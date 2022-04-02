- Bike Checks
Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!
In this episode, Ping covers the difference between cable and hydraulic clutches, why tuff blocks are not used on practice tracks, and whether or not lapped riders should be removed from a race.
Do you have burning questions that need answering?
We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.
boaz
2/4/2022 4:13 PM
Joey_Bridges
2/4/2022 2:47 PM
If they're out there just circulating the track, not actively battling for a position, then out you go once the leader laps you.
And in all reality there should be a way to get them off one or two turns before they get lapped, and potentially spode out in front of leader.
Fine line to draw though.