Mike's bike - 2000 Japan RC250M

|Graphics
|Other
|2000 Japan factory team issue
|2000 Japan factory team issue
|Plastic
|Other
|Honda OEM
|Honda OEM
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|
|
|Grips
|Renthal
|
|
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|HRC billet perch
|HRC billet perch
|Seat
|Other
|HRC 2000 Japan factory team issue
|HRC 2000 Japan factory team issue
|Footpegs
|Other
|HRC CNC machined billet titanium
|HRC CNC machined billet titanium
|Shifter
|Other
|HRC 122mm
|HRC 122mm
|Exhaust
|Other
|HRC E7HM pipe and Kevlar silencer
|HRC E7HM pipe and Kevlar silencer
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|HRC titanium filter bolt
|HRC titanium filter bolt
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|HRC with titanium steering stem
|HRC with titanium steering stem
|Fork
|Showa
|49mm works with magnesium fork caps
|49mm works with magnesium fork caps
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Works shock with CNC machined billet body, HRC billet shock linkage and titanium shock spring
|Works shock with CNC machined billet body, HRC billet shock linkage and titanium shock spring
|Tires
|Dunlop
|20 inch front and 18 inch rear
|20 inch front and 18 inch rear
|Rims
|D.I.D
|
|
|Hubs
|Other
|HRC aluminum front and magnesium rear
|HRC aluminum front and magnesium rear
|Sprockets
|Other
|Renthal rear sprocket specially machined for HRC factory team
|Renthal rear sprocket specially machined for HRC factory team
|Chain
|DID
|
|
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Works master cylinder with braided lines and titanium caliper pistons
|Works master cylinder with braided lines and titanium caliper pistons
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|HRC 6-bolt rear rotor
|HRC 6-bolt rear rotor
|Additional Info
|Honda factory RC250M raced in the 1999-2000 All Japan Motocross Championship
RatsoMX
11/14/2021 7:45 AM
Tokyo_Tiddler
11/14/2021 9:41 AM