Additional Info

Started out with a really nice low hour 95. Added 12 crf250 forks and 96 cr250 rear shock, both set up by protunesuspension. Added docwob superlight 280 front and 240 rear rotors and hrc replica carriers and axle blocks. Kevlar frame guards and rear mud flap, excel rims and spokes laced to cerekoted OEM hubs. 95 mxdn graphics and seat cover, odi bars and grips, sunstar chain and sprockets. I'll be using this in select vintage races, and as a garage ornament the rest of the time.