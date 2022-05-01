2015 KTM 500SX-K

Graphics Other Full custom kit from Aggressive Graphix I designed to look like my grandparents’ dirt modifieds and sprint car from 1986-1989. Full custom kit from Aggressive Graphix I designed to look like my grandparents’ dirt modifieds and sprint car from 1986-1989.

Plastic UFO '15 KTM rear fender/airbox/side plates, '17 KTM front plate/fork guards, '15 Husky shrouds; all white

Handlebar Mika Metals RC bend RC bend

Grips Renthal

Footpegs Other

Shifter Other

Exhaust Pro Circuit Modified Service Honda CR500AF conversion pipe with Ti-2 Shorty for '15 KTM/Husky 250

Piston Other Bored over to next size over stock; 503cc

Ignition Other

Engine Mods Other Adam Millar 2 piece clutch cover conversion and decompression head; stock porting; Boyesen dual stage reeds

Triple Clamps Ride Engineering Ride Engineering rubber mount top clamp with stock offset Ride Engineering rubber mount top clamp with stock offset

Fork WP

Rear Shock WP

Tires Other

Rims Other

Hubs Other

Sprockets Renthal 50 tooth rear sprocket, forget what tooth count front is but that's KX500 stock spec

Chain Other Mika Metals Factory gold chain; was running Renthal R1 but switched due to stretching every ride

Brakes Other

Brake Pads EBC

Brake Rotors Other

Oils/Lubes Other Klotz STP premix, Royal Purple transmission