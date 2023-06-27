This is a 1 of 1, KTM 150sx TBI, the only one on planet earth, even KTM does not have this bike made yet. This was a passion project by WülfMX and has been a labor of love and an investment into the TBI technology.

It has a custom WülfMX and HP Race Development GET ignition with trackside Wi-Fi tuning ability, and custom map switch, Custom 58mm150 Cyl, (not an over-bored stock 125), Custom 12 deg head and piston, special injectors, reed block, and Doma Exhaust.

The engine is set to perform on race fuel, (as these bikes should be), and has other small modifications and appointments throughout the bike, including Custom FasterUSA wheels and 6500 WP kit suspension.

If ever there was a bike to be considered for a bike of the day, it is this one. I humbly lay this before you as it is your choice. Please keep in mind the scope of WHAT this is and the fact that KTM has not made this bike yet, but with a lot of help from well established people in the industry, WülfMX has.

We are a new start up and hope to make a presence on the MX scene and offer parts and technology improvements for the KTM/Husky/GG TBI's and more.

Thank you for your consideration,

Sincerely, Joshua, owner WülfMX