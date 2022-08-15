+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

95 CR250 next gen racer 2

2 of 3776

Bike of the Day 8/15/2022
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1995
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Other
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Piston ProX
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Sunstar
Chain Sunstar
Brakes Other
Brake Rotors Other
Additional Info Started out with a really nice low hour 95. Added 12 crf250 forks and 96 cr250 rear shock, both set up by protunesuspension. Added docwob superlight 280 front and 240 rear rotors and hrc replica carriers and axle blocks. Kevlar frame guards and rear mud flap, excel rims and spokes laced to cerekoted OEM hubs. 95 mxdn graphics and seat cover, odi bars and grips, sunstar chain and sprockets. I'll be using this in select vintage races, and as a garage ornament the rest of the time.
2 comments
