TORKiT's CR250R

Fun project! This 2003 Honda CR250R was ragged out and had a cracked cylinder. The rebuild process took a little over two months. I went with Pro-X crank and rod. I could not find any OEM cranks around. The cylinder had to be sent off for plating and weld the crack. The cases were sandblasted, shock rebuilt, and power coated the spring while waiting on the cylinder to come back. I installed all OEM parts for the top end. All new clutch plates and friction disk were added as well. Now the bike needs tires! These old 756s are spinning but cant eat. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fTmZ2coOE4&t=20s