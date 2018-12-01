+ Add Your Bike
Vital MX member wolfy0067
General Info
Model Year 1989
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size Other
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Oury
Clutch Lever MSR
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter MSR
Exhaust Other
Clutch Other
Piston Other
Engine Mods Other
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Other
4 comments

  • faster48

    1/13/2018 5:48 AM

    I raced this bike in ACR this summer. Its stupid fast! Thanks Dave!

  • NorCal 50+

    1/12/2018 9:33 PM

    YES!

  • GeorgiePorgie

    1/12/2018 6:37 PM

    Wwwooowwwwwwwwwwwwww. I’m in love.

  • Thomas_Egger

    9/25/2015 10:31 PM

    wow what a great job!!! such a beautiful bike! congrats!

