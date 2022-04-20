+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

Y2k / 1992 Suzuki RM125

Y2k / 1992 Suzuki RM125
This is a 2000 RM125 restoration project that I just cometed to look like a 1992 RM125. Here is a picture of the bike exactly how I purchased it. Check out the forks on the wrong side.
Model Year 2000
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics DeCal Works
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Brake Lever Motion Pro
Seat Guts
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Other
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets JT
Chain Other
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
4 comments
