smezmx yz125 some new parts fitted,some new pics added.

|Graphics
|Other
|danger uk custom design
|Plastic
|UFO
|restyled black
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|contour
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|
|Clutch Lever
|Pro Taper
|profile with custom venhill featherlight clutch cable
|Seat
|Other
|danger uk with custom cover
|Footpegs
|Talon
|x8
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|billet shifter
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|platinum with bud racing cf shorty
|Clutch
|Other
|stock with custom yellow venhill brake line
|Piston
|Other
|wossner forged
|Ignition
|Other
|stock
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|rad valve
|Engine Mods
|Other
|
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|anodised zeta top clamp black pc'd bottom clamp
|Fork
|Kayaba
|k-tech
|Rear Shock
|Ohlins
|
|Suspension Mods
|Ohlins
|k-tech
|Tires
|Pirelli
| pirelli scorpion mx mid hard
|Rims
|Excel
|gold
|Hubs
|Talon
|carbon hubs,yellow spokes with black nipples
|Sprockets
|Supersprox
|
|Chain
|DID
|ert2
|Brakes
|Nissin
|goldfren
|Brake Pads
|Other
|
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|wavy
|Oils/Lubes
|PJ1
|
|Additional Info
|gmx aluminium fuel tank.
boyesen ignition,clutch cover's.
alloy ultima rear brake pedal.
gold pro bolt engine kit.
pulse racing body panel bolt kit.
yellow sfs rad hose.
penteck case saver.
c/f sump guard.
c/f rear disc/caliper guard.
c/f pipe guard.
c/f upper fork guards.
cf shock guard/mud flap.
black powdercoated swingarm subframe.
sec114
5/13/2018 6:01 PM
smezmx
5/14/2018 12:26 AM
ledger
9/23/2016 9:33 PM
sec114
3/15/2015 5:35 AM
smezmx
5/14/2018 12:15 AM
sec114
3/15/2015 5:31 AM
ledger
2/17/2015 4:58 PM
smezmx
2/18/2015 5:03 AM
Cheers ledger! Onward and upward thy brother.
sec114
2/17/2015 3:00 PM
Chas218
2/17/2015 8:10 AM
ocscottie
7/7/2014 11:31 PM
bcsnake
5/14/2014 7:59 PM
smezmx
7/7/2014 5:30 AM
smezmx
3/4/2014 11:34 PM
thank you kindly mr 48
ledger
3/4/2014 10:46 PM
ftball90
2/4/2014 9:56 AM
smezmx
2/4/2014 2:55 PM
anytime bdubb
BBszook
2/2/2014 8:54 AM
Wow! Very nice!