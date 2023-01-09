Suzuki RM250 2008 - Foxhill VMXdN 2023 Build

Here is my 2008 Suzuki RM250, which I built up for Ben Gillett to race in the Evo Ultra class (03-08) at the 2023 Foxhill VMXdN 26/27.8.23.

This is a low hour bike, completely stripped and freshened up. Bearings replaced where necessary.

Brand new rear Excel Yellow Rim laced to a burnt bronze coated OEM hub. 2C/Saxxas front wheel from an RMZ.

KYB 48mm Kit fork with Pro Circuit 22mm Offset clamps up front. OEM Shock. Tuned by Technical Solution UK.

Fitted a 2022 YZ250 Complete front brake system as it has a lot more power than stock and was prefered by the rider.

VHM head, advanced ignition, 51T rear sprocket, Esso Supreme 98 Fuel mixed at 40:1 Putoline MX9

Brand new plastic and graphic kit by Jack Drogan / Merge Decals UK. Based on the 2004 RM250 ridden in the US Open by Ricky Carmichael, before Mikita came on as title sponsor, then tweaked using my personal sponsor logos and Ben's name and number.

All bolts except linkage are Ti. Rad Scoop, mud flap and engine mount bolts are factory Suzuki

The bike finished 6th O/A in a stacked class.

See youtube links below for Race 3 & 4 of the event!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_KfEw3KNnk&t=376s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0_C7SRPyek&t=51s