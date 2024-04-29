Boyesen Boyesen

11/22/2024
Model Year 1978
1978
1978
Brand
Suzuki
Suzuki
Model
RM
RM
Engine Size 80
80
80
Engine Type
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Graphics
Other
3 years of searching, making parts from scratch, making new injection molds here in the home shop to complete this build

100% of the work done here in my shop!

100% of the work done here in my shop!

3 years of searching, making parts from scratch, making new injection molds here in the home shop to complete this build

100% of the work done here in my shop!
rob.boucher.547
5 months ago

Thanks,

I guess it is 98% in house

I had parts plated- most i did not use anyway, I found nos parts

during the 3 year build

did you go thru the build page for the bikes?

Broke80
5 months ago

100% done in house?? That's what I'm talking about!! I hate when you see any build that's EASILY duplicated with an order off Partzilla. Vintage bikes don't seem to hit big here, but yours does with me....love that thing!!!! I did an 84 CR 80 and it was tough getting some parts...I can only imagine for an 78 Suzy

