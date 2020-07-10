Swedes YZ125-project, part 2

- 5
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2005
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Flu Designs
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Renthal
|Exhaust
|Other
|HGS
|HGS
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Ported cylinder, VHM-head
|Ported cylinder, VHM-head
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Öhlins
|Öhlins
|Fork
|Ohlins
|Rear Shock
|Ohlins
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Talon
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|Handmade alutank, homemade vented front numberplate and airbox. On the list to get is another igintion/CDI-box.
Falcon
10/7/2020 11:54 AM