2015 KTM 500SX-K

|Graphics
|Other
|Full custom kit from Aggressive Graphix I designed to look like my grandparents’ dirt modifieds and sprint car from 1986-1989.
|Full custom kit from Aggressive Graphix I designed to look like my grandparents’ dirt modifieds and sprint car from 1986-1989.
|Plastic
|UFO
|‘15 KTM rear fender/airbox/side plates, ‘17 KTM front plate/fork guards, ‘15 Husky shrouds; all white
|‘15 KTM rear fender/airbox/side plates, ‘17 KTM front plate/fork guards, ‘15 Husky shrouds; all white
|Handlebar
|Mika Metals
|RC bend
|RC bend
|Grips
|Renthal
|
|
|Footpegs
|Other
|
|
|Shifter
|Other
|
|
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Modified Service Honda CR500AF conversion pipe with Ti-2 Shorty for ‘15 KTM/Husky 250
|Modified Service Honda CR500AF conversion pipe with Ti-2 Shorty for ‘15 KTM/Husky 250
|Piston
|Other
|Bored over to next size over stock; 503cc
|Bored over to next size over stock; 503cc
|Ignition
|Other
|
|
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Adam Millar 2 piece clutch cover conversion and decompression head; stock porting; Boyesen dual stage reeds
|Adam Millar 2 piece clutch cover conversion and decompression head; stock porting; Boyesen dual stage reeds
|Triple Clamps
|Ride Engineering
|Ride Engineering rubber mount top clamp with stock offset
|Ride Engineering rubber mount top clamp with stock offset
|Fork
|WP
|
|
|Rear Shock
|WP
|
|
|Tires
|Other
|
|
|Rims
|Other
|
|
|Hubs
|Other
|
|
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|50 tooth rear sprocket, forget what tooth count front is but that’s KX500 stock spec Renthal
|50 tooth rear sprocket, forget what tooth count front is but that’s KX500 stock spec Renthal
|Chain
|Other
|Mika Metals Factory gold chain; was running Renthal R1 but switched due to stretching every ride
|Mika Metals Factory gold chain; was running Renthal R1 but switched due to stretching every ride
|Brakes
|Other
|
|
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|
|
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|
|
|Oils/Lubes
|Other
|Klotz STP premix, Royal Purple transmission
|Klotz STP premix, Royal Purple transmission
|Additional Info
|Converted 2015 KTM 450 SX-F to 500cc 2 stroke. Motor is from a 1994 KX500 using billet cases from TSR Racing out of Australia, powder coated to match factory cast cylinder and inner clutch cover. Due to using their billet cases, it now uses a hydraulic clutch instead of cable. Conversion work and engine build all done by myself, minus clutch cover and head mods and cylinder bore and replate.