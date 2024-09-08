Millennium technologies cylinder and head overhaul with Wossner piston and V force reeds. Full Trans rebuild as well. All suspension parts Cerakoted burnt bronze as well as the hubs. Laced to gold Excel wheels and wrapped in fresh Dunnys. SKDA seat cover, Dytek RD carbon pipe hangers and case saver. Boyessen engine covers. Stock TMX38 with JD jet kit. 196psi ccompression and running VP C12 wwith amsoil dominator @40:1. CRF rear master brake conversion using a Pryme MX clevis.