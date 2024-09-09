Growing up in California I got into motocross at the age of 14 and I quickly fell in love with the sport. The riders were like superheroes and I quickly became a supporter of my favorite ones based on their riding style their interviews and other traits. The walls of my bedroom became covered with pictures cut out from the pages of all of the dirt bike magazines of the time. But next to my nightstand I always stuck my favorite bikes and favorite riders on the wall just above it. Of those bikes and riders was Scott Sheak and David Pingree’s 1998 FMF Honda CR125’s which I cut from magazines. To me as a kid that Bike looked so amazing, i quickly fell in love with the FMF bikes and followed their riders closely. I found it easy as a kid to identify with Scott, he always seemed so genuine and thankful in his interviews and I always said I wanted to build a bike that looked like his in 1998. Well fast forward 23 years I decided to get back into riding with my kids and share my love of motocross with them and while looking for a bike I came across a 1998 CR 125 that had been sitting in a shed barely used for the last 23 years. A month after purchasing the bike I heard the news of Scotts passing and decided to build the bike as a tribute to him. I contacted decal works to re-create the bike that graced my bedroom wall 23 years ago and they were so pumped to be able to do the project as a tribute to Scott. With their help I was able re-create the dream bike of my childhood and share his memory every time I go out to a track.