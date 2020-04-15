+ Add Your Bike
Crf 250 rx 2017

Crf 250 rx 2017
Model Year 2017
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Rekluse
Piston Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Maxxis
Rims Excel
Hubs Kite
Sprockets Supersprox
Chain RK
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Castrol
