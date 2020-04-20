- 7
- 775
- 8
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2002
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|500
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|David Bailey Replica
|David Bailey Replica
|Plastic
|Other
|One Industries
|One Industries
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|997 bend OEM Honda grey
|997 bend OEM Honda grey
|Clutch Lever
|Magura
|hydraulic clutch
|hydraulic clutch
|Seat
|Other
|MotoSeat ripped traction all blue
|MotoSeat ripped traction all blue
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Powerflow-Kit
|Powerflow-Kit
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Ohlins
|TTX MK2
|TTX MK2
|Tires
|Pirelli
|Scorpion MX 32 Mid-Soft
|Scorpion MX 32 Mid-Soft
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|RK
|Additional Info
|1998 CR500 Engine shoehorned in 2002 CR250 Chassis