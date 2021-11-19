TORKiT's CR250R

- 9
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2003
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|Motion Pro
|Brake Lever
|Motion Pro
|Seat
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|ProX
|Air Filter
|Uni
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Tag Metals
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Pro-Action
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Talon
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Motul
|Additional Info
|Fun project! This 2003 Honda CR250R was ragged out and had a cracked cylinder. The rebuild process took a little over two months. I went with Pro-X crank and rod. I could not find any OEM cranks around. The cylinder had to be sent off for plating and weld the crack. The cases were sandblasted, shock rebuilt, and power coated the spring while waiting on the cylinder to come back. I installed all OEM parts for the top end. All new clutch plates and friction disk were added as well. Now the bike needs tires! These old 756s are spinning but cant eat. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fTmZ2coOE4&t=20s
TxT0RKiT
11/19/2021 11:02 AM
Start up video
https://youtu.be/4fTmZ2coOE4
TappedOut
11/19/2021 10:30 AM
TxT0RKiT
11/18/2021 12:07 PM