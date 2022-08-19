- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1984
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|Pro Taper
|Seat
|Other
|Exhaust
|DG Performance
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Ohlins
|Suspension Mods
|Ohlins
|Rims
|Excel
|Oils/Lubes
|Castrol
|Additional Info
|Fixing up a bike I used to race when a kid, for fun. Doing some minor mods.
JMX82
4/22/2021 1:40 AM
ald52
6/6/2021 2:24 PM
from this dude in Italy, https://www.ebay.nl/usr/co.ma-racing
Seems to be VRP, looked like the HRC one's, liked them. But he doesn't have any left.
ald52
6/6/2021 2:29 PM