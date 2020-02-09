+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

Jeremy McGrath KX125 1

2 of 3308

Vital MX member Manbearpig 12454 Manbearpig https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/12454/avatar/c50_IMG_20171005_004500_797_1513378995.jpg?1513378523 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Manbearpig,12454/all 10/08/08 6 13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Manbearpig,12454/setup 37 679 3 4
Jeremy McGrath KX125
Jeremy McGrath KX125 Jeremy McGrath KX125 Jeremy McGrath KX125 Jeremy McGrath KX125
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1990
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other UnboundedMX UnboundedMX
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other Tecnosel Tecnosel
Shifter Other OEM OEM
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other OEM OEM
Piston ProX
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other Milled head Milled head
Triple Clamps Other OEM OEM
Suspension Mods Race Tech
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Tsubaki
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Galfer
Oils/Lubes Maxima
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest