+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

1996 splitfire kx 250

1 of 3555

Vital MX member dmp842 83749 dmp842 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/83749/avatar/c50_27C906ED_2FCD_4C3E_AB72_9953241687ED_1609556603.jpg?1609556488 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dmp842,83749/all 01/01/21 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dmp842,83749/setup 3 7
1996 splitfire kx 250
1996 splitfire kx 250 1996 splitfire kx 250 1996 splitfire kx 250 1996 splitfire kx 250 1996 splitfire kx 250 1996 splitfire kx 250
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1996
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Brake Lever Pro Taper
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter IMS
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brake Pads EBC
Additional Info Restored bike from top to bottom. My dream bike build.Built it to race vintage races. Instagram: dmp842
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest