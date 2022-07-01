2021 KX450

- 18
4 of 3559
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2021
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|450
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|D.vine Designs custom, hologram finish
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Footpegs
|Ankle Savers
|Exhaust
|Bill's Pipes
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Air Filter
|Uni
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Sprockets
|Pro Taper
|Chain
|Pro Taper
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|Lots of little details on this bike aren't shown by the camera. Spent a lot of time putting this together and I'm very proud of it!
RoflCopter726
1/7/2022 1:00 PM