2022 Gas Gas Big Bore 270

WFO Dave
4/8/2024 6:19am
Bike of the Day 4/8/24
My Project bike
General Info
Model Year
2022
Brand
Gas Gas
Model
Other
Engine Size
Other
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Berm Lords Graphics
Plastic
Other
Stock
Handlebar
Pro Taper
EVO
SX bend
Grips
Renthal
Seat
Guts
Footpegs
Raptor
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
TI
TI/Carbon
Clutch
Rekluse
Piston
Athena
Big Bore
Cam
Hot Cams
Ignition
Other
Tristan
Air Filter
Twin Air
Triple Clamps
Xtrig
Fork
WP
WP Pro Cone Valve
Rear Shock
WP
WP Pro
Tires
Dunlop
Rims
Warp 9
Hubs
Warp 9
Sprockets
Tag
Chain
Renthal
Brakes
Other
Factory KTM
Brake Pads
Braking
Brake Rotors
Other
stock
Oils Lubes
Motul
FCP TI engine mounts/bolts, ZRT throttle tube bearing, TI axles, X-Trig bar mounts, TI rotor and sprocket bolts.

TI bolts in about as many places as I could put them. P3 Carbon skid plate.
