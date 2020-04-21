+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

smezmx yz125 some new parts fitted,some new pics added.

smezmx yz125 some new parts fitted,some new pics added.
Model Year 2011
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other danger uk custom design danger uk custom design
Plastic UFO restyled black restyled black
Handlebar Pro Taper contour contour
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Pro Taper profile with custom venhill featherlight clutch cable profile with custom venhill featherlight clutch cable
Seat Other danger uk with custom cover danger uk with custom cover
Footpegs Talon x8 x8
Shifter Hammerhead billet shifter billet shifter
Exhaust Pro Circuit platinum with bud racing cf shorty platinum with bud racing cf shorty
Clutch Other stock with custom yellow venhill brake line stock with custom yellow venhill brake line
Piston Other wossner forged wossner forged
Ignition Other stock stock
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen rad valve rad valve
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other anodised zeta top clamp black pc'd bottom clamp anodised zeta top clamp black pc'd bottom clamp
Fork Kayaba k-tech k-tech
Rear Shock Ohlins
Suspension Mods Ohlins k-tech k-tech
Tires Pirelli pirelli scorpion mx mid hard pirelli scorpion mx mid hard
Rims Excel gold gold
Hubs Talon carbon hubs,yellow spokes with black nipples carbon hubs,yellow spokes with black nipples
Sprockets Supersprox
Chain DID ert2 ert2
Brakes Nissin goldfren goldfren
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Other wavy wavy
Oils/Lubes PJ1
Additional Info gmx aluminium fuel tank. boyesen ignition,clutch cover's. alloy ultima rear brake pedal. gold pro bolt engine kit. pulse racing body panel bolt kit. yellow sfs rad hose. penteck case saver. c/f sump guard. c/f rear disc/caliper guard. c/f pipe guard. c/f upper fork guards. cf shock guard/mud flap. black powdercoated swingarm subframe.
