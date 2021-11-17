+ Add Your Bike
Mike's bike - 2000 Japan RC250M 2

Mike's bike - 2000 Japan RC250M
Model Year 2000
Brand Honda
Model Other
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other 2000 Japan factory team issue 2000 Japan factory team issue
Plastic Other Honda OEM Honda OEM
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other HRC billet perch HRC billet perch
Seat Other HRC 2000 Japan factory team issue HRC 2000 Japan factory team issue
Footpegs Other HRC CNC machined billet titanium HRC CNC machined billet titanium
Shifter Other HRC 122mm HRC 122mm
Exhaust Other HRC E7HM pipe and Kevlar silencer HRC E7HM pipe and Kevlar silencer
Air Filter Twin Air HRC titanium filter bolt HRC titanium filter bolt
Triple Clamps Other HRC with titanium steering stem HRC with titanium steering stem
Fork Showa 49mm works with magnesium fork caps 49mm works with magnesium fork caps
Rear Shock Showa Works shock with CNC machined billet body, HRC billet shock linkage and titanium shock spring Works shock with CNC machined billet body, HRC billet shock linkage and titanium shock spring
Tires Dunlop 20 inch front and 18 inch rear 20 inch front and 18 inch rear
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other HRC aluminum front and magnesium rear HRC aluminum front and magnesium rear
Sprockets Other Renthal rear sprocket specially machined for HRC factory team Renthal rear sprocket specially machined for HRC factory team
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin Works master cylinder with braided lines and titanium caliper pistons Works master cylinder with braided lines and titanium caliper pistons
Brake Rotors Other HRC 6-bolt rear rotor HRC 6-bolt rear rotor
Additional Info Honda factory RC250M raced in the 1999-2000 All Japan Motocross Championship
