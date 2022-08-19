+ Add Your Bike
Bike of the Day 8/19/22
Bike of the Day 8/19/22 Running okay now, carb fixed, overflow fixed, new coolers installed. Now resorting the water pump and cylinder. New bigger cooling. Running and looking okay. Now disassemble again and do the paint job, replace the cylinder with a fresh one. Looking for a Mugen top. Anyone? First mock with all plastic, don't like the color of the maier panels. Put a DG silencer on for now. Waiting for a Pro circuit works pipe. Will keep the DG silencer on, I like it. Todo after the paintjob: replace seat cover with no-logo blue cover. Replace rims with golden colored excels. Tune the rear with a fresh shock (Ohlins or WP?) Project bike, first clean Wrong tank '85 and red paint all over the place. Stripped the plastics, also need to get a better exhaust system. Skip the ATAC. First clean original tank, mocking the VRP rad shrouds. Cleaning the '84 painted tank. Pro taper steering DG mounted Inspiration a 1984 HRC works bike
Model Year 1984
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Seat Other
Exhaust DG Performance
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Ohlins
Suspension Mods Ohlins
Rims Excel
Oils/Lubes Castrol
Additional Info Fixing up a bike I used to race when a kid, for fun. Doing some minor mods.
