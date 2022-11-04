Toggle

SPOTTED! 2023 Husqvarna TC 125 With New Fuel Injection 1

Take a look at what is most likely the next generation of EFI two strokes from KTM, Husqvarna, and eventually GASGAS.

Klinger
4/11/2022 11:05 PM

Rumor has it that the KTM group (KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS) will have all new two-strokes for 2023. The biggest change that was hinted at is a move away from TPI (transfer port injection) where the fuel injectors are on each side of the cylinder heading into the transfer ports, the oil is injected in the crank case and the throttle body just modulates air. While the TPI system has its benefits on paper (never having to adjust jetting for elevation or weather changes, not having to premix, greater fuel economy, less oil usage) there have been real world problems from the beginning. Poor mapping, not running clean, having a bit of a hesitation, lacking a hit of power, and just being down on HP in general to names some of the specifics. 

TPI up until this point has been only on XC and Enduro models from each brand yet from these photos, that seems to be all about to change. The bike we are looking at is the Husqvarna TC 125 of Max Ernecker in the EMX125 class. 

Photos by JP Acevedo

One of the major new systems on this bike is the electronic power valve. On the current TPI bikes, the electronics couldn't control the mechanical power valve, but this system is obviously all linked up.

Here is a look at the Kein throttle body. Again, this will have gas and air like a four-stroke. We are not sure if the oil is premixed or if there is a tank under the seat and an oil injection system. On the TPI bikes, the oil tank was in the down tube of the frame and the filler cap was directly bellow the triple clamps.

Obviously, this bike has the newest frame and body work we see on SX and MXGP race team bikes. But you can also see no back up kickstarter, showing confidence in their estart design and a completely new engine. The black thing in the front would most likely be the starter.

Same new plastics, seat, frame, and swingarm as the four-strokes.

We see the latest gen WP shock that doesn't require a socket or screwdriver to change clicker settings.

New exhaust.

No oil tank fill cap up on the frame.

This will be the first estart motos bike from the Austrian group.

It also looks like their will be different maps, but no traction control.

We see the latest tank and seat. You can also see it uses a 'four-stroke' style throttle with two cables.

It is most likely that this machine will be what we see in 2023 in both 125 and 250 form but we can be certain. With Covid delays and supply issues, these new FI two-strokes might be further away than we hoped. Stay tuned to Vital MX for any breaking new-model news. 

