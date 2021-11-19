+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

TORKiT's CR250R 3

1 of 3544

TORKiT's CR250R
Model Year 2003
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Motion Pro
Brake Lever Motion Pro
Seat Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston ProX
Air Filter Uni
Air Intake Boysesen
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Tag Metals
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Pro-Action
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Motul
Additional Info Fun project! This 2003 Honda CR250R was ragged out and had a cracked cylinder. The rebuild process took a little over two months. I went with Pro-X crank and rod. I could not find any OEM cranks around. The cylinder had to be sent off for plating and weld the crack. The cases were sandblasted, shock rebuilt, and power coated the spring while waiting on the cylinder to come back. I installed all OEM parts for the top end. All new clutch plates and friction disk were added as well. Now the bike needs tires! These old 756s are spinning but cant eat. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fTmZ2coOE4&t=20s
