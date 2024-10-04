Crf450x 1
Bike of the Day 4/10/24
Additional Info
2006
2006
Honda
Honda
CRF
CRF
450
450
4-Stroke
4-Stroke
Other
Renthal
Pro Taper
Pro Circuit
Other
ProX
Other
Other
Twin Air
Other
Showa
Showa
Metzler
6 days extreme
Excel
Other
Other
Nissin
EBC
EBC
Motul
