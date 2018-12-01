- 2
- 1,384
- 0
- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
1 of 2511
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1989
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|Other
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Oury
|Clutch Lever
|MSR
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|MSR
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|Other
faster48
1/13/2018 5:48 AM
I raced this bike in ACR this summer. Its stupid fast! Thanks Dave!
NorCal 50+
1/12/2018 9:33 PM
YES!
GeorgiePorgie
1/12/2018 6:37 PM
Wwwooowwwwwwwwwwwwww. I’m in love.
Thomas_Egger
9/25/2015 10:31 PM
wow what a great job!!! such a beautiful bike! congrats!