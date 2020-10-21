2003 Honda CR250R

- 0
- 169
- 0
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
3 of 3334
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2003
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Other
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|Triple Clamps
|Ride Engineering
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Factory Connection
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Sprockets
|Sunstar
|Chain
|DID
|Brake Rotors
|Moto Stuff
|Additional Info
|Motor mods are: V-Force Reeds, with 38mm Keihin Air Striker Carb, FMF Fatty pipe and Shorty Silencer.
Teej317
10/21/2020 9:51 AM
I have an 03 as well and am looking at doing a frame up rebuild on it. Great inspiration! Three things:
1) That front end is perfect...did you have FC do the coatings? Love that Cycra disc guard.
2) Thank you for not using the Polisport restyle kit!!! Looks way better. Thinking about putting '21 CRF front fender and plate on mine
3) Did you give the old Mikuni TMX a shot or was it terrible for you?
RolyatYellek
3/29/2019 6:02 PM
mxracer106
4/30/2019 4:25 PM
Jay Moto
9/26/2018 1:02 PM
mxracer106
9/26/2018 4:44 PM