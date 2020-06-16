2007 KX250 - Team Chevy Trucks

Additional Info

I picked this bike up for $1,500 and did a complete tear down and rebuild over the winter. I rebuilt the bottom end and brought the top end over to Matt Jory at Proven Moto. He then vapor blasted the cylinder, did some light porting, and measured and set the squish based on the modifications and fuel I planned to run. I run 50/50 C12 to non-ethanol pump gas. I also have the Lectron H Series Carb.