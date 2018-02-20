+ Add Your Bike
Yotam's Honda 2

Vital MX member Yotam
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2007
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 150
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Other
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Piston Wiseco
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Michelin
Rims Excel
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Talon
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Braking
Additional Info this bike was built to race enduro in ISRAEL racing rules. the engine was built by Eric Gorr and it has 6 gear transmission, V-force reed valve 6oz steahly fly wheel suspension is A-kit with linkage modification to fit the 2017 CRF rear shock. and many other good things it has 40Hrs on it and it runs great (best set up i have ever ride on) here in ISRAEL we have only 5 bikes that came street legal like mine, it was sold only in 2012 and was'nt ridden since then.
2 comments

  • Jay Moto

    2/20/2018 9:34 AM

    Awesome job! If you are able to switch it back to street legal, then that is just icing on the cake hahaha! It's such a pain in the ass to get a 2 stroke made legal for street use over here in the U.S.A. Also, the blue bars look just fine to me! Sweet bike.

  • twotwosix

    2/20/2018 9:08 AM

    Beautiful bike! But what's with the blue bars?

Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

