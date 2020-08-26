+ Add Your Bike
07/20/20
Tc250
Model Year 2020
Brand Husqvarna
Model Other
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Magura
Seat SDG
Footpegs Raptor
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Rekluse
Air Filter Twin Air
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain Pro Taper
Brakes Brembo
Oils/Lubes Maxima
