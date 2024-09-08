Boyesen Boyesen

2003 RM 125 dream race build 1

chazhowson
8/9/2024 6:05am
2003
2003
Suzuki
Suzuki
RM
RM
125
125
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Graphics
Other
RMC co
Plastic
Acerbis
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Windham/CR gold
Grips
Pro Taper
Pillow tops
Clutch Lever
ARC
RC-8
Brake Lever
ARC
Seat
Other
Factory
Footpegs
Other
AS3 Stainless
Shifter
Other
As3
Exhaust
FMF
Fatty/Shorty
Clutch
Hinson
Piston
Other
Wossner
Air Filter
Twin Air
Fork
Showa
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Springs / gold valves
Tires
Dunlop
33/53
Rims
Excel
Hubs
Other
Factory/Cerakote
Sprockets
Other
Dirt tricks
Chain
RK
Brakes
Nissin
Galfer front over size rotor kit/braking rear disk
Brake Pads
Braking
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Millennium technologies cylinder and head overhaul with Wossner piston and V force reeds. Full Trans rebuild as well. All suspension parts Cerakoted burnt bronze as well as the hubs. Laced to gold Excel wheels and wrapped in fresh Dunnys. SKDA seat cover, Dytek RD carbon pipe hangers and case saver. Boyessen engine covers. Stock TMX38 with JD jet kit. 196psi ccompression and running VP C12 wwith amsoil dominator @40:1. CRF rear master brake conversion using a Pryme MX clevis.

