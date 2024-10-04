Boyesen Boyesen

Crf450x 1

2 of 4456
(2 people)
Owen199
4/10/2024 6:24am
Bike of the Day 4/10/24
Bike of the Day 4/10/24
20221118 200556.jpg?VersionId=FEoGB2boKSug6JgwEE9xEQO4
20220403 104912
20220403 120217
20220109 190652
Bike of the Day 4/10/24
Bike of the Day 4/10/24
Bike of the Day 4/10/24 20221118 200556 20220403 104912.jpg?VersionId=wN.l8QCi6Vigd2ot3MWefqMK.nqm 20220403 120217 20220109 190652
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2006
Model Year:
2006
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CRF
Model:
CRF
Engine Size
450
Engine Size:
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
Graphics: Other
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Pro Taper
Grips: Pro Taper
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Exhaust: Pro Circuit
Clutch
Other
Clutch: Other
Piston
ProX
Piston: ProX
Cam
Other
Cam: Other
Ignition
Other
Ignition: Other
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Engine Mods
Other
Engine Mods: Other
Fork
Showa
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Showa
Rear Shock: Showa
Tires
Metzler
6 days extreme
Tires: Metzler 6 days extreme
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Sprockets
Other
Sprockets: Other
Chain
Other
Chain: Other
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Pads: EBC
Brake Rotors
EBC
Brake Rotors: EBC
Oils Lubes
Motul
Oils Lubes: Motul
Additional Info
Additional Info:
Owen199
4/10/2024 6:24am
2 of 4456
1 comments

View replies to: Crf450x

The Shop

See All »