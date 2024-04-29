Boyesen Boyesen

1997 Suzuki RM125 Ghostride 1

1 of 4646
(3 people)
jkiser14
12/23/2024 6:09am
Bike of the Day 12/23/24
Bike of the Day 12/23/24
inbound44155350984895430
inbound3654373298811645404
inbound1249624270407926184
inbound5509148483584187555
inbound102373401428427907
inbound5793284315956452661.jpg?VersionId=h0q54IbZUUmW5RR
Bike of the Day 12/23/24
Bike of the Day 12/23/24
Bike of the Day 12/23/24 inbound44155350984895430.jpg?VersionId=Mq inbound3654373298811645404 inbound1249624270407926184.jpg?VersionId=kvkeOyaubS3QV3Ij inbound5509148483584187555 inbound102373401428427907 inbound5793284315956452661
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
1997
Model Year:
1997
Brand
Suzuki
Brand:
Suzuki
Model
RM
Model:
RM
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Additional Info

 This is Brians own personal 97 RM125 that I restored to be his ghostride replica. 

Additional Info:

 This is Brians own personal 97 RM125 that I restored to be his ghostride replica. 
jkiser14
12/23/2024 6:09am
1 of 4646
1 comments

View replies to: 1997 Suzuki RM125 Ghostride

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »