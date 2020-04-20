+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

CR500AF

Ralf#118
07/05/15
CR500AF
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2002
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 500
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other David Bailey Replica David Bailey Replica
Plastic Other One Industries One Industries
Handlebar Renthal 997 bend OEM Honda grey 997 bend OEM Honda grey
Clutch Lever Magura hydraulic clutch hydraulic clutch
Seat Other MotoSeat ripped traction all blue MotoSeat ripped traction all blue
Air Filter Twin Air Powerflow-Kit Powerflow-Kit
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Ohlins TTX MK2 TTX MK2
Tires Pirelli Scorpion MX 32 Mid-Soft Scorpion MX 32 Mid-Soft
Rims D.I.D
Sprockets Renthal
Chain RK
Additional Info 1998 CR500 Engine shoehorned in 2002 CR250 Chassis
