2022 Gas Gas Big Bore 270
General Info
Parts
FCP TI engine mounts/bolts, ZRT throttle tube bearing, TI axles, X-Trig bar mounts, TI rotor and sprocket bolts.
TI bolts in about as many places as I could put them. P3 Carbon skid plate.
