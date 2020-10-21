+ Add Your Bike
2003 Honda CR250R
Model Year 2003
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ARC
Seat Other
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust FMF
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Dunlop
Sprockets Sunstar
Chain DID
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff
Additional Info Motor mods are: V-Force Reeds, with 38mm Keihin Air Striker Carb, FMF Fatty pipe and Shorty Silencer.
