Y2k / 1992 Suzuki RM125

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2000
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|DeCal Works
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Pro Taper
|Brake Lever
|Motion Pro
|Seat
|Guts
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Other
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Factory Connection
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|JT
|Chain
|Other
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Bel-Ray
KiwiBermRailer
4/21/2022 12:38 AM
Wow! One of the nicest bikes I’ve seen on here fir a while!!
Yellow!!!!
suspensionguy
4/19/2022 10:20 PM
sandman768
4/19/2022 5:55 PM
quiknic
4/18/2022 7:48 AM