1978
1978
Suzuki
Suzuki
Other
Other
Other
Other
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Other
Preston Petty
Plastic: Other. Misc: Preston Petty
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Other
Vintco Rod Kit
Engine Mods: Other. Misc: Vintco Rod Kit
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Sunline
Sprockets: Sunline
Lucas
Oils Lubes: Lucas
A local guy asked to have his Dad's old bike restored so his kids (his Dad's grandkids) could ride it around the farm.   What a cool rebuild for them.

A local guy asked to have his Dad's old bike restored so his kids (his Dad's grandkids) could ride it around the farm.   What a cool rebuild for them.
shigs58
11/13/2024 6:06am
c50 KX500 CAHUILLA 9 21 19 CROP 1580309415
Zeke27G
8 hours ago

Nice restoration!! When I got into vintage racing more than 10 years ago, a buddy dug an old '78 DS185 out of his shed, through some tires and grips on it and raced the crap out of it for several years, and he did pretty damn well too!

20211014 173135
Sandberm656
15 hours ago

Thats pretty cool. While I had a 79 XR80, my buddy had a DS80. My bike handled better and had better suspension, his bike was faster. Thanks for bringing back the memory.

