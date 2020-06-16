+ Add Your Bike
2007 KX250 - Team Chevy Trucks 3

2007 KX250 - Team Chevy Trucks
Model Year 2007
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other Custom Custom
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Seat Guts
Footpegs Hammerhead
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit Ti-2 Carbon Kevlar Silencer Ti-2 Carbon Kevlar Silencer
Clutch Other
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other Bare Aluminum Bare Aluminum
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Dunlop MX33 Rear MX33 Rear
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain Other
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Galfer
Oils/Lubes Maxima 32:1 32:1
Additional Info I picked this bike up for $1,500 and did a complete tear down and rebuild over the winter. I rebuilt the bottom end and brought the top end over to Matt Jory at Proven Moto. He then vapor blasted the cylinder, did some light porting, and measured and set the squish based on the modifications and fuel I planned to run. I run 50/50 C12 to non-ethanol pump gas. I also have the Lectron H Series Carb.
