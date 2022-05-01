+ Add Your Bike
2015 KTM 500SX-K

2015 KTM 500SX-K
Model Year 2015
Brand KTM
Model SX
Engine Size 500
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Full custom kit from Aggressive Graphix I designed to look like my grandparents' dirt modifieds and sprint car from 1986-1989.
Plastic UFO '15 KTM rear fender/airbox/side plates, '17 KTM front plate/fork guards, '15 Husky shrouds; all white
Handlebar Mika Metals RC bend
Grips Renthal
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit Modified Service Honda CR500AF conversion pipe with Ti-2 Shorty for '15 KTM/Husky 250
Piston Other Bored over to next size over stock; 503cc
Ignition Other
Engine Mods Other Adam Millar 2 piece clutch cover conversion and decompression head; stock porting; Boyesen dual stage reeds
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering Ride Engineering rubber mount top clamp with stock offset
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Tires Other
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal 50 tooth rear sprocket, forget what tooth count front is but that's KX500 stock spec
Chain Other Mika Metals Factory gold chain; was running Renthal R1 but switched due to stretching every ride
Brakes Other
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Other Klotz STP premix, Royal Purple transmission
Additional Info Converted 2015 KTM 450 SX-F to 500cc 2 stroke. Motor is from a 1994 KX500 using billet cases from TSR Racing out of Australia, powder coated to match factory cast cylinder and inner clutch cover. Due to using their billet cases, it now uses a hydraulic clutch instead of cable. Conversion work and engine build all done by myself, minus clutch cover and head mods and cylinder bore and replate.
