Team Owner - Dustin Pipes

Co-Team Owner - Aaron Pipes

Team Manager - Larry Brooks

Ken Roczen's Mechanic - Travis Soules

Suspension Technician - Matt Andruk (joined the team mid-way through 2023 Supercross season to replace Dave Cruz)

Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha Racing

NEWS:

ClubMX is an interesting position going into 2024, they already have almost their entire team locked in rider-wise but their OEM deal is currently up in the air. The team could continue with Yamaha but there is talk of a serious offer from KTM. The KTM deal is rumored to include things such as a dealership and WP service center on the facilities' property, factory engines, and more.

Team gear: FXR/6D helmets, Factory Ride goggles, FXR gear, and Gaerne boots.

Returning Riders:

#6 Jeremy Martin (450 Only?): Right before his injury, Jeremy Martin signed a three-year extension with the team which has yet to be announced. We've heard rumors of Jeremy finally making the move to the 450? We'll have to see.

Garrett Marchbanks (250 SX / 450 MX): After racing the Pro Motocross season on a 450, it sounds like we'll see a split schedule for Garrett Marchbanks again next year. 250 indoors and 450 outdoors. For 2024, he's entering the second year of a two-year deal.

Enzo Lopes (250 SX and WSX): Yup, no Pro Motocross in 2024 for Enzo Lopes, as he continues with the team for AMA Supercross and FIM WSX.

Phil Nicoletti (250 and 450 MX): It's pretty much a guarantee that Phil Nicoletti will return for 2024 with the team.

Rumored Riders:

Preston Kilroy: Starting Pro Motocross as a fill-in, Preston Kilroy could continue with the team in 2024.

Staff:

Owner - Brandon Haas

Co-Owner - Scott Jeffery

Team Manager - Mike Bonacci

Crew Chief - Greg Chidgey

Engineer - Lucas Joyner

Mechanic - Cameron Callaghan

Mechanic - Tyler Morgan

Mechanic - Jason McCarty

Mechanic - Greg Chidgey

Rick Ware Racing

NEWS:

It sounds fairly likely that Rick Ware Racing will set up a US Supercross-only team in 2024 to help support multiple of their WSX riders.

Rumored Riders:

#12 Shane McElrath: Currently defending his SX2 WSX title for RWR, the team would like to support him race in 2024.

#17 Joey Savatgy: After racing around half the 2023 AMA Supercross season with some support from RWR, Joey Savatgy is the obvious choice for the team in 2024.

Liqui Moly Beta Racing

NEWS:

Beta Racing is finally making their US Supercross debut with their new 450 motocross bike. Liqui Moly will be the title sponsor

Incoming Riders:

Benny Bloss (450 SX Only): Beta has named Benny Bloss as their first US Supercross factory rider. He will have a teammate that has yet to be named.

Gear: Arai helmets, Oakley goggles, FXR gear, and Alpinestars boots

Staff:

Carlen Gardner - Team Manager