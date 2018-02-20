- 2
- 1,468
- 0
- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
1 of 2548
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2007
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|150
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Other
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Cam
|Other
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Pro Circuit
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Michelin
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Talon
|Sprockets
|Talon
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Additional Info
|this bike was built to race enduro in ISRAEL racing rules. the engine was built by Eric Gorr and it has 6 gear transmission, V-force reed valve 6oz steahly fly wheel suspension is A-kit with linkage modification to fit the 2017 CRF rear shock. and many other good things it has 40Hrs on it and it runs great (best set up i have ever ride on) here in ISRAEL we have only 5 bikes that came street legal like mine, it was sold only in 2012 and was'nt ridden since then.
Jay Moto
2/20/2018 9:34 AM
Awesome job! If you are able to switch it back to street legal, then that is just icing on the cake hahaha! It's such a pain in the ass to get a 2 stroke made legal for street use over here in the U.S.A. Also, the blue bars look just fine to me! Sweet bike.
twotwosix
2/20/2018 9:08 AM
Beautiful bike! But what's with the blue bars?