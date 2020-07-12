2020 12 Days of MXMas: Risk Racing

It's that time of year. Let's dive into the 12 Days of MXmas. What? You don't know how this works? We can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these featured items to one of the Vital MX members on the Nice List.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.

If you want a really clean, no-fuss way to transport your bike without tie-downs, and also want to take a bunch of pressure off your fork seals, look no further than Risk Racing's Lock-N-Load Pro ($279.99). Whether you're mounting your bikes in a truck, trailer, or van, the quick ratchet system clamps down on your bike's footpegs and holds it securely, with no other floor anchors or wheel chocks required. Once the low-profile mounting plate is installed, the upright struts can be quickly removed, so you maintain maximum payload.

The Risk Racing Lock-N-Load comes in two sizes; a Full-Size model to hold bikes from 85cc and up (with a max weight limit of 315 lbs.), and the Mini Pro, good for 50 cc Jr. to 110 cc Trail bikes (with a max. weight of 200 lbs.)

Are you ready to order? Visit www.riskracing.com

For those of you looking for a chance to gift yourself, be sure to leave a comment below.



