Boyesen

2021 KX450 1

2021 KX450
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2021
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 450
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other D.vine Designs custom, hologram finish D.vine Designs custom, hologram finish
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Footpegs Ankle Savers
Exhaust Bill's Pipes
Clutch Hinson
Air Filter Uni
Tires Dunlop
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain Pro Taper
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Lots of little details on this bike aren't shown by the camera. Spent a lot of time putting this together and I'm very proud of it!
