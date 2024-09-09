Boyesen Boyesen

1998 Honda CR125 Scott Sheak tribute 2

1 of 4583
(8 people)
Travis.k
9/9/2024 5:15am
Bike of the Day 9/9/24
Bike of the Day 9/9/24
IMG 4596.jpeg?VersionId=KZbjHtiBO1QqE3bevgI4LcHFkre7
s1600 AA483BA6 82F0 4758 A41B 27B5321E0208
s1600 7EAFDBDB 2019 4780 869A 9E20CFC1CB3A
s1600 145E8DF0 FA4D 47FF 9C23 01F7CBFFB7BC
s1600 0E6478C7 A691 4D0A 9719 62A7DF7894CD
s1600 45F4EBA1 E855 48E9 8A27 8D1E4785DDAB
s1600 8C7A2807 CD9A 444A 927F 6192FC668293
s1600 E4D08B8B 9FEB 4FCA 90BC 04B906C9B119
s1600 14170EF6 A2E1 46A0 B075 F77686C4C2CC
s1600 A7AEEE4B 6DE3 4395 BFA4 E8341F3B6E70
s1600 C0D702BC 1231 4863 B25A CC7A076D0E18
s1600 635EF5A3 8348 4701 9495 EF782014CBAD
Bike of the Day 9/9/24
Bike of the Day 9/9/24
Bike of the Day 9/9/24 IMG 4596 c90 AA483BA6 82F0 4758 A41B 27B5321E0208 c90 7EAFDBDB 2019 4780 869A 9E20CFC1CB3A c90 145E8DF0 FA4D 47FF 9C23 01F7CBFFB7BC c90 0E6478C7 A691 4D0A 9719 62A7DF7894CD c90 45F4EBA1 E855 48E9 8A27 8D1E4785DDAB c90 8C7A2807 CD9A 444A 927F 6192FC668293 c90 E4D08B8B 9FEB 4FCA 90BC 04B906C9B119 c90 14170EF6 A2E1 46A0 B075 F77686C4C2CC c90 A7AEEE4B 6DE3 4395 BFA4 E8341F3B6E70 c90 C0D702BC 1231 4863 B25A CC7A076D0E18 c90 635EF5A3 8348 4701 9495 EF782014CBAD
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
1998
Model Year:
1998
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
DeCal Works
1998 Team FMF replica
Graphics: DeCal Works. Misc: 1998 Team FMF replica
Plastic
Polisport
2000 cr front fender
Plastic: Polisport. Misc: 2000 cr front fender
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Handlebar: Pro Taper
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
Other
Clutch Lever: Other
Seat
Other
Modified by me to match graphics
Modified by me to match graphics
Seat: Other Modified by me to match graphics. Misc: Modified by me to match graphics
Footpegs
IMS
Footpegs: IMS
Exhaust
FMF
Nos 1998 FMF cone pine Similar to the one on Sheak’s bike
Nos 1998 FMF cone pine Similar to the one on Sheak’s bike
Exhaust: FMF Nos 1998 FMF cone pine Similar to the one on Sheak’s bike. Misc: Nos 1998 FMF cone pine Similar to the one on Sheak’s bike
Clutch
Hinson
Clutch: Hinson
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Air Filter
Other
Air Filter: Other
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Lectron carb
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari. Misc: Lectron carb
Triple Clamps
Other
Triple Clamps: Other
Fork
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Rear Shock: Kayaba
Suspension Mods
Pro-Action
Suspension Mods: Pro-Action
Tires
Michelin
Tires: Michelin
Rims
D.I.D
Rims: D.I.D
Sprockets
Supersprox
Sprockets: Supersprox
Chain
RK
Chain: RK
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Pads
Galfer
Brake Pads: Galfer
Brake Rotors
Galfer
Brake Rotors: Galfer
Oils Lubes
Klotz
Oils Lubes: Klotz
Additional Info

Growing up in California I got into motocross at the age of 14 and I quickly fell in love with the sport. The riders were like superheroes and I quickly became a supporter of my favorite ones based on their riding style their interviews and other traits. The walls of my bedroom became covered with pictures cut out from the pages of all of the dirt bike magazines of the time. But next to my nightstand I always stuck my favorite bikes and favorite riders on the wall just above it. Of those bikes and riders was Scott Sheak and David Pingree’s 1998 FMF Honda CR125’s which I cut from magazines. To me as a kid that Bike looked so amazing, i quickly fell in love with the FMF bikes and followed their riders closely. I found it easy as a kid to identify with Scott, he always seemed so genuine and thankful in his interviews and I always said I wanted to build a bike that looked like his in 1998. Well fast forward 23 years I decided to get back into riding with my kids and share my love of motocross with them and while looking for a bike I came across a 1998 CR 125 that had been sitting in a shed barely used for the last 23 years. A month after purchasing the bike I heard the news of Scotts passing and decided to build the bike as a tribute to him. I contacted decal works to re-create the bike that graced my bedroom wall 23 years ago and they were so pumped to be able to do the project as a tribute to Scott. With their help I was able re-create the dream bike of my childhood and share his memory every time I go out to a track.

Additional Info:

Growing up in California I got into motocross at the age of 14 and I quickly fell in love with the sport. The riders were like superheroes and I quickly became a supporter of my favorite ones based on their riding style their interviews and other traits. The walls of my bedroom became covered with pictures cut out from the pages of all of the dirt bike magazines of the time. But next to my nightstand I always stuck my favorite bikes and favorite riders on the wall just above it. Of those bikes and riders was Scott Sheak and David Pingree’s 1998 FMF Honda CR125’s which I cut from magazines. To me as a kid that Bike looked so amazing, i quickly fell in love with the FMF bikes and followed their riders closely. I found it easy as a kid to identify with Scott, he always seemed so genuine and thankful in his interviews and I always said I wanted to build a bike that looked like his in 1998. Well fast forward 23 years I decided to get back into riding with my kids and share my love of motocross with them and while looking for a bike I came across a 1998 CR 125 that had been sitting in a shed barely used for the last 23 years. A month after purchasing the bike I heard the news of Scotts passing and decided to build the bike as a tribute to him. I contacted decal works to re-create the bike that graced my bedroom wall 23 years ago and they were so pumped to be able to do the project as a tribute to Scott. With their help I was able re-create the dream bike of my childhood and share his memory every time I go out to a track.
Travis.k
9/9/2024 5:15am
1 of 4583
2 comments

View replies to: 1998 Honda CR125 Scott Sheak tribute

The Shop

See All »