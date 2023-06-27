Boyesen Boyesen

2025 KTM 150sx

JBoneMotorworks
2/26/2024 5:27am
Bike of the Day 2/26/24
Bike of the Day 2/26/24
Bike of the Day 2/26/24
Bike of the Day 2/26/24
Model Year
2025
Model Year:
2025
Brand
KTM
Brand:
KTM
Model
SX
Model:
SX
Engine Size
150
Engine Size:
150
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Plastic
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
Other
OEM
Clutch Lever: Other. Misc: OEM
Seat
Guts
Seat: Guts
Footpegs
Other
Custom CNC
Footpegs: Other. Misc: Custom CNC
Exhaust
Doma
Exhaust: Doma
Piston
Other
Wossner 12 deg custom
Piston: Other. Misc: Wossner 12 deg custom
Ignition
GET
SX1 Pro 2T
Custom WülfMX/HP Race Development Mapping
Ignition: GET SX1 Pro 2T. Misc: Custom WülfMX/HP Race Development Mapping
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Engine Mods
Other
WülfMX porting, head mod, custom machined piston
Engine Mods: Other. Misc: WülfMX porting, head mod, custom machined piston
Triple Clamps
Other
OEM stripped RAW
Triple Clamps: Other. Misc: OEM stripped RAW
Fork
WP
6500 kit
Fork: WP. Misc: 6500 kit
Rear Shock
WP
Rear Shock: WP
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Sprockets
JT
Sprockets: JT
Chain
Regina
Chain: Regina
This is a 1 of 1, KTM 150sx TBI, the only one on planet earth, even KTM does not have this bike made yet.  This was a passion project by WülfMX and has been a labor of love and an investment into the TBI technology.  

It has a custom WülfMX and HP Race Development GET ignition with trackside Wi-Fi tuning ability, and custom map switch, Custom 58mm150 Cyl, (not an over-bored stock 125), Custom 12 deg head and piston, special injectors, reed block, and Doma Exhaust.

The engine is set to perform on race fuel, (as these bikes should be), and has other small modifications and appointments throughout the bike, including Custom FasterUSA wheels and 6500 WP kit suspension.

If ever there was a bike to be considered for a bike of the day, it is this one.  I humbly lay this before you as it is your choice.  Please keep in mind the scope of WHAT this is and the fact that KTM has not made this bike yet, but with a lot of help from well established people in the industry, WülfMX has.

We are a new start up and hope to make a presence on the MX scene and offer parts and technology improvements for the KTM/Husky/GG TBI's and more.

Thank you for your consideration,

Sincerely, Joshua, owner WülfMX 

