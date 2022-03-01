1996 splitfire kx 250

- 17
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1996
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Brake Lever
|Pro Taper
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|IMS
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Additional Info
|Restored bike from top to bottom. My dream bike build.Built it to race vintage races. Instagram: dmp842