2007 KX250 - Team Chevy Trucks

- 1
- 134
- 0
- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
2 of 3249
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2007
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Custom
|Custom
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Seat
|Guts
|Footpegs
|Hammerhead
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Ti-2 Carbon Kevlar Silencer
|Ti-2 Carbon Kevlar Silencer
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Bare Aluminum
|Bare Aluminum
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Dunlop
|MX33 Rear
|MX33 Rear
|Rims
|Other
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|Other
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|32:1
|32:1
|Additional Info
|I picked this bike up for $1,500 and did a complete tear down and rebuild over the winter. I rebuilt the bottom end and brought the top end over to Matt Jory at Proven Moto. He then vapor blasted the cylinder, did some light porting, and measured and set the squish based on the modifications and fuel I planned to run. I run 50/50 C12 to non-ethanol pump gas. I also have the Lectron H Series Carb.
LOOnatic
6/16/2020 7:22 PM
Man thats a really clean build.
Well done.
Tallkid634
6/16/2020 4:16 PM
Maxx MRP
6/16/2020 4:05 PM