What was your take on this year's Daytona track? Apparently, Cooksey wasn't a fan.
With the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross series being the most exciting series in recent memory, I anticipated Daytona and the different challenges this race brings. We all know the different soils at Daytona are soft and easily broken down. For this reason, the track layout should be different than traditional Supercross. Typically, Daytona is more of an outdoor motocross and Supercross hybrid. This year, the Daytona track was a mix of Supercross and Straight Rhythm which created “Deathcross” as Phil Nicoletti might say, and here’s why.
The start was extremely dangerous, a high-speed sweeper followed by man-made chop that led into a sandpit turn. Riders who got to the sandpit first covered their competition in roost, leaving them temporarily blinded. In the 250 main event multiple riders stopped and cut the course to avoid the sand after the start. Every race riders in the back of the pack fell, similar to the giant lime-infused puddle at San Diego. Unlike San Diego this was by design. I don’t think beach sand belongs on a Supercross track, but I will make an exception for Daytona. All I ask is common sense when deciding where to place it. Also, can we please have a sweeping 180-degree first turn? 90-degree(ish) turns consistently produce violent pile-ups, like the one in the 250 LCQ that brought out the red flag.
The Daytona track featured a “Straight Rhythm” section where the whoops had a big run in with riders entering at close to 50mph. This nasty whoop section led right into a giant wall jump. Rutted whoops have a tendency to tear feet off the pegs, making it hard to get to the rear brake. Staring at the giant wall jump face while going 50mph with your feet off the pegs is not ideal. A few riders lawn-darted into the wall. Hopefully they’re alright.
Daytona featured the first “quint” or “quintuple” jump. I’ve seen quads and other various monster jumps, but this looked extremely dangerous. Unfortunately for the riders, Ricky Carmichael loves putting a rhythm section at the end of high-speed straightaway. Remember the 2017 MEC in Las Vegas? Justin Bogle and Tim Gaiser had their horrific accident in the high-speed rhythm section coming into the stadium. The crash changed both their careers. At that point, Bogle was coming off a successful outdoor series and was considered a Supercross contender. He has yet to regain that form and Gaiser has not attempted a Supercross since that fateful day.
Tricky rhythm sections with a “quint” do not belong at the end of a straightaway, the bikes are too fast and riders are forced to launch giant gaps. Aaron Plessinger fell victim at Daytona suffering a broken heel. I wish him the best, but everyone I know who has broken their heel never walks the same again. The heel is hollow and has a tendency to shatter, but hopefully Plessinger has a better outcome than others with this injury.
Quite possibly the dumbest obstacle ever placed on a Supercross track is “moguls.” Moguls are what someone who doesn’t race motorcycles assumes would be a good obstacle. Those of us who ride know that after a few trips through them they become one-lined. Why subject the world’s best Supercross racers to this ridiculous obstacle? This promoted singletrack racing and I was disappointed every time I saw a passing attempt thwarted because of the obstacle.
I usually love the Daytona Supercross, it’s a nice change of pace during the season. I think there are some glaring safety issues that were ignored when designing this track. Ricky Carmichael is the best rider to ever throw a leg over a motocross bike, but maybe having a rider of his skill level designing the track is the problem. With his riding ability he might not realize how dangerous it is for riders with less talent. Someone like Trey Canard, who has the credentials, but also gives extensive thought to rider safety might be a better option.
Keeping the stars racing week in and week out should be the priority. The NFL understands this and has implemented rules to protect their star quarterbacks. Don’t think for a minute they did this out of the kindness of their hearts, the NFL did this to protect the on-field product. Without stars, ratings and ticket sales suffer. If we had lost Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin or Ken Roczen, how much money would the series lose? For everyone’s sake can safety please be a higher priority?
Chris Cooksey is life-long motocross enthusiast, racing professionally in arenacross, motocross and supermoto. Chris obtained his degree from Arizona State, majoring in business and communications. After college Chris immersed himself in the business and social media aspects of the industry. Chris enjoys sharing his opinions. Sit back and enjoy the view from his perspective.
B00tySweat33
3/12/2019 5:48 PM
I agree with the start and the moguls. The start was really dangerous and the moguls were worthless. I think the riders have to take the responsibility for the “quint” though. I understand as a racer that you’re going to do everything you can to win. However, it’s a long season, and riders can weigh the benefits of doing that jump and risking injury on their own. I think those things should be part of the challenges riders face in order to win a title. I was at the race as well and every time they hit that thing it blew my mind. I’m all about keeping riders healthy though. Thanks for all the stuff you guys do to keep me engaged in between the races!
cdm806
3/12/2019 5:48 PM
The track was the same for everyone. Like it or lump it. If you have a problem with the track that was designed by the best rider to ever cross the gate, then take it up with him. Don't be a bitch and try to pretend that your little article will actually do anything other than make you look silly.
B00tySweat33
3/12/2019 5:52 PM
You can’t argue that those kinds of starts always seem to breed injury.
cdm806
3/12/2019 5:56 PM
The best in the business, in both classes, got through the starts ok. The only issue happened in the race where the entire gate should have reconsidered wasting their money on their entry fee.
HusqFan3
3/12/2019 7:15 PM
Holy #%^* man, honest question, did your parents not give you enough hugs as a kid? Why such negativity and vitriol? “Pretend that your little article will actually do anything about it?” Is my internet messed up or did i miss the part where he was asking for volunteers to march on Feld headquarters and demand change? 1) It’s called an opinion piece. You don’t have to agree with it. Personally i didn’t think the track was all that bad but since I’m not a resident of Germany in the 1930’s i happen to value other’s opinions, even those i might disagree with. That’s especially true if they encourage intelligent dialogue on important issues. e.g. rider safety. 2) Classic example of assuming because someone is brilliant in one discipline they must be in another separate but related discipline. By your logic every hall of fame baseball/basketball/football player must be genius at designing plays and/or coaching. Only history tells us the exact opposite is true. For all i know RC might be the greatest track designer who ever lived but IF that’s the case, odds are it has little to nothing to do with his riding ability.
yz133rider
3/12/2019 5:18 PM
Agreed. The deep sand corner was great for passing but didnt have to be placed directly after the start. That sand corner and the tampa sand section were both amazing and led to different line choices and a lot of time being made up or gained, both with little chance for a career altering/ending injury. More obstacles like that and more time on the fucking ground is what sx and mx needs.
Rbobie
3/12/2019 3:09 PM
Is this Cooksey bloke for
real? I bet you’re the type of guy who demands your kids receive a participation trophy for anything they’re not good at. Every rider has the option to not ride the track if they choose. “The bikes are too fast”?? Hand in your resignation and go write a blog for Tour De France then if motorcycles scare you.
HusqFan3
3/12/2019 4:27 PM
I’m sorry this is just plain idiotic. They may have an option in theory but not in practice. $1,000 says you could put a ring of fire jump on the track and you’ll still have 22 riders at the gate. Why? Because they’re all chasing championships, securing future rides, or simply a paycheck to get to the next race. As if KRoc or ET can just say, “you know what, this track is stupid dangerous, I’m just going to take the weekend off.” Just because they’re willing to lineup doesn’t justify going to the extreme with track design. If you know anything about MX/SX, you know the probability of serious injury at some point in your career is somewhere between 98-100%. I like seeing pros challenged just as much as the next guy but i also like to see them lineup at the gate.
Appreciate the good read as always, Cooksey.
Chris_Cooksey
3/12/2019 4:39 PM
Wow, I know you are insulting me but when you use the word “bloke” I can’t help but giggle. Thanks for reading.
701USMC
3/12/2019 2:48 PM
Deathcross in Daytona and dirts to soft in Atlanta, holy smokes. This seems minor in comparison to the shitty muddy conditions that are inevitable at all these open air stadiums but yet the fans get stuck watching multiple slop fest SX races. Nobody told those riders the had to hit the “quint” and have you ever thought maybe that ending up being do able wasn’t even contemplated. Honestly I’d rather see racers have to be creative to make a pass or let the peaches drop to hit a massive jump to demoralize the competition. Much better than slop fest SX.
Squid Williams
3/12/2019 2:32 PM
As a fan, I loved the big rhythm sections. Watching those guys launch the "quint" was mesmerizing, like watching the flames of a campfire. I understand protecting the product though, would love to get a riders perspective about that.
Chris - do you know if they design all the tracks prior to the season or if they are designed a couple of weeks out from the event?
Chris_Cooksey
3/12/2019 4:42 PM
I believe they are all designed months in advance, not sure if Daytona is included in that. I love watching the “quint” too but it’s a guilty pleasure.
Squid Williams
3/12/2019 5:39 PM
I wonder how active they are about tweaking track designs based on feedback from the tracks that have been raced already. I would think that being proactive about listening to riders, fans, and teams would make the tracks later in the year a lot better. And in turn making a lot of people happy too!
#76
3/12/2019 2:14 PM
Daniel had a point blank go at Ricky about the track on T.V..... He just laughed it off and said "Get in line bud"... Did he mean that there was others who had said to him it's bad?.
peltier626
3/12/2019 1:20 PM
Great obversations and don't forget 450 cubic centimeters too. Mcelrath proved the point well.