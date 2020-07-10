+ Add Your Bike
Swedes YZ125-project, part 2

Swedes YZ125-project, part 2
Model Year 2005
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Flu Designs
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Renthal
Exhaust Other HGS HGS
Piston Vertex
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other Ported cylinder, VHM-head Ported cylinder, VHM-head
Triple Clamps Other Öhlins Öhlins
Fork Ohlins
Rear Shock Ohlins
Rims Excel
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Handmade alutank, homemade vented front numberplate and airbox. On the list to get is another igintion/CDI-box.
1 comment
