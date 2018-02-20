Additional Info

this bike was built to race enduro in ISRAEL racing rules. the engine was built by Eric Gorr and it has 6 gear transmission, V-force reed valve 6oz steahly fly wheel suspension is A-kit with linkage modification to fit the 2017 CRF rear shock. and many other good things it has 40Hrs on it and it runs great (best set up i have ever ride on) here in ISRAEL we have only 5 bikes that came street legal like mine, it was sold only in 2012 and was'nt ridden since then.